How can I open a bank account in China? Whether you travel to China frequently for business or you’re moving to China as an expat with a residence permit, opening a bank account in China has many benefits. This article has been expanded and updated to include the experiences of other foreigners, so make sure to read through carefully, especially the frequently asked questions section. I hope you enjoy this guide to help you open a China bank account.
To open a bank account in China requires time, but overall it’s not particularly complicated. The key is finding a bank branch that has experience working with foreigners and that is willing to accept your particular visa/resident’s permit (more on this later).
Below I’m going to walk you through the process of how to open a bank account in China. In addition, I’ve also included a section of frequently asked questions that I receive all the time about banking in China.
Personally I have opened accounts with Bank of China (中国银行) and the Bank of Communication (交通银行), but I’m not here to promote one bank over another. There are plenty of other good China banks including, but not limited to:
- ICBC 中国工商银行 (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China)
- ABC 中国农业银行 (Agricultural Bank of China)
- China Construction Bank 中国建设银行
- China Merchant’s Bank 中国招商银行
For the average person, there’s not a huge difference between these banks, so I recommend choosing yours based on convenience. Which branches and ATM’s do you see most often in your city or near your neighborhood?
Convenience is key.
*Special Note* As a foreign business in China, your choice of bank makes a much greater impact on you than as an individual. I recommend you contact a lawyer or specialist before deciding where to open a bank account in China.
Also, are you not sure if you need to open a bank account in China? Consider this: if you want to buy train tickets online, set up your phone to pay with WeChat, or do any sort of online shopping on Taobao (China’s Amazon-like marketplace), you must have a local bank account.
Why NOT to Open a China Bank Account
Before I dive into the “how-to” of opening a bank account in China, I first want to cover a few reasons not to open one.
- You Don’t Live in China. If you’re just traveling through China as opposed to actually moving here or doing business in China, taking the time to open a China bank account doesn’t have many advantages. Most every ATM in China accepts Visa and MasterCard, so save yourself the hassle and use cash instead.
- No Investment Experience: For those not living in China who want to open an account in an effort to diversify your portfolio, make sure you know what you’re doing. Investment in the Chinese Yuan isn’t crazy, but it isn’t for the inexperienced.
It’s worth noting that it’s virtually impossible to open a bank account in China remotely. You’ll need to be physically present in the bank in order to open an account.
How to Open a Bank Account in China (3 Steps)
If you still feel inclined to open a China bank account, here are a few simple steps to follow.
Keep in mind that for most expats or travelers going through this process of opening a Chinese bank account, it takes a few hours – and sometimes a few days. There are many reasons for this, but what you need to know is that it’s good to budget a good portion of time to get this done.
Arrive at the bank the moment it opens in the morning to see if you can avoid waiting in line.
Follow these three steps and (hopefully) in no time you’ll be walking out with your very own China bank card.
Step #1: Preparing to Open a Chinese Bank Account
Preparation can be broken down into two simple categories: choosing your bank and gathering the appropriate documents.
Which China Bank Should I Choose?
As I mentioned earlier, the most important factor to consider when choosing your bank is convenience. Bank of China is the largest in China, but personally I don’t keep most of my funds there because there isn’t a branch or ATM immediately near my home.
Also, your account is tied to the specific branch in which you open it. So if you need to change your PIN, report a stolen card or something of this sort you’ll need to go back to that exact branch. Another reason to pick one near you.
IMPORTANT: Not every China bank – or China branch for that matter – will allow a non-Chinese person to open an account. Many travelers and expats have reported to me that they’ve had to go around to 5-10 different bank branches until they found one that would allow them to open an account.
What Do I Need to Open a Chinese Bank Account?
There are a few things that you’ll need in order to open a bank account in China:
- A Passport: This should be obvious. Of course, that passport will need a valid Chinese visa, but if you’re already in China, I assume you have that.
- A Chinese Phone Number: All Chinese bank accounts need to be tied to a Chinese phone number. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to get a Chinese SIM card to get a phone number to use.
- Work Permit / Student ID (sometimes): Some banks will ask for your work permit or student ID. This isn’t always the case though, and usually they don’t have to have it.
- Proof of Residence (sometimes): Some banks will require a proof of residence. This could be as simple as your residence permit or a receipt from the hotel where you’re staying.
All application forms will be given to you at the bank where you will need to take a few minutes to fill it out.
The bank will require at least 10-20 RMB for an initial deposit and some banks might make you pay for the card they give you. I recommend you bring at least 40-50 RMB with you (if not more) as a precaution.
Step #2: Opening the Account at the Chinese Bank
Once you’ve picked the bank and put your passport and cash in your pocket, set aside an hour or two and head over to the nearest bank branch.
If you have a local Chinese friend that can accompany you, this might help speed up the process. It’s not necessary, however. You should be able to do this by yourself (if you’re adventurous enough!). As I’ve said before, it’s possible to travel in China without speaking Chinese, and it’s also possible to open a bank account in China in the same way.
The first place you need to stop is the information desk to speak with the staff and get a wait number. Tell them that you are opening a new account and often they can help you fill out the form.
Say: “我想开一个银行账户” – Wǒ xiǎng kāi yīgè yínháng zhànghù (“I would like to open a new account”)
Sometimes the bank account application form they give you is in both English and Chinese, but that’s not always the case. Either way, unless you’re confident can write your address and information in Chinese characters, the staff is usually able to help you.
They’ll also likely go make a copy of your passport and visa that you’ll need later.
When your number is called, provide them with your passport and the form. They’ll have you sign a few other documents, tell you how much money is required for deposit and hand a new UnionPay Bank Card.
At some point during the process a small keypad next to you will light up and scream at you to input a password. All China bank passwords are 6 digits long and you’ll probably have to input it a few times while you’re there.
That’s it! You should walk away immediately with a new card (it won’t have your name on it) and a lot of stamped paperwork.
Step 3: Using Your China Bank Account
There are a few different ways you might find yourself using your new China bank account and your UnionPay card, and each might require specific actions.
- Using the Chinese ATM: This is the easiest way to utilize your account. You can withdrawal cash (known as Chinese renminbi or Chinese yuan) from the ATM and even deposit cash in some of them. For more information, read my guide to using an ATM in China.
- Making Purchases Online: If you think you’ll be buying things on Taobao or another China merchant, you’re going to need to specifically ask your bank to turn on Internet banking. Otherwise, the card simply won’t work to purchase. (note: some shopping sites like Amazon.com are not accessible in China without a VPN)
- Set up WeChat or Alipay: Perhaps the most popular reason that many expats and business people open a bank account in China is the option to use mobile payment systems like WeChat or Alipay. In modern Chinese society, very few people use cash and credit cards still aren’t normal. Instead, Chinese people use their phones to pay for almost everything. Having a Chinese UnionPay card (along with Chinese mobile phone service) will make this possible.
Banking in China | Frequently Asked Questions
As simple as I just made opening a bank account in China sound, as with all things, the devil is in the details.
Here are the most common questions that I receive about banking in China.
Can I open a joint bank account in China?
No, you can’t. Chinese banks don’t do joint accounts like you find elsewhere in the world. Only one name is allowed to be on the account and only one UnionPay card can be tied to that one account.
If you’re wanting to share an account with your spouse or significant other, you’ll also need to share a bank card. It’s annoying, but that’s the way China does it.
Can I open a Chinese bank account on a tourist visa?
Ummm…maybe. But don’t count on it.
Even if it’s possible for you, don’t expect it to be easy. I received feedback from one reader named Sean who shared his experience with me: “After trying a number of different bank branches, always pretending it was my first try, a China Construction bank allowed me to open an account on a tourist visa. When everybody else rejected me, more than a few banks explained that it wasn’t specifically the tourist visa that was a problem, but that you’d need to be stamped in for a visit with a minimum of six months.”
Based on his experience and many others I know, persistence (and time) is key to opening a Chinese bank account on a tourist visa. You’ll probably be told that it’s “not possible” or “against China regulations now” and yet…it still happens.
Can I open an account in my country and use it in China?
In some cases, there are China bank branches in other countries, such as the Bank of China branch in New York City. Although it would seem logical that you could open an account in the New York City branch, deposit money and then use that account in China…it doesn’t work that way.
Accounts outside China only work when connected to an account opened within China. The bottom line is that you’re going to need to open a bank account from within China. Sorry.
Do I need a China bank account in order to wire money in China?
Yes and no. It is possible to wire small amounts of money or use Western Union / MoneyGram to transfer money out of China. For larger sums of money, China requires proof that taxes have been paid on the money and this, in turn, is verified by a China bank. You’ll need to have an account of your own.
In both cases, you need to bring all your documents with you to wire money, particularly your passport.
Can I use my UnionPay card outside of China?
Technically, you’re supposed to be able to. In my experience, though, my UnionPay card is worthless once I leave China. The same goes for using mobile payment systems tied to my card (such as WeChat or Alipay).
It works for Chinese people traveling around Southeast Asia, for example, but not for non-Chinese people.
Final Thoughts | Opening a China Bank Account
Hopefully that answered most of your questions about how to open a bank account in China. With the right documents, I was able to open an account in less than an hour, but I’ve known some people who have spent days trying to get things sorted out.
Be patient – the Chinese system has never been known for being efficient. 🙂
If there are other questions that you don’t see answered above, please ask them in the comments below. Best of luck with your China bank account!
Comments
Graham saysDecember 10, 2018 at 8:55 am
Great article, Josh. very useful.
Best,
graham
Josh Summers saysDecember 10, 2018 at 11:17 am
Glad to know it was useful, Graham. Thanks for the comment!
Ali saysDecember 22, 2018 at 1:22 am
Hi, Josh! Very helpful and comprehensive article, I must say.
I just wanted to ask that if, after opening a Chinese bank account in China, I make a PayPal account with that Chinese bank account attached to it, would I be able to use that PayPal outside of China? (Keeping in mind that I have put my Chinese phone number on International Roaming)
Thanks!
sarah saysDecember 30, 2018 at 5:32 am
Thank you for all the useful info!
I will go on an exchange program in chongqing for 5 months. I can’t pack much so I was planning on buying many stuff once I get there. Do I necessarily need to open a bank account if I plan on shopping online? Also, if I open a bank account, will it be easy to close it once I want to leave china?
Josh Summers saysDecember 30, 2018 at 8:49 pm
If you have a residence permit it should be fairly easy to open a bank account and yes, it is extremely useful for shopping online. Lastly…why do you care about closing it?
Michael Hemsworth saysJanuary 10, 2019 at 4:02 pm
Thanks for the info! I was wondering, i am coming to china on a one year employment visa, if i was to open a bank account in china for my duration, would It then be possible to Use that account to Transfer my funds after one year back into my foreign back account, do chinese bank accounts allow for international transfers?
Josh Summers saysJanuary 10, 2019 at 7:05 pm
They do allow for transfers and that would work, although it’s worth noting that any transfers over the amount of US$10,000 are much more difficult. You have to go through the process of proving that you have legally paid all the taxes on the money. It’s a pain, trust me.
Erik saysJanuary 13, 2019 at 8:58 pm
While I’ve found bank of China to be limiting to the same branch to do things you talked about, can speak from personal experience (living here since 2011), China merchants and icbc will do services at a branch as long as it is in the same province as where you opened your account. Have accounts with bank of china, China merchants, and icbc, and have found China merchants to be the best in terms of what you can do and quality of service. Generally, make sure you head to a big business part of town(for example, Xujiahui in Shanghai or zhujiang new Town in Guangzhou) for the best results, as they tend to deal with foreigners more and are more willing to help. Picking the right branch can make the difference between getting an account or not.
Ross saysJanuary 18, 2019 at 7:06 pm
Hi! I Found this extremelu useful, i’m going to china for 8 months but is a kind of exchange where i’ll be living With a family and taking a language course, so i don’t think i’ll have a residence permit? IDk i still dont have a visa which i read Will be A student visa… do you think it’ll be Easier? If not i hope a Branch can let me open An account in beijing.
Josh Summers saysJanuary 18, 2019 at 8:43 pm
If you’re there for more than a month (the length of the average tourist visa), then you’ll have to get a residence permit. Armed with a student visa and a residence permit, it should be easy to open an account!
Graham R saysJanuary 23, 2019 at 12:27 am
Hi Josh, thanks for the great write-up! I’m a Hong Kong Resident who travels regularly to china on short-visits for work and pleasure. I’d like to open an account so I can start using Alipay and Wechat Pay. Do you know if I can do so using my Hong Kong address? Thanks!!
Josh Summers saysJanuary 23, 2019 at 8:51 am
If you have a Hong Kong bank account that has a UnionPay card, you should be able to use that to start using Alipay and WeChat. I don’t think there’s a need to open an account in China.
Jhon m saysJanuary 25, 2019 at 11:05 pm
Great article Josh, and thanks for the info! I’ve been looking at opened Ng an account just because of WeChat pay, it seems impossible to use other means, I do not live in China but I travel over there a lot, and it seems that not always the ATMs allow for withdrawals with my card.
SIenna saysJanuary 31, 2019 at 7:06 pm
Hi josH!
SIenna here! I come from norway, and I studY in ChengDu.
Your artiCle is so on point! I recently received my Chinese bank account, but the card confuses me a bit. The card has a number with 19 digits on the fronT, but nothing on the back. Is The 19 digit number my account number or my card number? I want to send money from my norwegian aCcount, to my chinese account. Do you know how to do so?
Josh Summers saysJanuary 31, 2019 at 9:57 pm
I’m glad it was useful! Yes, your card number is your account number. If you ask your bank, they can also give you the specific instruction for wiring money (mine gave me a one-page printout). The most important thing I learned is that the name on the account has to match EXACTLY. That means that if your bank stores your name as [Last Name][First Name], or even in all capital letters, that’s how you have to wire the money to the Chinese account. If it doesn’t match the money gets rejected and sent back.
VIDEOGRAF saysMarch 15, 2019 at 11:52 am
why dont you withdraw cash with your norway atm card, and deposit it into your cn bank
Catherine saysFebruary 5, 2019 at 6:12 am
Hi Josh
Thank you for this article, super useful.
I am moving to beijing for 5 months and on arrival at the university i must pay tuition and dorm fees via Union pay – around 21000CNY.
WHen setting up an account, how is best to put money into it? Is is best value to take cash and deposit it when opening (so I’d take CNY with me to Beijing in preparation), or is it simple and good value to wire it somehow? any recommendations? I have heard that the exchange rates and charges that the banks charge are fairly high.
I’d also need to top up the account every month or so from my british account while I am there.
Many thanks in advance!
Roald Forseth saysFebruary 15, 2019 at 5:35 am
Thanks Josh Summers :0)
Quite a lot of useful info on Your site. even as i’ve been to China more than a few times there’s a lot to learn.
we, my chinese wife and i, probably will move to changcun sometime this Autumn. Makes banking in China a must.
still.. ..a lot of paperwork pending, hard but not impossible :0) Thanks again.
“Laowai” / roald
Josh Summers saysFebruary 15, 2019 at 9:13 am
Best of luck to you, Roald!
marfatia saysFebruary 20, 2019 at 7:43 am
I heard they have changed rules to make it possible for hk residents to open a bank account in china. is this true? i live in hk and want to open an a/c in shenzhen.
Josh Summers saysFebruary 20, 2019 at 8:51 am
I’m not sure since I’m not an HK resident. You’ll have to give it a try and leave a comment to let us know!
VIDEOGRAF saysMarch 15, 2019 at 11:50 am
Hong Kongers without proof of a mainland address are not allowed to open bank accounts.
Andrew saysFebruary 24, 2019 at 7:25 am
Hi Josh. I have been in beijing for 1 year now and using wechat without a bank account (just by having an interNational credit card as verification and friends transferring money in for me). But as of today i can no longer receive money because wechat says i have to have a mainline china bank card loaded. I have been here on toUrist visas and last year tried opening accounts with ABC, bank of china, china merchants bank (in sunlitun) and one other… all without success. Could you suggest a bank (and even beijing branches) that i could try so i can get my weChat going again…. i cant imagine having to go back to cash after having used wechat. What a nIghtmare. Thanks
Josh Summers saysFebruary 25, 2019 at 10:47 am
Hey Andrew, I’m so sorry about that. It’s unclear exactly how foreigners are going to be able to use WeChat going forward with all these changes. There is no “magic bank” that works well so the only advice I can give is to keep trying different banks until you can find one that will let you open an account. I know some people that went around to 10 different banks before they got one that worked.
ForeignerinChina saysMarch 3, 2019 at 11:15 pm
Be careful with the CHinese Banks. It was chance to get Visa or Mastercard some years ago. But the present policy revoked them. If you think of sending or receiving Money out of China, then the procedure is ridiculous!!! Go to the bank any times and beg to the Chinese government (on an official form) to get your money -What your partner already transferred and in the bank- or sending with identify in both situation your partner, the reason, etc. Beside of this, the UniPay is technically nameless card without online security option (CCV), so the serious online payment systems simple does not care with this type of cards. So, if I were you, think twice. Your money access, freedom and any other viewpoints, China is one of the worst option (expect if it is not demanded only)
Gedi saysMarch 26, 2019 at 12:26 am
Hi Josh
thanks for this all info. I just came back from bank with the bank card. in my case it is bank of china. all other banks that i have tried (icbc, bank of beijing, abc, ping an) asked me to SHOW work permit which i don’t have of course as a normal business traveler.
what i have noted that they checked is how long is my visa is valid (it is 3 months in my case). they didn’t care that I only allowed to stay in china for 20 days. Also I had provided my temporary residence paper from local police which my hotel gave me (but i am not sure if this is needed). also what is very important is to have chinese mobile card registred on your name with your passport – if you will not have this you will not be able to use this bank card as the id for wechat pay. Hope this info will be useful for others who want to try open bank account
Josh Summers saysMarch 26, 2019 at 11:14 am
Thanks for the info, Gedi! All very good information 🙂
Pradeep saysMarch 31, 2019 at 3:03 am
Great information, gedi!
Would you mind to share the bank branch and city where you managed to get the bank account? Thanks in advance.
Jonathan Gratch saysMarch 28, 2019 at 4:09 am
great article With pretty much spOt-on information. It took us 3 triEs to find a location That would open us a bank accouNt on a tourist visa (we’re in Hefei for a month) and the only DIfferenCe we encountered was they requred us to have a Chinese mobile phone number before we could open the account.
Josh Summers saysMarch 28, 2019 at 2:45 pm
Thanks for the update, Jonathan! You’re right…it seems that a Chinese phone number is a must-have now. I’ll make that update.
Pradeep saysMarch 31, 2019 at 2:59 am
I’m in China now. I have a business travel visa valid for 6 months. Today, I went to China merchants bank, China construction bank, agriculture bank, ICBC and bank of China, all in Shenzhen shekou area. Everyone asked me for a work permit without which they refused to open the bank account.
I guess the rules have changed and experiences of different people at different branches is varying. I was very encouraged by the experience of GEDI and explained to them that work permit might not be required. Couldn’t manage it.
Will try again in Beijing tomorrow.
Great blog btw!
Andrea Furlan saysApril 1, 2019 at 4:12 am
Hello,
I will work in china for 6 months with a multiple entries visa (business and trades) and i will rent a flat, also my swiss credit card doesn’t work there in china. What do you suggest for 6 months ? Open a bank account to receive salary, pay rent and do wiretransfer between switzerland and china? Also need a sim card china to have wechat pay no? or cash and atm wiretransfers are best options?
Thank you !
Josh Summers saysApril 1, 2019 at 11:47 am
I would open a bank account. You’ll need both a SIM card and a bank account to use WeChat Wallet to pay for things.
William saysApril 1, 2019 at 8:48 pm
I went to a couple banks in Guangzhou and all required a tax ID number to open a bank account now. For me as a Canadian, it would be my SIN number. Hope that helps!
Pradeep saysApril 2, 2019 at 3:03 am
After trying in 5 banks in Shenzhen, today I tried in Bank of china and bank of beijing in BEIJING. No luck. They all asked for work permit, which I don’t have. GIVING up now. Wishing luck for others.
Pradeep saysApril 2, 2019 at 4:14 am
An update. A happy one.
After I almost gave up. I was going to a pub to grab a beer and happened to see an Icbc bank branch nearby. Thought I’ll give it a try.
The lobby manager asked me for my passport, gave me two forms (which were in Chinese and English), got me a token. Once I got to the window, they asked me to choose a card. I chose a red special edition one that cost me 20rmb. Now I have a bank account !
One thing they asked for was my tax registration number of my country. I showed it to them on my phone. They asked me to fill it up on a tax declaration form.
They did not ask for residence certificate. I just filled up my hotel address.
Thanks a ton guys. This calls for a beer, or two 🙂
Pradeep saysApril 2, 2019 at 11:53 am
I got the bank account opened at ICBC branch near Beixinqiao metro station. Head towards yonhhegong lama Temple and you’ll find it on your right.
A tip: ensure that you know your name exactly as it has been mentioned in your bank account else wechat doesn’t allow you to link it. I didn’t. Ended up trying all the combinations. Had to call icbc call center and confirm. They didn’t leave any space between the parts of my name. The format in which my name was written (if it helps) was without any spaces in between.
Bye folks! May not come back here again. This blog helped me a lot . Wish you all the luck!
S saysApril 10, 2019 at 10:05 am
I am HK resident, USA passport, CN tourist visa, Tried 7 banks in shenzhen (April 2019), all unable to open without a work permet / work visa / permanent residence (proof) in mainland.
Will be in Shanghai and Beijing later this year, any recommendations for banks that would allow an account to open on tourist visa?
Susan saysApril 10, 2019 at 7:29 pm
Josh, nice write up! I have been living in China now since 2016, and I really like it and am happy here!
I find that the processes and systems in China though efficient, are quite slow. I always have to wait for some time to see a clerk for assistance, not that the banks are full of people, but the staffing seems low most of the time. You outline the account opening process quite well. Since early 2019 there are some new regulations for foreigners that require more Identifying information, such as social security number, or a social insurance number, and a driver license or ID card number from your home country. Bank personnel have the right to ask for residents permit and work permit info, too,Though, the latter can be overlooked with a more flexible branch manager.
Regarding wiring funds into an account, it has been interesting for me to try to wire into my Chinese account from banks or brokerage accounts, and not because of cost, but because of regulations with other countries and wiring money into china. it is easier to use your home country bank card to withdraw money. for sending and receiving money from back home, most foreigners are using the service you mention above -Western Union. the only incovenience is having to depend upon someone at the other end.
Also, I have set up a China PayPal, as my US payPal didn’t work here for some reason. But the China paypal allows me to easily send money home (for a small fee)! I can send it to myself (to my other paypal) or to someone else.
Best advice in china, is to be patient and to allow more time for processes than you may be accustomed to back in your home country.
Josh Summers saysApril 10, 2019 at 9:07 pm
Great advice, Susan. Thanks for sharing!
Allison saysApril 13, 2019 at 9:07 pm
Hi josh! thanks for the good advice. i’ll be living in china for about three months, and the friend i’ll be staying with recommended i open an account since a lot of places near where she lives don’t take cash, they only do wepay or alipay. do you think it would be more of a hassle to open an account, or more of a hassle to just avoid places that don’t take cash/card?
Josh Summers saysApril 16, 2019 at 8:01 pm
Three months is a short time to be opening a bank account. There’s a good chance many of the banks won’t even let you open an account unless you have a long-term visa, so you’ll be spending a whole day or two just standing in line at banks. My advice is to use cash where it’s accepted.
June saysApril 19, 2019 at 2:04 am
Im a us citizen, just received work permit today and went to citibank to open an account and was told i need to have Worked here min 6mo before they will allow me to open an account. They also only have priority and gold account that require 150k Rmb or 1mil rmb min balancE! And fees if Total balance falls below the minimum Requirement. Since I have a Citibank account in multiple countries, I figured I would open one here but it seems like I need to take my business elsewhere.
Now, my question is, what bank has the lowest fees and easieSt process to transfer money to the US.
Thank You in advance!
JR
Josh Summers saysApril 19, 2019 at 3:15 pm
My guess is that a foreign bank on Chinese soil will have much different requirements than a domestic Chinese bank. I would check with any of the others – Bank of China, Agricultural Bank, Bank of Communications, etc. I’m not sure if the fees are much different with any of these.
ben saysApril 19, 2019 at 3:01 am
From my experience, It’s possible to open a joint account in China. However, it’s more like two accounts with shared liability and balance. (my mother and I have one)
And lol- how long you will wait at any branch heavily depends on how much money you have. Usually, with 100k as an initial deposit, the on-duty manager would personally welcome you, invite you to a VIP room and deal with all the paperwork on behalf of you.
Josh Summers saysApril 19, 2019 at 3:10 pm
Ha! Yes, I’m sure that with any bank, the more money you walk in with, the better you’ll be treated.
Marie saysMay 2, 2019 at 6:31 am
I set up a chinese paypal account hoping to send money to my us paypal account. However, the verification of my union pay card with boc did not go through as paypal tried to send $1 to my account. I do not have my debit card online payment enabled and it is single currency rmb. it looks like paypal requires the chinese debit card account to be dual currency accepting us dollars and online payment enabled. i am still looking at what i can do. you may have to request an account that is dual currency when you open it. i will find out soon. if i get this fixed then paypal will be the easiest way to send money back home.
nuttylim saysMay 3, 2019 at 1:48 pm
Hi, i will like to cheCk if anyone successfully open a local chiNa Bank Account as Foreigner (tourist) in Zhuhai? If so, Can share which branch and bank? And Normally how much is the initial deposit? Thanks.
Paul saysMay 5, 2019 at 1:02 am
I have a 2 years “M” visa (Business Visa) and registered in Shanghai (Apartment). Will i be able to open a chinese bank account?
Josh Summers saysMay 6, 2019 at 11:39 am
You should be able to, Paul, but you might have to try a few different bank branches.
tONYA saysMay 10, 2019 at 4:29 am
Union pay can be used in chicago — especially in chinatown and some places downtown chicago. I’ve seen it in 711
mikhail saysMay 11, 2019 at 9:04 am
I am doing business with china and need to use 1688, taobao and get payments from China. Can i open bank account on tourist visa while travelling?
Josh Summers saysMay 11, 2019 at 5:25 pm
Maybe. People give mixed reports. The truth is that it depends on the bank branch. Some of them will open an account on a tourist visa, but you might have to visit quite a few banks to find one.
Fabian Sommer saysMay 21, 2019 at 2:13 am
Do monthly fees arise for an account?
If I leave China after 6 months, I have to cancel the account or can I just leave it ?
Thank you very much in advance
Josh Summers saysMay 21, 2019 at 7:46 am
Each bank is different. In most cases, if you leave an account it will remain open, although I would recommend you speak with a bank representative to let them know what you’re doing and asking if they need anything from you.