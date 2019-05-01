Do VPNs still work in China? This is one of the most common questions I have been getting from people who are looking to travel or move to China in 2019. A lot of the concern stems from early reports of the VPN ban that was supposed to happen last year. So what has happened? Do VPNs no longer work in China?
I’ll start by putting your mind at ease: as of May 1, 2019, it is possible to connect to a VPN in China. It’s been difficult to connect at times but yes, it is possible.
The connectivity of VPNs in China goes on a cycle, a fact that most expats in China know well. During important government meetings (such as the Congress meeting last March) or during sensitive anniversaries, it becomes harder to connect to VPNs. Not impossible…but hard. That’s why it’s important to choose a VPN that dedicates significant resources to serving the China market.
Personally, I use ExpressVPN – which has been incredibly reliable for me these past few years – but I also subscribe to a number of other VPNs that work great in China. Take your pick.
**Note: The links for VPNs here are affiliate links, which means that at no extra cost to you I will be compensated should you choose to use their services. That said, I do personally subscribe to at least 6 VPNs at any given time and have been using them within China for over 10 years.
Will China Block VPNs in the Future?
I’ve lived in China for over a decade and these types of “VPN scares” seem to happen all the time. China threatens to block all VPNs and people freak out. Changes are made and the VPN companies adjust. It’s the classic game of cat and mouse censorship China plays.
And that’s the thing: it would be very difficult for China to completely block VPNs. There are times when they do a very good job, such as during sensitive dates or during high-level government meetings.
However, even during these times of tightened internet, VPNs like ExpressVPN have historically adjusted quickly to the changes so that we foreigners can still enjoy getting on Facebook, Gmail and Instagram in China.
Some VPN companies are faster than others and some get blocked quicker than others, but that’s why I always subscribe to at least two VPNs at once – one as my primary and one as a backup.
If VPNs Still Work, What is China Blocking?
The million-dollar question is this: what’s the deal with all this news about China blocking VPNs?
Based on my understanding, it’s really quite simple. China is looking to control the way the companies and corporations access the internet using a VPN (which is what VPNs were originally designed for). Reading the fine print, some of the more recent bans reveal China’s intention to block VPNs for corporations.
China really wants corporations to use government-registered VPN services to secure their data, which honestly is a bit scary. Smaller companies that use 3rd party VPNs will need to make changes whereas the larger corporations that can afford to build a proprietary VPN will need to get it registered with the government.
It all boils down to China tightening its grip on information coming into and out of the country.
Wait…What is a VPN?
If you’re one of those people who isn’t quite sure what a VPN is, you should start by watching this video introduction to a VPN:
In short, a VPN (short for “Virtual Private Network”) is a way to encrypt the data that gets sent and received on the internet from your device, including computers, tablets and phones. In addition to encrypting your data to keep it safe, a VPN is also used to access geo-restricted content such as watching Netflix in China or view all of the websites and apps that are blocked in China.
With all this speculation about China blocking VPNs, the next logical question is whether or not a VPN is legal to use. That’s a very good question, and one that I’ve already answered in depth here.
Conclusion | Do VPNs Still Work in China?
The answer is a simple yes, and I will continue to keep this article updated each month throughout this year with any news. So far, it seems that all personal VPNs have been unaffected, but it’s still important that you choose a reliable VPN that has a history of playing the cat-and-mouse game with China.
As I mentioned earlier, many people in China use ExpressVPN (and if you use this link, which is an affiliate link, they’ll give you 3 months free with any annual plan). I can vouch for how well ExpressVPN has worked for me here in China. Give them a try and if it doesn’t work for you, they offer a 30-day money back guarantee.
Will you be traveling or moving out to China soon? Aside from VPNs, what other concerns do you have? Leave a comment below!
Comments
Max saysApril 6, 2018 at 4:38 am
HeLlo Josh,
As I‘m going to travel to china in two Five weeks time i try to find out whether VPNs still Work in china or not. FrankLy, i‘m a little bit confused of these rankings which are The best vpn-seRvices tHat still wOrk in cHina, because as i know, i can just use the ios-vPN-serviCe with my private hOme-wifi here in Germany. WoUld that work out in China or do i need Vpn-Services such as ExpressVPn?
Josh Summers saysApril 6, 2018 at 9:20 am
A private network *might* work but you can never be sure. I recommend grabbing ExpressVPN and then using if you need. If you don’t use it, they offer a 30-day money back guarantee.
Patrick saysApril 7, 2019 at 5:55 am
I am a frequent visitor to China, have been for the past 14 Years. Three trip ago I tried express vpn, it never worked at all in the hotel I normally use. Two trips ago I used nord vpn, it worked in 1 hotel out of 3 that I stayed in . one trip ago I again used norn vpn and I stayed in my normal hotel plus 2 other hotels and it never worked at all , a complete waste of time and money. all it did was CONTINUALLY timed out no matter what server country you tried to connect to.
its almost like the hotels have some sort of blocking software that knows its vpn and stops it in its tracks .
F saysApril 23, 2018 at 6:08 pm
And I even know some people from my country living in China and they’re posting and sharing by using Instagram
Kinda every day or 3/4 times a week! All of them using VPN with no problem??!!
Josh Summers saysMay 17, 2018 at 7:18 pm
It’s more common than you realize, I guess 🙂
hallocn saysMay 11, 2018 at 1:43 pm
I just want to use google in china, that’s why I have to buy a vpn service
Josh Summers saysMay 11, 2018 at 6:34 pm
You’re not alone. There are a lot of people who feel the same way.
Rainer saysMay 15, 2018 at 5:24 am
My information is that EXPRESS VPN is closed in China.
Josh Summers saysMay 17, 2018 at 6:58 pm
Well, I can tell you with 100% confidence that this information is wrong. I use ExpressVPN every day out here.
James uddin saysMay 30, 2018 at 4:42 am
I use two vpn services. Gotrusted and betternet. Both are subject to random blocking at certain times. But ive noticed that they block routers’ vpn access, rather than block All access to them. Thus it is better to have access to more than one router. During certain times when certain tHings are happening, such as unrest in another country, they will blanket block everything and intercept all attempts to connect with frightening precision. I believe that vpn blocking technology in china is very expensive to employ and are very sparing in its usE, by blocking iNdividual users during normal times and only blanket blocking during certain times. There will come a time when this technology will be far easier to use, and vpns will thus become impossible to use in china. Enjoy vpn access while you still have it.
Josh Summers saysMay 30, 2018 at 8:11 am
I appreciate your opinion but respectfully disagree. Blocking an individual vs doing a “blanket block” is the same technology with the same “price”. Blocking VPNs is a game of cat and mouse and I can’t foresee a time in the future when it will be impossible to use a VPN in China. Harder, perhaps…but never impossible. That would require China to cut off international internet access entirely.
Ambre saysNovember 13, 2018 at 10:23 am
Very accurate – very true – totally agree
Yao Lin saysJune 12, 2018 at 5:21 pm
So will any website be allowed with a VPN in china? My son has an online summer school but will be going to china also, will i be able to access it then?
Josh Summers saysJune 12, 2018 at 9:43 pm
By using a VPN, you can access the internet as if you were in any country you choose, such as the US, UK or Germany.
Erin saysJune 16, 2018 at 8:20 am
IF i use express vpn will i be able to acCess youtube and snapchat in china?
Josh Summers saysJune 16, 2018 at 1:58 pm
Yes, you will.
Jackey saysJune 21, 2018 at 1:50 am
HI, anyone can do file transfer via express vpn from china to others country ? thinking to configure vpn account into my router and bring over together with my laptop soon. and i wish to vpn back to my office server via office vpn and access office server file.
does this possible ?
Josh Summers saysJune 21, 2018 at 8:47 am
In theory it should be possible. I would make sure that you configure and try it all out before you travel out to China.
Paul Saunders saysJune 24, 2018 at 11:32 pm
HI Josh
great sitev helpful i just signed up thru ur lin to nord, I had express already i;m afraid 🙂
whats your latest experience still all running fine? (June) with Express and Nord?
I desperately need to keep logged on to adwords so nervous! there for 4 weeks from 1/7
thanks again.
Josh Summers saysJune 25, 2018 at 11:52 am
Hey Paul, if you have both NordVPN and ExpressVPN, I believe you’re going to be fine. Enjoy the trip!
Peter Hsu saysJune 26, 2018 at 12:52 pm
I believe that china government ordered all china internet provider to block every vpn connection between china and usa, it was started on 6/25/2018
Josh Summers saysJune 28, 2018 at 5:15 pm
Yea, there was definitely a clampdown on VPNs in late June which affected most VPNs. However, as always happens, it took no longer than a day for the VPNs to adjust and now we can connect without any problems.
otisforlife saysJune 27, 2018 at 7:43 am
True, china does quite a good job on blocking vpns. I think especially these days many services got massively blocked. bad timing.. cause I’m planning a trip to china next month, so i talked with my friend in beijing, and he recommended to purchase nordvpn. i guess it works fine in china at the moment.
Shae laiRd saysJune 28, 2018 at 6:43 pm
I am traveling to china on 7/5 and was About to purchase expressVPN based on your article. Is it still working as of today?
Josh Summers saysJune 28, 2018 at 7:20 pm
Yes, it is. It’s been a rough week, but they’ve obviously been working hard to keep some of the servers up and running.
Chrys Tremththanmor saysJune 30, 2018 at 2:07 am
I’ve just returned from a five week trip in CHina, and Express VPN worked fine for me the whole time. I was able to access Facebook and Instagram, as well as google and gmail accounts.
Josh Summers saysJuly 1, 2018 at 12:08 am
Awesome! I’m so glad to hear that you were able to stay connected 🙂
Karl saysJuly 11, 2018 at 3:11 pm
Hey i’m going to china tomorrow just wanna know if my cisco anyconnect vpn will work. the ip is based off of a big university in canada and I saw online that corporate vpns should probably work better than normal vpns is that right? also will tunnelbearvpn work as well?
Josh Summers saysJuly 11, 2018 at 3:31 pm
Hey Karl…it might work but I can’t guarantee anything. Honestly, it doesn’t hurt to download ExpressVPN before you go just in case. If the Cisco VPN works, then you can get a refund on your ExpressVPN account. Otherwise, at least you’ll be prepared!
sarahfranks saysJuly 13, 2018 at 2:31 pm
Yes VPN do work in China. I have used Nord, Express and PureVPN and I would all the three VPN are great. One down side of express is they are very expensive. PureVPN and nord are cheap options.
Josh Summers saysJuly 13, 2018 at 6:17 pm
Thanks for your input, Sarah!
traveleratheart saysJuly 16, 2018 at 2:54 am
I’ve used Nordvpn on my last trip to China, and it was performing excellently. One thing to be aware of is that you need to connect to an obfuscated server to be able to browse freely.
Josh Summers saysJuly 16, 2018 at 8:17 pm
Thanks for sharing!
cat saysJuly 20, 2018 at 5:40 am
Hi,
I just wanted to thank you for th tips and I do recommend that people use your links. we got our Expressvpn with the 3-month free set up which is great! thanks for all the good info!
Josh Summers saysJuly 20, 2018 at 12:16 pm
My pleasure. Thanks Cat!
Debra saysJuly 25, 2018 at 11:06 pm
i am going to china for 5 weeks and all i require is google maps
will i be able to connect to google if i purchase a prepaid sim at the airport
i dont need facebook or anything else, just google maps
thanks Debra
Josh Summers saysJuly 26, 2018 at 7:41 pm
Hi Debra, you have two options: 1) you can purchase a SIM card and then get a VPN (since all Google apps are blocked in China) or 2) you can download Baidu maps as a Chinese alternative. The only problem with the second option is that everything is in Chinese.
Mark saysAugust 5, 2018 at 4:33 am
Hi, I activated ExpressVPN and NordVPN to use in China next week. I Need to use WhatsApp and Viber. Will it work?
I will buy a local SIM card and use the VPN above, it should be enough, right?
Thanks a lot!
Josh Summers saysAugust 7, 2018 at 11:30 am
Hey Mark, yes, those two VPNs will allow you to access Whatsapp and Viber without a problem. Just make sure you download and install the VPNs prior to your arrival in China. Even with a Chinese SIM card, it’s very difficult.
Anonymous saysAugust 12, 2018 at 2:31 am
Hi, is There any new regulations carried out by China internet authority in Jul against vpn server in Singapore? Especially vpn for business use.
Josh Summers saysAugust 13, 2018 at 1:10 pm
Not that I’m aware of. I’ve been able to connect to a Singapore server using ExpressVPN without a problem.
Art saysAugust 29, 2018 at 10:11 pm
Hello thanks for the informative reviews and explanation!
Got a QUESTIOn: I only stay in china occasionally (rest of the time in in hong kong without the need of a vpn) so I prefer to use free VPNs. However windscribe, tunnelbear, proton, and hotspot shield, all HAd been working on my laptop for over a year, albeit not entirely reliable, have all stopped working since this week. Has there been a new policy?
(Sorry it seemed it’s locked to all cap)
Josh Summers saysAugust 30, 2018 at 12:21 pm
Hey Art, what often happens is that China will periodically block certain IP addresses that are known for hosting VPN traffic. Paid VPNs make corrections within an hour most of the time. Free VPNs usually take weeks if not months (they don’t have much incentive to be fast).
This is one of the many reasons I recommend people just break down and spend a few bucks for a quality VPN. In the end, I find that it’s worth the small fee.
justjake saysOctober 9, 2018 at 4:18 pm
Do you know if my cisco anyconnect vpn client will connect to a europe based authentication server for me to use VPN in Shenzhen china?
Josh Summers saysOctober 10, 2018 at 10:19 am
Hmm…I can’t be 100% sure. Theoretically it should, but it depends on a number of different factors.
Danielle saysOctober 29, 2018 at 4:24 am
Express vpn is amazing!Yes you can use snapchat ,instagram, netflix and anything else your heart desires. It is still working as of this day and i use it everyday and can say its worth the money!(living in China for 3 years and always used this vpn)
danny saysOctober 31, 2018 at 7:42 am
hello josh, i’m going for holiday in shanghai soon..i would like to know whether i can access expressvpn website to sign up after arriving there? heard from my friend that almost every vpn sites totally blocked/unaccessible
Josh Summers saysOctober 31, 2018 at 8:16 am
Yes, most VPN websites are blocked, making it difficult (but not impossible) to download and setup a VPN after you enter China. I highly recommend you do that prior to leaving.
CharlesZhang saysOctober 31, 2018 at 9:18 am
Its quite interesting that your website Is not blocked by chinese GFW
so that i can Visit it without using vpn (^_^)
Josh Summers saysNovember 1, 2018 at 9:03 am
Who knows, it may happen. I really don’t care. China does what it does and I’ll do what I do 🙂
Steve williams saysNovember 16, 2018 at 7:12 am
It’s frustrating. They basically don’t like foreigners in china and even though you’re A taxpaying expat they’d rather you went home. The more difficult they can make it FOR you to live here the happier they seem to be. Screwing up your fun by stopping you watching Netflix IS only the tip of the iceberg. So sadly I’ve given up and I’M going back to the UK where no one cares what you do in the comfort of your own home!
James saysDecember 5, 2018 at 4:35 am
No VPN is working now?
Josh Summers saysDecember 5, 2018 at 8:14 am
I never said that. What makes you ask? Mine is working fine.
Carla saysJanuary 2, 2019 at 9:57 pm
hello. I am from the philippines and will be going to shanghai, china in March 2019. Can I just download the ExpressVPN before leaving the country and use hotel wifi? will I still be able to connect or do I need to buy a local data sim card in CHina? I want to be able to use FB, FB messenger and Whatsapp
Josh Summers saysJanuary 3, 2019 at 8:16 am
Yes, you can download the VPN before you leave and then use it when you connect to any WiFi…no need for a data SIM card 🙂
David Z saysJanuary 4, 2019 at 2:07 pm
Hello Josh, very helpful info Out there,
i have a question on “Cisco AnyConnet VPN” that pre loaded on my company laptop, it won’t CONNECT in china and i can’t DOWNLOAD the express vpn to my laptop due to company policy on third party software.
Any thought on how i can get it fixed ? or any set up I can do on my laptop to get it work?
Thanks
Josh Summers saysJanuary 4, 2019 at 4:21 pm
Hey David, when it comes to company restrictions, that’s something you’ll have to take up with your IT department. I wish I could help!
Connor saysJanuary 10, 2019 at 2:25 pm
Hey josh,
Will be traveling to china in a few days! Is it recommended to download the app Before getting to china or after?
Thanks
Josh Summers saysJanuary 10, 2019 at 7:04 pm
Definitely before getting to China. It’s very difficult to get everything set up once you arrive. Good luck on the upcoming trip!
annie saysJanuary 18, 2019 at 8:12 am
Hello Josh, as at today, 18 Jan 2019, I’m unable to access the ExpressVPN website in order to download it – neither via your blog nor via google search. Just in case you had any comment to help me out! I’m using chrome. maybe I’ll try other browsers and search engines but all the same thanks if you have any tips Annie
Josh Summers saysJanuary 18, 2019 at 8:46 am
Hey Annie, if you’re in China trying to access the website, it’s going to be very difficult. Most VPN websites are blocked in China, which is why I usually recommend people purchase and install a VPN before they enter China. Try this link to ExpressVPN and see if it works.
Lynn saysFebruary 11, 2019 at 9:32 pm
Hi. I live in the USA. My sIster just moved to china. She never set up a vpn. Can i estsblish a von for her from here and hsve her access it there! If so hOw
Josh Summers saysFebruary 12, 2019 at 10:06 am
You can certainly set it up, but she will have to connect to the VPN manually (since downloading the VPN software would be difficult within China). Still, I recommend sending her my links since they technically search for a mirror of the VPN site that isn’t blocked in China. Does that make sense?
Encos saysFebruary 17, 2019 at 2:54 am
according to the express vpn i can only use 3 device at once. if i disconnect my device can i still connect back? As long as i have the app and registered i can connect and disconnect anytime right?
Josh Summers saysFebruary 19, 2019 at 8:05 am
Yes, I disconnect and reconnect all the time!
Mitch Connely saysFebruary 17, 2019 at 8:25 am
Josh,
Express VPN and VYPR are completely blocked now as of feb 17, 2019.
Josh Summers saysFebruary 19, 2019 at 8:06 am
Hey Mitch, I’m aware of the new block, but as with every other time this has happened, the VPNs are scrambling to fix it and they will soon. It’s the ever-changing game of cat-and-mouse.
Sascha saysMarch 4, 2019 at 2:27 am
HI Josh!
Express VPN users should try Tokio-1 as a Server. Since Sunday I have had difficulities to connect to LA-5 or HongKong-4, but Tokio-1 works – you just might have to try connecting several times.
Greetins from China
Josh Summers saysMarch 4, 2019 at 9:31 am
Thanks, Sascha! During times like this (the Congress is in session), people forget that connection always becomes hard for every VPN.
john saysApril 24, 2019 at 11:27 pm
express vpn works great in mainland china, been using ir fot almost a month without any issue. NO TIMEOUTS, NO LAGS.
Josh Summers saysApril 25, 2019 at 9:58 pm
Awesome. I’m glad it’s worked well for you, John!
Kelli saysMay 7, 2019 at 2:27 pm
I just cHECKed NordVPN website, it seems that they dont have any servers in China??
Josh Summers saysMay 7, 2019 at 7:36 pm
No, they don’t. At this point, there aren’t any VPNs that have servers in mainland China because China would shut them down. If you’re in China, you want to connect to servers that are OUTSIDE of China. That’s what’s important.
ironworks.says saysMay 17, 2019 at 10:34 am
Hi, Josh
I plan to go to China at the end of the month and stay in China by half of June, is ExpressVPN my right choice at this moment?
Josh Summers saysMay 18, 2019 at 5:29 pm
In my opinion, yes. It’s been the most reliable and consistent over the years.