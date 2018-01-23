Travel China Cheaper

Getting a Chinese Visa in Hong Kong: The 2018 Guide

If you're looking for information on visas for Hong Kong or how to get a Chinese visa while in Hong Kong, you've come to the right place. This guide to Chinese visas in Hong Kong should answer most questions you might have.

How to get a Chinese visa in Hong Kong

Despite many changes in China’s visa policies, Hong Kong still remains one of the best places to obtain a visa or do a “visa run” for China. The best part is, it’s a great place to explore while you’re there!

I’ve done my best to make sure that all information is up-to-date as of 2018, but I’m well aware that anybody claiming to fully understand Chinese regulations is just fooling themselves. Please make sure you do you research and connect with one of the many great China visa services before making your trip to China.

Below are the most commonly asked questions regarding obtaining a Chinese visa in Hong Kong:

Do I Need a Visa to Enter Hong Kong?

If you are Canadian, Australian, American or European and plan to vacation in Hong Kong or visit for business, you do not need a visa. Citizens from the above countries are able to stay in Hong Kong for up to 90 days (if you are British your stay is extended to 180 days).

Upon arrival at the airport custom officials will put a “Visa Exemption” ticket in your passport which states how long you can remain in Hong Kong without obtaining a visa. I recommend you check out some of the best travel guides for Hong Kong if you’ll be staying here for any extended amount of time.

There’s a lot to see in Hong Kong so take advantage of it while you’re getting the Chinese visa!

Is it Possible to Obtain a Chinese Visa in Hong Kong?

A Chinese VisaYes, it is possible to obtain a Chinese Visa in Hong Kong. In the past, there has been quite a bit of confusion surrounding this topic. Fortunately, things are getting back to normal.

It is possible to get a tourist visa (L), a business visa (Z or M), student visa (X) and many others in Hong Kong. This includes the new 10 year China tourist visa. For more information on the types of Chinese visas, check out the TCC guide to the types of China visas (including the new transit visa).

The process for obtaining a Chinese Visa in Hong Kong is different for individuals who hold a Hong Kong Resident permit versus those who do not.

Holders of a Hong Kong Resident Permit

If you already hold a Hong Kong Resident permit the process is fairly simple. To apply for a Chinese Visa you will need to visit the Consular Department Office which is located at the following address:

7th Floor, Lower Block, China Resources Building
26 Harbour Road
Wanchai, Hong Kong Island

You can apply for either a single entry or double entry visa. The cost of the visa will differ depending on where you are from, American citizens will generally pay more. If you are from the United States you can expect to pay somewhere around 1100 HKD (142 USD) regardless of the visa while those from Britain will likely pay half that amount.

In general it takes four working days to get the visa. If you wish to receive it sooner than that you can apply for either the express delivery for three working days (an extra 200 HKD or 25 USD) or the rush delivery for two working days (an extra 300 HKD or 38 USD).

The day you apply for the visa counts as a working day so if you are in a hurry and apply for rush delivery, it’s possible to have the visa in your hands the following day.

Obtaining a Chinese Visa In Hong Kong Using an Agency

Those who don’t have a Hong Kong Resident permit will need to apply for a Chinese Visa using an agency.

Note: There is conflicting information about this point. Some China travelers insist that it is possible for foreigners to apply at the Hong Kong Consular without the need of an agency. It would be a cheaper options, so you can give that a try before using an agency.

There are a number of agencies located in Hong Kong including China Travel Services (CTS) which is conveniently located at the airport and will help walk you through the process. The Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry is thought to offer cheaper prices but offers little in the way of assistance.

When applying for the visa you will need to bring an itinerary with you that shows where you will be staying while in China and proof that you will be exiting China (return ticket home or to a third country). It’s not unheard of for people to book hotels for the sake of obtaining the Chinese visa and then later cancelling the reservations.

Regardless of how you go about it you must have an itinerary to show when applying for the visa. Other documents you will need include:

  • A passport that has at least 6 months of validity
  • A passport photo (if you don’t have one you can usually get one taken at the visa office)
  • A photocopy of the main pages of your passport (photo and information)
  • Your visa application form
  • A copy of the arrival stamp/ticket your received in Hong Kong

There are a couple of different visas you can apply for including a single entry 30 day tourist visa and a double entry 60 day tourist visa (after 30 days you will need to leave China and re-enter).

It’s not possible to obtain a multiple entry visa outside of your home country at this time but there is a chance this will change in the near future. The regular delivery is four working days but you have the option to do an express or rush delivery for an extra cost if you want it sooner.

The cost of the visa will depend on where you are from. Generally speaking a single entry visa will cost 200 HKD and a double entry visa 300 HKD. If you are from the US expect to pay the same high rate regardless of the visa you are applying for.

Can I Reset my China Tourist Visa in Hong Kong?

Pagoda in a park in Hong KongYes, you can. A visit to Hong Kong, Taiwan, or Macau – although they’re technically part of China – is still considered as “leaving the country” and will allow you to reset your multi-entry China tourist visa.

This is especially helpful as you’re traveling through the southern part of China as Hong Kong is both easily accessible and usually quite cheap. There are buses, train and of course airports that connect Hong Kong with mainland China.

Once you enter Hong Kong, any entry back into China – assuming you have a multi-entry visa – will reset you to the length of time that your visa allows. That could be 30 days, 60 days or even 90 days depending on what you were given.

Should I Obtain a Chinese Visa in Hong Kong or in my Home Country?

One advantage of obtaining a Chinese Visa in Hong Kong rather than your home country is the potential savings. Many countries, especially Western countries such as Canada, charge extremely high fees for Chinese Visas.

While in Hong Kong you would also be applying in person so the service fees may be less. It’s also possible that certain visa agencies in Hong Kong will help you out with itineraries or won’t even require that you have hotel bookings or exit flights in place.

While Hong Kong is pretty liberal when it comes to handing out visas, there is no guarantee you will get one. Seeing as the regular delivery is four working days you will have to continue paying to stay in a hotel until your visa arrives. There is the option to use the express or rush delivery but these also come with a cost so, either way, it can get expensive.

Something else to keep in mind is that the Visa Office is closed on weekends and holidays so if you arrive on a Saturday you will have to wait until Monday to apply.

Where you apply for your Chinese Visa is really up to and your circumstances. If you are planner and like to have everything in place before you leave for vacation, applying at home may be the better option. If you are a spontaneous traveler who likes to take your trips day by day, applying in Hong Kong may better suit your needs.

  2. I M booked to visit hong kong. Flights and hotel booked and paid for. I arrive in hk on 23rd march and depart for the uk on 5 april. Because i am currently visit
    Ing france, i did not have time to sort out a visa, before i left. I need my uk passport to visit and depart from france. I am booking in to my hk hotel and will stay there 7 days , before moving to shenzhen to see a friend

    Reply

  3. I am American and currently living in China on a student visa, but will be switching to a tourist visa. Am I able to apply for the 10 year multiple entry tourist visa in Hong Kong? or is a trip to thailand a better option?

    Reply

    • You can do it from both places, although from personal experience Thailand can be a somewhat cheaper option (minus the transportation costs). 🙂

  5. Hi got to china in october with a double entry visa, I did not have to leave as immogration was kind enough to renovate it in mainland in december however i must go to hong kong to get a new one by the end of march. I am venezuelan citizen, what are the odds I get it with the express service? Thanks in advance!

    Reply

    • Hmm…I don’t really like speculating on odds. If I were you, I would contact either the Venezuelan embassy in Hong Kong or the Chinese embassy in Hong Kong to ask details about express service.

  6. Im a liberian, currently In china on a single entry business visa. Is it possible to obtain a student visa in Hong kong? If yes, then how long will it take?

    Reply

    • It should be possible to change over to a student visa while you’re in China. You’ll need the school where you’ll be studying to prepare all the paperwork, I think it’s form JW201.

  7. hi.
    i am currently in china on a tourist visa on my south african passport.
    i would however like to find out if i would be able to travel to hong kong to get a tourist visa till july on my british passport as i have a british passport and was only able to get a month visa in south africa on my south african passport.
    thanks.

    Reply

  9. is it possible to get a Chinese visa with same-day service at the chinese travel service in HKG? if not, what’s the shortest turnaround i can expect for expedited service?

    Reply

  12. Hi, I’m a Brit and currently have a z visa as I work in China. Can I apply for my new Z visa in Hong Kong or does it have to be from my home country?

    Reply

  13. I am arriving into Hong Kong on a Thursday at 6pm. Is there any way to get a M visa for Friday or Saturday pickup? How much would that be? Where is the best place to get it done? Also, I have a Canadian passport.

    Reply

    • Hi Toni, I don’t believe it’s possible to order a visa for pickup when you arrive. It might be possible to expedite a 24 hour turnaround for a visa application, though. In both cases, I suggest you connect with the Chinese embassy in Hong Kong to determine what is possible.

  15. Hi there, I’ve heard that things have been getting stricter, especially if I already have a few tourist visas on my passport. SHould I expect to get rejected if I apply again?

    Reply

    • No, I wouldn’t say that. You should definitely look to get a 10-year tourist visa so you don’t have to go through this again, though.

  17. I have vietnam passport and green card 10 years. I want to go CHONGCHING to visit my FRIENDs and i also want to go to hongkong, so should i APPY both visa for china and HONGKONG Or i just need visa from china for both place? How can i do it? I live in ILLInois, us (chicago)
    Thanks

    Reply

    • No you dont. You just need to reGister where you liVe at the poLice station aRound not at the immigration Office

  19. I am INDONESIAN citizen and planning to VISIT My friend in china from hongkong, beside proper document, what kind invitation that my need to prepare?

    Reply

    • You shouldn’t need an invitation. Indonesian passport holders are allowed 30 days free entry into Hong Kong without a visa. If you want to stay longer than that (or if you want to work or study while there), you’ll need to apply for a proper visa.

  20. Thank you for your article! Very helpful to me！
    But I still have some questions to ask.
    I was admitted to a Chinese university for Bachelor, I am waiting for them to send me a letter of acceptance and jw202 in my country Romania to me, But I want to go to China early, just this month.
    So I apply for a tourist visa first.Then wait for the pre-school（when I have received the admission notice and jw202.）Go to Hong Kong for visa X1. Can it be like this?

    Reply

    • I’m hesitant to answer your question because I can’t be 100% sure. The best thing you can do is connect with the Chinese consulate in Romania and ask them.

  21. Hi!

    I am currently travelling in Taiwan with a tourist visa. I was accepted as an exchange student to a Chinese university (this is my 2 time) which starts in September. I thought I would be able to apply for a student visa from Taiwan but apparently, that is impossible.

    I already spent an exchange semester in China last year (5 months) and now went for a month tourist trip there (mid-May – mid-June). After that trip, I travelled to Taiwan. So, I have been to China and never overstayed my visa and I have all the papers and everything in order for the student visa. The student visa a short-term visa (under 180 days) and I have a flight booked out of China. My overall stay in mainland China is 160 days.

    am i able to apply for the student visa from hong kong?

    Reply

  22. Hi
    I plan to fly to shanghai. When i arrive i would like To take directly a flight to hong kong for 3 days but with an other AIRLINE. After that i will go back to shanghai for a week.

    Do i NEEd a chinese double entry visa or could i use the first time the 72 hours visa on ARRIVAL?

    Reply

  23. hi Josh .

    Is it possible to get a 90 day multiple entry M business visa in hong kong I have already have a tourist visa and an business visa and I have a 90 day extension on my business visa

    I have already booked all flights and accommodation.

    Reply

    • Hey Jason, if it’s possible, the consulate in Hong Kong should be able to do it. I will warn you, though, that technically you’re not supposed to have multiple active China visas. Don’t be surprised if they cancel the tourist and business visa in order to issue you a new M visa.

  24. Hi Josh, I am currently in HK working and have a visa, been here over 7yrs so also applied for my HK PR, over 6 weeks ago but not been approved yet, I will now transfer with my company to shanghai, they originally said I will apply for a z visa, takes about 2 months then go to sh and get work permit / resident permit after a week or so, they are now saying better and quicker to apply l visa tourist, then they will apply for z visa an work permit, but I must stay in sh during this process which takes 1 month, and I will be unpaid as cannot pay until have a work permit, this is very strange ? could I also be there for even more than 1 month waiting, tks Stefano, I hv a uk passport btw

    Reply

    • Hi Stefano, while it’s not ideal, it is common for companies to have their workers come in on a tourist visa and then switch to a work visa. What I would be careful about it actually doing work. It’s illegal to work on a tourist visa, so if they’re going to ask you to come to Shanghai on a tourist visa and not pay you until you get a work visa, then you shouldn’t work at all during that time. Just my two cents.

  25. Hi Josh, I’m living in HK and have an HK ID Card. I’m working on applying for a 10-year visa (US Citizen) and am hoping you can help. Our first trip over to China will be a quick 2-night stay in SHENZHEN and we’d be taking the MTR to cross the boarder, which you can’t purchase tickets for. Do you know if the consulate here in HK considers round-trip ferry tickets as a valid form of confirmation that we will be leaving the country on a specific date rather than a round-trip flight? Because we want to make more future trips over to China I don’t want to apply for the 5-day, SHENZHEN visa that’s available. Thanks for any insight you can provide.

    Reply

    • Hey Dana, I wish I could give you a definitive answer but I’m not 100% sure. You’re going to need to connect with the consulate in Hong Kong to be certain about what’s possible.

  26. Hi Josh:

    i am an american (currently in the us) who for scheduling reasons is looking to apply for an x1 visa in hong kong. I have all my paperwork in order, do you think i will be able to do it? thanks so much for your advice and for keeping up with this thread.

    Reply

  27. I am currently living in China was teaching but have reached the age where i can no longer get a z visa. my boss wants to get me a 30 day l visa my concern is will i then be able to get the 10 year l visa for americans in hong kong ? or should i go to hong kong and get the 10 year visa before my z visa expires?

    Reply

    • Hi James, I think your bigger concern should be whether you should continue working for a boss that wants you to work on an L visa. That’s a huge risk that has landed some expats in jail in the past.

  28. Josh, i do not plan on working and my boss would not ask me to. i have lived in china for 18 years 15 in suzhou and even get my ss benefits direct deposited to boc. i retired from teaching june 30th. i have made my home here and just wish to remain.

    Reply

  29. So my original question was should i get a 30 day tourist visa here in China and the go to Hong Kong and try and get the 10 year visa or skip getting the 30 day visa and go directly to Hong Kong and apply for the 10 year visa or go to America and apply there for

    I worry if I get a 30 day visa in China that if I go to Hong Kong I wont be able to get an extension.

    Reply

  31. Hello
    i want to know that i have italian 5 years residency, i come to china on my pakistani passport which have china “M” visa
    i have my all documents of italia so im allowed to hong kong or not

    Reply

    • When traveling abroad, your residency doesn’t matter – only your passport does. You’ll have to check the visa requirements for Pakistani passport holders entering Hong Kong. I recommend connecting with a Chinese embassy or searching online.

  32. Hi there! Is it possible to enter hongkong as tourist and apply there for china z visa? We’re having difficult nowadays in getting travel exit permit so this is another alternative i’m thinking about. I’ll be working in chinA and i need to get z visa from another country.

    Reply

    • It’s possible, I think, but I recommend you communicate both with your local Public Security Bureau and with the Chinese consulate. In some cases, the PSB requires you to return to your home country to change visas, but not always.

  33. Hi, I will appreciate very much your advice in my situation. I am a Canadian with L visa, currently in China, staying with my Chinese girlfriend. I have recently found a school that is willing to hire me as an English teacher and signed with me a contract for a 1-year work. The school has obtained for me a “Notification Letter of Foreigner’s Work permit in the People’s Republic of China”, and now, I have to apply for a Z visa. All of the mentioned documents are in English and Chinese as well and all of the supporting documents are authenticated by the Chinese embassy. I am already here, in mainland China and it is more cost-effective to apply for a visa here than returning to my home country for the application process. My questions are:
    1. Can I apply for a Z Visa as a Canadian citizen in Hong Kong?
    2. If yes, what kind of documents I have to bring with me to the embassy (Do I need to bring with me all the authenticated documents that resulted into obtaining the Notification Letter of Work permit from the school, such as – diploma, TEFL, medical, criminal background check and etc.)?
    3. Does the contract with the school act as an Invitation Letter or I have to ask them for an Invitation Letter as well (I have the Work permit notification and the contract with me, but I don’t have an invitation letter separately as a document)?
    I will appreciate any feedback from people who have been already through this path with the Chinese embassy in hong knog after the change of the rules in 2017.

    Reply

    • Here are my responses:

      1. You should be able to apply for the Z visa in Hong Kong, but I would double check both with your local Public Security Bureau as well as the Chinese consulate in Canada. In some cases (particularly where you’re changing from one kind of visa to another), the PSB has been known to require foreigners to exit to their home country to apply for the visa. This isn’t common, however.
      2. Whenever people ask me what they need to bring, I always answer “Everything…and the kitchen sink”. It’s true. I usually arrive not only with originals of everything I think they might need, but also with photocopies.
      3. The notification letter should work in this case

      I hope that helps. Enjoy your time in China!

  34. Hi josh

    i am a filipino and i plan to travel to hong kong as tourist since we have 14 days no visa entry in the country. Our main goal is to apply for china z visa and travel to china. We can do it here in the our country but we will face a lot of problem to philippine immigration since we are hired via direct hire process and our government want us to hire a RECRUITMENT agency and we dont want to got that route.. do you think we can get a z visa in hongkong.

    Reply

    • Hi Ed, there are a lot of factors involved, including the need for proper paperwork from your employer. Call the Chinese embassy in Hong Kong and ask make sure you have all the paperwork needed, otherwise it will be a wasted trip.

  36. Hello. My name is Andrew. Ukrainian. Now I’m in China as tourist visa 2/30. My visa expire on 23th September. I already exstanded my visa for 7 day. 17th I’ll try to extend one more.

    Can I make a new visa after this in hk? 

    Reply

  37. I’m janeth ,I’m Filipino
    I am.planning TO visit China but first will be hk
    It is possible to get a Chinese visa while I’m.in hk

    Reply

    • hi janeth.
      i am planning also to go to china through hong kong. is it ok with you, can we talk?

  38. Hi – I am planning on traveling with my friend to hong kong to apply for tourist visas for china. I am a US Citizen and he is a citizen of Belize. Is my understanding correct that I can apply for the 10 year multi-entry visa in Hong Kong, but he can not apply for his 1 year multi-entry visa in Hong Kong? Thank you for any information you may have.

    Reply

    • Hey Kenneth, it’s true that you can apply for your 10-yr visa in Hong Kong as a US citizen. Unfortunately, I am not too familiar with the bilateral agreements between China and Belize. Your friend will need to call up the Chinese embassy in Belize to find out for sure.

  39. My boss is a korean, he is living in my country – vietnam. Now he wants to go to shenzhen, but someone told him that china visa is getting hard to make nowaday. so he gave me an idea that he will travel to hongkong and use ferry boat at hongkong airport to shenzhen. and my boss said they can grant china visa on ferry boat. i don’t know it’s true or not, so if you know please help me. thanks in advance.

    Reply

  40. Hi – I am American. Can I apply for an M-visa at China Travel Services (CTS) at Honk kong Airport? Or do I have to go to the consular department office?

    Reply

  41. hey, was wondering if I could get any advice on this issue.

    While I’ve applied for a multiple entry business visa in the past, my main worry is that I’ve been living here in China for the past two years with a multiple entry business visa. Thus, I’m wondering if the people handling my visa application might develop any suspicions on the basis of all of my entry and exit stamps over that same period..

    Reply

  44. Hi Josh,

    I am an italian citizen living in the uk and want to travel china for 3 months on a tourist visa. Will my chances of gEtting a visa for 3 months be better in hong kong than the uk

    Reply

  45. Hi, i’m from philippines and currently working in hong kong as d.h.. my employer wanted me to go with them in china for 2 days, do i need to apply china visa?

    Reply

  46. Hi, we’re going to Hong Kong in about a week and a half to get a tourist visa for my friend who has a south African passport and was wondering if you need a flight stating that you will leave China.
    Is there a way to bypass the flight itinerary or is it still necessary

    Reply

  47. Hi Josh,
    The address you stated above (consular department office) no longer accept visa application from ordinary passport holder. They now require people to submit application through a place called china visa application centre. they are charging HKD $310 + HKD $240 (extra) fee for a single entry visa. such a great way for them to make more money for what is essentially the same service. i wonder if the consular still accept application if you show up at their office. Their website is very misleading, with schedule of fees still listed there despite no longer providing service.

    Reply

  49. Hi,

    I’ve contacted a couple of agencies in HK about getting a China VISa and I’m being quoted 1100 HKD for the 4 day service and 2400 for the rush. I’m a uk citizen and these prices seem way higher than suggested here. Are you able to recommend a good agency?

    Thanks,
    Charlie

    Reply

