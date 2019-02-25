Can I Use my Mobile Phone in China? 2019 Traveler’s Guide

How can you use your mobile phone when you travel to China? Our phones are becoming an invaluable part of our travel experience and it’s difficult to know what’s possible in another country like China. Read below to find out everything you need to know about traveling with your mobile phone in China.
The irony is that we rarely have need to make phone calls on our phones while traveling in another country. If you’re anything like me, all you need is network access for data.
Using network access, you can use a voice translator in China, get map directions, book hotels and airfare – you name it. Wi-Fi isn’t always available, so connecting to a Chinese network is important.
Can you bring your own mobile phone to China? The short answer is yes, but there are some things you need to know first. Below I would like to not only help you understand the various option available to use your mobile phone in China, but also a checklist to walk through before you do.
How to Use a Mobile Phone in China | 4 Options
There are a number of different ways that you can set up your mobile phone for use while traveling. Some are expensive and easy while others will require more time and energy. Here’s a quick list of the four most common ways to use your phone in China.
Option 1: International Roaming in China
By far the easiest way to connect to China’s cellular network is via international roaming with your home carrier.
Most of the time, there’s nothing you need to do. Once you land in China, turn on your phone and it will automatically establish a connection and you will be charged international roaming rates by your network provider back home. In some cases, you’ll need to go into your phone’s settings and enable “Data Roaming”.
The benefit of this option is its relative ease. You land, you connect and you’re done.
The downside is that it’s usually the most expensive option. For those from the U.S., it’s not uncommon for there to be a “connection fee” of US$10-$20 (charged for each day you connect to the network) plus data and messaging rates. If you’re not careful, the charges can rack up quickly.
Option 2: Purchase a Chinese SIM Card
To avoid these exorbitant international roaming fees, it’s possible to get a Chinese SIM card and pay only about $20 for a month of service.
I’ve gone into a bit more detail about getting a SIM card in China, but suffice to say there are two options you can consider:
- Purchase a SIM card for your phone: This option requires that you have an unlocked phone. If you’re not sure what I mean by “unlocked”, chances are your phone probably isn’t. In order to unlock your phone from a specific network carrier, you’ll need to pay off any balance for the cost of your phone and then reach out to your home carrier to get an unlock code. You can then purchase a Chinese SIM card online or get one once you arrive in China (a bit harder if you can’t speak Chinese).
- Buy a China phone: To avoid this hassle of unlocking your phone, you can always just purchase a cheap phone when you arrive in China. While name brand phones are as expensive in China as they are anywhere in the world, you can easily find low-cost smartphones that will do the trick. I’ve purchased a simple Android phone for less than US$50.
When purchasing a new phone you bought in China or purchasing a SIM card in China, keep in mind that you’ll have to spend at least an hour at a Chinese carrier office applying for the SIM card. The big players are China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. Everybody has their preference, but honestly, it really doesn’t matter which you choose.
Option 3: Rent a Phone or WiFi for China
There is an easier option that’s worth considering: renting a phone or international WiFi unit.
The way phone rentals work is quite simple. You rent a phone online (or over the phone). The phone arrives at your home before you travel. It already has a Chinese SIM card with a phone number, messaging and data plan. The moment you land in China, you have a phone that works!
If you’re like me, you prefer not to use your own devices in China and this is a perfect workaround. It’s kind of like a “burner phone” for your China travels 🙂
I recommend the CellularAbroad service to rent a phone in China for a reasonable rate.
Another option is to access WiFi in China using “global wifi”. This is a simple device that connects to global networks and acts as a mobile WiFi network. All you have to do is turn on the device and then connect your phone/computer/tablet etc. to the network. You pay either by the day or the month.
An example of this global wifi would be something like Skyroam, a service that allows you to either rent or buy your global wifi device.
Option 4: Only Use Local Wi-Fi in China
Using local Wi-fi is a final option if you don’t have the budget to spend on international roaming, a Chinese SIM card or a global wifi device. I don’t recommend this method if you can avoid it, though, and I’ll explain why.
To take advantage of China’s Wi-Fi, you’ll want to make sure you put your phone on airplane mode before you land in China. The reason for this is to make sure you don’t get charged a connection fee for international roaming.
Turn on your phone’s wifi and search for an open Wi-Fi network. As with countries all over the world, most airports, coffee shops and shopping centers offer free Wi-Fi.
There is a catch, though. In most cases you will be required to provide a code sent to you via text message. If you don’t have a Chinese phone number, you can’t receive these text message codes. Without a text message code, you can’t get on the Wi-Fi. Some airports have kiosks that give out these codes, but they’re not reliable in my experience.
The Wi-Fi option is free, but I caution travelers to consider the frustration and cost in time. Renting a phone or getting a Chinese SIM card is much more convenient and allows you consistent access to your maps, internet and messaging.
Phone in China | Traveler’s Checklist
Now that we’ve covered your different options for connecting your phone to the internet while traveling in China, I want to walk you through a simple checklist before you travel.
Going through this checklist should give you peace of mind knowing that everything is going to work once you land in China.
- Check the Compatibility of Your Phone: If you’re using a phone that was manufactured after 2015, you’re fine (this covers most people). However, there are older mobile phones that won’t work on international bands. You might want to check to make sure your phone covers the international frequencies of 900 and 1800 Hz.
- Talk with your Home Carrier: Call your home carrier and ask them what kind of rates they offer for international roaming. You can keep things cheaper if you only do data, as opposed to phone and text. They’ll be able to tell you any connection fees and what it will cost per Mb/Gb.
- Is Your Phone “Unlocked”? While you’re on the phone with your carrier, ask them if your phone is unlocked. If you’re a bit tech-savvy, you can also check your phone’s IMEI number to see if it’s unlocked. If it is, you can consider buying a Chinese SIM card once you arrive in China. For those whose phone is still locked to a carrier, you’ll need to either use international roaming or rent a phone.
- Do You Have a VPN? I always advise people to install a VPN on their phone and computer before they travel to China. Why? There are a number of services that are blocked in China that a VPN will allow you to use. This includes most email, social media and all Google services (including maps and translation). Personally, I use ExpressVPN in China and they’ve been extremely reliable. They also offer a 30-day money back guarantee, so download the software before you go and if it doesn’t help, get your money back.
- Do You Have the right Charger Plug? It’s natural to get nervous about charging your phone in another country. Thankfully, most phones, tablets and laptops include a charger that is compatible with the 220V service in China. Double check to make sure, and then check to see if your plug will fit in China’s electrical sockets.
Final Thoughts | Mobile Phones in China
The bottom line is – you can use your phone in China, but you need to make sure you’ve done your homework before you do. Determine whether you can/want to use your personal phone or if you’ll need to buy or rent a China phone. This will give you a good starting point to figure out how you’ll use a phone in China.
Remember, a lot of travelers avoid the headache of trying to get a phone working by renting a phone. You don't have to put your own phone at risk of being hacked and you'll be assured that it works the moment you land.
Have you used your phone in China? What was the best way for you to connect to the internet?
Comments
Anonymous saysFebruary 18, 2016 at 8:13 am
Hi josh, great info
Can u share the website of how to get to china by train from hongkong or shenzhen. Tq
Josh saysFebruary 19, 2016 at 7:38 am
That’s a great idea. I’ll try to get that information published soon.
Angela saysApril 15, 2016 at 4:41 pm
Thank You for this great information. I plan to visit China in a few weeks. I will try to get my telephone unlocked by TMobile. I am an African American and can’t wait to try the VIP line thing.
Josh saysApril 16, 2016 at 2:57 am
Great! Glad it was helpful, Angela. Enjoy your trip.
Alex saysJune 4, 2016 at 11:44 pm
This article goes quite in depth, but I just wanted to point out that while an unlocked US iPhone will get you a regular plan with any of the major telecommunications providers in China, if you use China Mobile you will not be able to access 4G LTE or 3G data service even with a Chinese SIM — due to a discrepancy of data bands or something between Chinese iPhones and US iPhones, you will have to resort to 2G EDGE data on an iPhone bought in the US (which is almost unusable). Not sure about China Unicom or China Telecom — I use China Mobile and had to get a separate Chinese iPhone. At least that has been my experience….
Josh saysJune 5, 2016 at 8:31 am
Hey Alex, thanks for pointing that out. While you’re right that some iPhones (usually those from AT&T) don’t connect with 3G or 4G on China Mobile, all you have to do is switch over to Unicom, where you CAN get 3G. This is what I’m doing right now – it’s a lot cheaper to just get a new SIM card than to buy a new iPhone 😉
Angela saysJune 5, 2016 at 6:10 pm
Thanks ,
I went and found out my IPhone with TMobile service was adequate and cost effective. I was able to access my non gmail email accounts and text at .20 cent per text. I also took an old unlocked IPhone that I was not able to locate a SIM card for while checking all the 7-11 ‘s from Hong Kong to Beijing.
Ling saysJune 20, 2016 at 11:00 pm
will Vpn work if I purchase a Chinese mobile service but I downloaded Vpn before hand?
Josh saysJune 21, 2016 at 1:12 am
Hi Ling, the short answer is “yes, it should”. Not every VPN works great in China or on a mobile phone, so I would definitely check to determine the best VPNs for China.
Personally, I’ve had VPNs installed prior to adding Chinese mobile service to my phone AND after the mobile service was initiated. Both have worked fine.
Angela saysJune 22, 2016 at 11:32 am
My cell phone with T-Mobile worked just fine in May 2016. I had taken an old IPhone to purchase a sim card in China but was unsuccessful in purchasing one in China. So I e-mailed T-Mobile and they said that my other phone would work fine at .50 a text, $2.99 a minute telephone call and free data. I had to set up a yahoo e-mail account as g-mail, facebook is not allowed. Hope this helps
Dennis Menikheim saysJune 21, 2016 at 10:24 am
Hey Josh, I am traveling to Nanning, China in August and having read your articles, I feel much better. I do have one question about visas. I keep reading that I need a Letter of Invitation from the person I am visiting. Fact or fiction? This will be my first trip and I hope to make many more. China has always fascinated me and I hope to make several trips. Would you have any tips for airlines from San Francisco, CA.?
Anne saysJuly 9, 2016 at 12:28 am
OK, if I buy a Sim card for my iPhone 6 and take photos with my iPhone will they remain on my iPhone when I switch sim Card when I arrive back in the US? Will everything remain on my iPhone 6 so I still have my notes and old photos ect when I switch Sim Cards in China?
Colin saysMay 18, 2017 at 1:12 am
Hey Josh,
My wife and i are getting ready to move to China, and i was wOndering if there are any carriers that you recommend in particular for Our phone plan. And Does data work the same way as minutes Do where you just pay for a certain amOunt in advanCe?
Thanks
Josh Summers saysMay 28, 2017 at 4:48 am
Hey Colin, if you’re referring to Chinese carriers, the two biggest are China Telecom and China Unicom. Both are very good. You can purchase plans with different amounts of minutes and data bandwidth.
Joann saysJune 27, 2017 at 6:29 pm
I just want to use my iphone 6 for taking photos while in china. To be on the safe side, I am not going to use it for any form of communication at all! So, based on that, what do I need to know in order to safeguard my camera. is there some adjustment i need to make? i’m obviously “technology challenged” to some degree.
Josh Summers saysJune 29, 2017 at 5:30 am
Hey Joann! Great question. If I am you, I would make sure that my phone was put on “airplane mode” prior to landing in China. Then keep it in airplane mode. Don’t let your phone connect to the Chinese network at all and you should be fine. 🙂
Angela saysJune 29, 2017 at 9:04 am
Josh gave great advice. I was in China may 2016 and was able to text , take pictures and even make calls but (tmobile) advised me that the roaming charges could be extensive if the phone was on and not in airplane mode. text were just .50 each. i also stayed in touch with my office through email. every night while in china-i called my office in america for about $12.00 in cell phone charges for about 4-5 minutes.
Richard saysJuly 12, 2017 at 11:49 pm
Hi,
I spent one year in China and I am now in China for two months. In Chongqing I have not been able to have my cell phone work. I spent all day at China Telecom with no success. I was told then and again today that you need a citizen card to get a phone. A friend loaned me a aim from his old phone and I was able then to do business under his account. I am now going to use my mother-in-law s phone. My phone is good on WiFi.
Josh Summers saysJuly 15, 2017 at 4:03 am
If the China Telecom store is telling you you need a Chinese ID card to get a SIM card for your phone, then you need to go to a different (probably bigger) store. Foreigners all across China use their passports to get a SIM card from China Telecom and China Mobile, so my guess is that you’re going to a small community store that hasn’t the slightest clue what to do with a foreigner.
Chun Liu saysMarch 1, 2018 at 3:41 pm
Hi ,I have just found this site and thank you so much for sharing your experience and know hows! I wonder if this page is up to date though because some cell phones (IE samsung) nowadays do not need sim cards so do you have any experience/knowledge regarding using them in china and whether it is possible to use the same phone to buy a local carrier? also how do you get the best data AVAILABLE as well as getting it to work because the last time I was in China, i cannot use the network there or connect to wifi even after getting someone to help.
Josh Summers saysMarch 1, 2018 at 8:42 pm
Hi Chun Liu, thanks for reaching out. I know that the future of phones involves no SIM card, but I’m not aware that the future is now 🙂 Honestly, though – I’m not sure that a Chinese carrier would know what to do either. Everything in China revolves around your SIM card.
As far as the best data available, just as other places in the world, each carrier has their own strengths in coverage around China. You’ll just need to ask them based on where you’ll be headed and then get a package that fits your needs (they offer a number of them).
Jim Bean saysMarch 4, 2018 at 9:33 am
What is missing from here is the vital information that you cannot use wifi in restaurants, hotels, etc. in china unless you have a chinese sim card. why? because you need to receive a text with a pin code to connect to the wifi in 99% of restaurants and hotels in china. no simcard means no phone number, no chinese phone number means no texts, no pin codes, and thus no wi-fi.
Josh Summers saysMarch 4, 2018 at 8:27 pm
That’s a great point, Jim – and I’ll likely update this article with some of that information. I think that 99% is a bit of a stretch – but it is becoming more and more common.
Josh saysMay 1, 2018 at 12:30 pm
I agree with Jim. 99% of the public wifi is not accessible because you need to receive a pin code via text. Even with an international phone, I never get those pin numbers to work. You need a Chinese carrier and number to receive those.
Josh Summers saysMay 17, 2018 at 7:13 pm
I believe that 99% is a bit high, but I get what you’re saying. You can get onto most coffee shop or restaurant wifi without a SIM card. What you’re referring to is the airports, train stations and major hubs mostly.
eva amrein saysMay 2, 2018 at 9:50 am
great – thanks for this Information. if i had this before my 3 month trav….
just now i am in china and no chance (if i have luck maybe a student who speak english) to ask anybody for help me – the first time i feel me alone in asia.
Daniel hui saysMay 30, 2018 at 4:51 am
We’ll be visiting China from 15 October to 5 November 2018. Can you please confirm that we can install the vpn in Australia BEFOREHAND and then just change over to a local Chinese sim card while in china, and the vpn should work fine?
Josh Summers saysMay 30, 2018 at 8:08 am
Hi Daniel…yes, I can confirm that this will work just fine. In fact, that’s exactly the way I recommend you do it!
Marie andrews saysSeptember 7, 2018 at 10:24 pm
Is the data on oUr phones safe in china? Ive been told we might get hacked
Josh Summers saysSeptember 9, 2018 at 2:54 pm
Hi Marie, nobody knows for sure, but I know many foreign companies don’t allow their traveling employees to connect their company phones to the Chinese network for security reasons. If you do want to use your phone, I definitely recommend a VPN to use in China. Otherwise, you can always look at renting a phone to use while you’re in China.
FRANK saysOctober 17, 2018 at 2:38 am
Hey Josh, been following your site since relocating to China in recent months. I’ve found you’ve got a lot of helpful and useful tips for short term visits and long term living.
With regards to phones in China, one thing you did not include in your list that is very useful–especially to frequent international travelers–is Google’s Project Fi. Some people I have contacted using Fi in China have even mentioned they don’t need a VPN (I’ve yet to verify this for myself, though). While plans can be a little pricey – at least when you compare them to local China SIM card rates – the data service quality, call quality and availability are really worth the investment. If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to look into it, check it out!
Josh Summers saysOctober 17, 2018 at 11:48 am
Thanks so much for the kind words and the suggestion, Frank! I’ve heard of Project Fi but never tried it. I’ll give it a look and perhaps update the article once I try it myself 🙂
charles runyon saysJanuary 1, 2019 at 4:03 pm
Good article. We were in china (Xian) in 2017 and have sprint. no roaming connection cost, 20 cents per minute to call and free texts.
MARTIN SCHNIER saysMay 21, 2019 at 2:27 pm
Two important insights from an 18-day trip just completed:
1) Express VPN worked reasonably well in areas where we could get wifi (hotels). You may need to switch the site it is trying to access (I changed routinely from HK to Tokyo to singapore) and was able to do pretty well.. remember to install it BEFORE entering China.
2) The Chinese are very restrictive on power banks. if the mAh is not printed on the powerbank, they will not allow you to bring it on a plane in carry on luggage. I had 2 confiscated because they were unmarked. you will not be able to convince irport screeners otherwise. of course, you cannot put them in your checked luggage. They apparently limit the MaH to 10000.
Josh Summers saysMay 22, 2019 at 7:54 am
That’s very interesting to hear, Martin! Thanks for sharing…I haven’t run into that yet personally but it doesn’t surprise me about the power banks.