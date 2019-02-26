How can you get China SIM cards? And which China SIM card is best? While some travelers have the option to activate the international roaming on their home country phone plans, that’s either really expensive or not a good option for those who will be in China long-term. The best solution is to get your own SIM card. Read below to learn how to get a SIM card in China as well as some crucial tips on which China SIM card would be a good fit.

Having traveled in China for over 10 years, I highly recommend traveling with a smartphone. You can get map directions, use voice translators, use the popular WeChat app, book Chinese trains, and so much more. In short, your smart phone can take all the most common pains out of traveling so you can focus more on having a good time.

But to do all these things, you need network access for your phone, which often requires buying a local China SIM card. For those who may not know, a SIM card (short for “subscriber identity module”) is that little card that goes inside your phone that connects you to local service (phone, text, internet). You may not know it’s there…but it is.

Overall I recommend three ways to connect to China’s mobile network using your phone:

Purchase a PrePaid SIM Card: If you know for sure that your phone is unlocked, you can purchase a Chinese SIM card prior to your arrival in China. Purchase a SIM Card in China: If you’re already in China or if it’s too late to purchase a prepaid China SIM card, you can always visit the office of a local service provider in China to get a SIM card. This option takes time, however, so I wouldn’t make this your primary option. Rent a Phone / International Roaming: If your phone isn’t unlocked but you still need to use a phone in China, you can either rent a phone or use international roaming with your home carrier.

Before I go on about SIM cards, it’s worth noting that if all you need is internet access, you can always look into your options for getting reliable WiFi in China. There are drawbacks to this method, but in some ways it is easier than trying to get a China SIM card.

In order to better understand how to use your mobile phone internationally or how China treats cellular customers, let’s start off with some basics of Chinese SIM cards.

Basics to Using a China SIM Card

Although using a SIM card with any phone is generally as easy as inserting it in your phone, there are a couple basic (but incredibly important!) things you should know before buying one for China.

1. Your Phone Must Be Unlocked (IMPORTANT!)

First thing to know is that your phone needs to be unlocked to use a China SIM card. If you purchased your phone at a discount (e.g. AT&T or Verizon subsidized the phone or gave it to you “free”), or you currently lease your phone, it’s likely your phone is locked by your carrier.

Unfortunately, if this is the case you can’t use a China SIM card. Until you make a request to your carrier and in some cases pay off the balance of your phone entirely, that mobile phone will remain “locked” into that service provider.

Still not sure if your phone is unlocked? If so, use one of the resources I list right below here to check if the phone is unlocked. If it is, you can contact your phone carrier and explain you need the unlock code for your trip to China. As long as you don’t have any outstanding balances on your account, your wireless carrier generally will have zero objections to unlocking your phone. Expect this process to take a few days, so plan ahead should your trip to China be coming up.

Additional Resources

2. SIM Cards in China Expire with No Use

During my second trip to China, I was surprised to find out after landing that my previous phone plan no longer worked, despite having plenty of credit leftover from the previous trip. This happened because Chinese phone providers cancel unused SIM cards after a certain amount of time (different for each carrier).

For this reason, you want to be careful not to buy your Chinese SIM card too far in advance. Once you buy a prepaid China SIM card, it may only last 30 days upon activation. So time your purchase accordingly and request for your SIM card to activate on the day you land in China.

Remember to also only buy enough credit to last you for your trip. Even if you do revisit China, your leftover credit will likely be forfeited after 30 or 60 days. Don’t worry, you can always top up your phone in China if you run out of credit.

3. You Must Register a Passport to Activate Your China SIM Card

The Chinese government requires registering a photo ID to activate a SIM card. For you, that means providing your passport upon purchase.

When buying a prepaid China SIM card, don’t be surprised when the company requires you to send in a photocopy of your passport. It’s an unavoidable part of the process to activate the SIM card.

If you wait to buy a SIM card until you arrive in China, the salesperson will ask for your passport before handing you your SIM card to put in your phone. So don’t forget to bring your passport when buying a Chinese SIM card.

Recommended Best China SIM Card

Whether you’re purchasing a prepaid China SIM card before you arrive or you’ve decided to purchase a SIM card from within China at a local telecom office, it helps to know what’s available and which are the offers for the best China SIM card plan.

I’m always an advocate for things that make traveling in China easy. So my top pick for the best SIM card for China is one that can be easily purchased online prior to your arrival and that works with pretty many any phone that you might have.

China Unicom Prepaid SIM Card (3GSolutions) 100 minutes of outgoing calls

3 GB of data (with option to upgrade)

50 SMS text messages

Valid for 30 days upon activation

While 50 SMS text messages seems low, these days everyone is messaging through WeChat in China and you can always use WhatsApp or Facebook messenger to chat with folks at home with the 3 GB of included data.

The only downside to purchasing 3G Solutions’ prepaid China SIM card is that it is more expensive than what you would normally pay should you buy one at any store after arriving in China. But hey, that’s the price of convenience. Instead of standing in line and spending an hour or two trying to communicate what you need to a salesperson, you pick what you want online, prepay and have the SIM card delivered to your door.

Should you decide on waiting to buy a SIM card until after you arrive in China, I’ve shared the top plans for China Unicom and China Mobile below.

Best SIM Card Plan for Each Cellular Provider in China

There are three major cellular providers in China: China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile. Unfortunately, China Telecom SIM cards don’t work with phones purchased outside of China, so even though you’ll see plenty of China Telecom stores in China, you’ll want to stick with either China Unicom or China Mobile.

While China Mobile is the market leader in China and generally has the best nationwide coverage, China Unicom is compatible with more foreign phones, allowing them to access both 3G and 4G service. That being said, I’ve used both services and had good experiences either way, so it’s hard to go wrong!

If you’re going to purchase a SIM card in China, here are my recommendations for the best China SIM card plan for each carrier.

Best China SIM Card | China Unicom Nationwide Data King Plan When visiting a China Unicom store, I’d go with the “Nationwide Data King” plan (全国流量王/ Quánguó liúliàng wáng) for 2019. Here are the details for the plan: 69 RMB prepaid monthly

10 GB of nationwide data

500 minutes of outgoing nationwide calls

Incoming calls and SMS text messages are free

Additional outgoing calls are 0.15 RMB/minute

Additional data charges are 10 RMB/100MB and 30 RMB /1GB China Unicom Details

Best China SIM Card | China Mobile China Mobile Plan Most foreign phones won’t work with China Mobile’s 3G network, so you’ll be pushed to their 4G coverage where available (2G where not available). Here are the details for their best phone plan plan for 2019: 88 RMB prepaid monthly

10 GB of nationwide data coverage.

50 minutes of outgoing nationwide calls.

Incoming calls and SMS text messages are free.

Additional outgoing calls are 0.19 RMB/minute.

Additional data slows down to 1 mbps until you top off your card. China Mobile Details

In general, if you’re using a foreign phone, I recommend China Unicom over China Mobile. Why? China Unicom is most compatible with foreign phones and you can use both 4G and 3G service. I’ve also never experienced any real problems in service in major Chinese cities and their plans are really cheap for what you get!

China Mobile ranks #1 in coverage throughout China, but since their 3G service generally isn’t compatible with phones purchased outside of China, anywhere where there isn’t 4G coverage you’ll automatically get bumped down to the painfully slow 2G service.

DISCOUNTS: As with any business, you’ll often run into special promotions or discounts being offered in-store at both China Mobile and China Unicom. Sometimes these can be really good deals if you plan to be in China for a long while, but if your need of a China SIM card is short-term, it’s best to stick with the above recommended plans.

Can Travelers Use China Telecom?

As mentioned above, China Telecom’s SIM cards are not compatible with phones purchased outside of China. So if you decide to setup a phone plan after you arrive, I suggest avoiding China Telecom.

How to Top Up China SIM Cards

It’s quite possible that you encounter a point where they use up all your phone or data credit and cannot make outgoing calls, text messages, and lose the ability to access the Internet.

There are several ways for “topping up” your China SIM card when you run out of credit.

Top Up At a Local Store. You can visit any one of your mobile carrier’s stores and give them your phone number and cash. They will take that as a hint that you need more credit added to your China SIM card. This method always works but, depending on the line, can take quite a while to accomplish. Top up through Alipay or WeChat Pay. While this is arguably the easiest and fastest way, you need a local Chinese bank account or money in your Alipay/WeChat Pay wallets to top up. If you don’t have a Chinese bank account, you can always hand a Chinese friend some cash and they can top up your Chinese SIM card for you. *Recommended* Top Up Online: By far the easiest way to top up if you can’t use WeChat/Alipay is to top up online if you purchased your SIM card through 3GSolutions. You can go on their website, select how much credit you want to add and pay with Paypal or a credit card.

I personally prefer topping up using Alipay or WeChat pay, but for travelers without a Chinese bank account, using 3G Solutions to add credit to your phone plan, while more expensive, is faster and easier than buying a top off card or adding credit at a store.

Using a Phone in China | 6 Crucial Tips

Finally, to maximize the use of your China SIM card or if you want to consider alternatives to buying a China phone plan entirely, I’ve got 6 crucial tips for you:

Remember that China actively censors Internet content including websites and apps like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp and many, many more. So to share stories and photos with your friend during your journey, I’d buy a VPN before you leave to get around the Internet censors. As mentioned above, the easiest way to buy a prepaid China SIM card before you depart for China. This can easily free up an entire morning or afternoon to see other things in China instead of waiting and trying to figure out phone plans. It can be easy to run out of phone credit quickly in China especially if you are consuming heavy data usage services like streaming and video chat. If you have a plan with less data than you would normally use at home, use your phone sparingly so you can avoid having to top off your phone plan multiple times. If all you need is Internet access and don’t see yourself needing to make any phone calls, consider instead renting or buying a global WiFi hotspot device for your trip. It’s no secret that the Chinese government monitors communication you send through WeChat and I for one do not like the idea of my passport tied to a China SIM card for privacy purposes. Even businesses restrict their own devices being used in China out of concerns for intellectual property theft, so I’d consider renting a phone for China during your trip. This is also a good option if your phone carrier won’t agree to unlock your phone. Lastly, you can always consider not dealing with the hassle of getting a China SIM card by using your own cellular provider in China. Keeping mind, though, that the international roaming charges can potentially run you a fortune. This option definitely wins for convenience, but can easily break the bank for budget travelers.

Final Thoughts | China SIM Card

As a seasoned traveler in China, I definitely think it’s worth having a local phone plan for your trip to China. Overall, I find buying one online easiest (especially a prepaid China SIM card) and there are many ways to top off your plan should you run out of credit.

If getting a SIM card is something you truly don’t want to do, then I would settle for global WiFi as a reliable and affordable alternative for accessing the Internet.

Don’t forget to also get yourself a VPN before you leave so you can access blocked websites and apps like Facebook and Instagram. There are many good VPN providers out there, but I personally prefer ExpressVPN.