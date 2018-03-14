Using WeChat or Alipay in China to Pay | Expat Guide

Prior to the emergence of mobile payment apps in China, the country was primarily a cash-based society. From meals, clothing, rent, bills, taxis, and almost everything else, paying cash was the norm. However today, apps like Alipay and WeChat are transforming China into a cashless society where transactions are commonly carried out via the phone in your pocket.
Whether you are currently living in China, plan on moving, or traveling there, this guide covers ways that expats can pay for things in China with payment apps and old fashioned methods like cash and debit / credit cards.
Below is a quick summary of this article followed by a more in-depth analysis below.
- To use mobile payment apps, you must have a Chinese bank account, which means that this may not be a good option for travelers to China. UPDATE SEPT 2018: WeChat supposedly allows foreign credit cards to be used on their platform, but as I’ll talk more about below, this doesn’t seem to work well.
- If you’re moving to China, opening a Chinese bank account and setting up Alipay and WeChat pay are a MUST.
- Mobile payment apps allow you to pay for utilities, use China’s bike share programs, buy groceries…pretty much anything you need, all over China.
Using WeChat or Alipay in China to Pay?
The largest benefit from paying with payment apps such as Alipay and WeChat is convenience. At your typical hole-in-the-wall restaurant, coffee shop and convenience store, paying for items is as easy as scanning a QR code in the store (if you’re not sure what a QR code is, it looks like this).
As recently as 5 years ago, everybody had to make sure they always had cash on them to pay for things. Now, a wallet isn’t even necessary to carry as long as you have your phone.
You can also use Alipay and WeChat to pay items for sale in apps that lack traditional payment functionalities. For example, with Ele.me or Meituan you can order takeout at local restaurants and pay using Alipay or WeChat.
In addition to standard transactions, these mobile payment apps have taken the convenience of mobile payment to a higher level by allowing you to pay for bills like cellphone service and Internet with the app. Depending on your area and provider, you may even be able to pay for utilities like electricity and water too.
Even paying for rent is possible using the direct transfer function with Alipay and WeChat. Simply add your landlord’s contact info within the app and you can transfer the amount due. You can also use this function to borrow or payback money from friends along with sending money, or hongbaos, as gifts (although I have a couple other recommendations for gifts to give to friends or family in China).
Lastly, for foreigners who cannot speak Chinese too well, using mobile payments can make your life in China much easier, allowing you to purchase things despite any language barrier. While some apps are only in Chinese, after having someone walk you through how to use them you will be able to make purchases on your own.
Top 4 payment apps every expat in China should download
1. Alipay
Alipay is the dominant payment app in China and can be used for purchasing goods and services, direct transfer, paying bills, and other functions. Alipay connects directly to your Chinese bank to make payments and transfers.
2. WeChat
Most likely you have already heard of or are currently using WeChat. Apart from messaging and sharing news and pictures, WeChat can also be used to purchase goods and services along with direct transfer to friends/family.
3. Didi Chuxing
You will never have to worry about finding a taxi or have trouble explaining where to go with Didi Quxing. Simply type in your destination and wait for a driver to pick you up. Often easier than taking a taxi in China.
4. Meituan
Meituan is the leading tuangou, or group-buy application in China. This app is perfect for purchasing takeout (called “Meituan Waimai”), big meals like hotpot, movie tickets and much more for groups or for individuals.
Do I need a Chinese Bank to Use Mobile Payment?
Mobile payment through apps like Alipay and WeChat has historically only available to people with a Chinese bank account. Recently, however, you might have read news talking about the new option to add a foreign credit card to WeChat.
According to the reports, in order for this to work, you would need to meet the following criteria:
- You are adding a credit card, not a debit card.
- You have downloaded WeChat in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong or Macau
- Your credit card is a Visa, MasterCard or JCB
There’s only one very slight problem with this….adding a foreign credit card to WeChat doesn’t work. At least, if it does, it doesn’t work well.
At some point I’m sure they’ll get their act together, but for now you can’t rely on this option. Thankfully, even if you can’t get the credit card option to work, there are other ways to add money to WeChat without a Chinese bank account.
If you don’t want to download WeChat or Alipay in China (and I completely understand if you have security concerns), you can always withdraw Chinese RMB from any ATM and pay for items in cash. Be sure to inform your bank prior to traveling that you will be using your card while in China and ask what ATM fees you may be charged each time you withdraw money (get so many more tips like this when you download the TravelChinaCheaper 44 Things You Must Know Before Going to China).
Are Payment Apps Used all Over China?
If you live in or are traveling in 1st Tier Chinese cities, almost 95% of businesses accept payment apps like Alipay and WeChat (although you may end up just making a personal payment to the owner’s account, which is fine).
Amazingly, the same goes for smaller-tier cities in China – although cash is still the most common method of payment, you’ll likely see a QR code tapes to the front of every cash register in every story you enter. This QR code is what you’ll use to scan and pay for your items.
Regardless, you can just ask the owner or workers if you can use WeChat or Alipay to pay, and they’ll immediately let you know.
Conclusion | Using WeChat or Alipay to Pay
As China continues to transition away from a cashed-based society toward mobile payments, using WeChat and Alipay in China to pay for things can make any foreigner’s life a great deal easier. You may even be envious of this new cashless-based system after returning to your home country.
Yen leong says
I just tried entering a foreign credit card to WeChat (downloaded In mainland), after keyed in all the details, it still ask me to verify real name with a china bank card. So your info above is wrong.
Marcia says
Reading the info above, he says the credit card with wechat dosent work and if it does, not well. Please reread
qiqi says
Hi Yen,
just curious, did you try to upload a visa, mastercard of JCB? ALso, if the writer does not get back to these comments, I find it highly annoying to have a space ofr replies or questions and then the writer NEVER EVER reads or replies in a timely manner. Feels like bait and switch ya know.
Yen Leong says
THE writer didn’t reply. They are space for us to key in foreign credit card number now, unlike before, only bank card. However, after keying in foreign credit card number, the app asked me to key in a china bank card number to verify my real name, otherwise cannot proceed. So everything is back to square one where bank card is needed.
Mike Lee says
Yup, I reinstall to China version but still not working. I even tried the change language trick to make wallet appear and still did not work. Still required China local bank account to verify. 🙁
Josh Summers says
Yea, WeChat is not making this an easy-to-understand process.
Alvin says
Hi Josh,
Thank you for your informative website. I am going china next week. I would have the following enquiries:
1)I would like to know that me as a foreigner who wish to open a china bank account would only require passport …. how about address and phone number?
2) Does alipay and wechat require a china mobile phone number subscription line? can a prepaid mobile no do the job?
3)How to link wechat and alipay in my china bank Account and my china phone no
3)may i know are you currently in China?
Thank you very much.
note: i can’t change my wording in small capital letter.. my apologies for it
Alvin
Alvin
Alison says
I travelled to China in March. I was eventually able to use my US credit card, but I had to have someone who already had a WeChat account set up send me money first. Then I was able to add funds from my credit card without a Chinese bank account.
Alison
Josh Summers says
Thanks for sharing your experience, Alison!
Thomas says
Hi allison,
Were you able to make payments in Rmb, i would assume wechat will do the conversion for you?
Were you using the international wechat version, or the chinese version?
Joe says
Hi Josh, I have just returned from 10 days in Shenzhen and a week in Xi’an. Since last year, I am finding it harder and harder to use Visa, Mastercard and Amex in China. The only time I can use these cards are in international branded hotels. In order not to have any problems for future trips to China, I have applied for a Bank of China UnionPay card. This should work until Alipay and WeChat pay become available in Australia.
Josh Summers says
Glad you’ve been able to work through that, Joe. The good news is that once you receive a UnionPay card, you should be able to start using Alipay and WeChat pay no matter if you’re from Australia or elsewhere!
Kevin Castner says
It sounds like for someone going to china for a week, with no Friends or contacts there, i need to use atms or stay at inter hotels or im screwed, is that right? Weird, alipay and wechat only work for chinese and in country expats with chineses bank accounts..while every other country takes visa and mastercard…but not china.
Josh Summers says
It sucks, I know…but that’s China for you.
Norman yeung says
2019… I have successufully added a bank of america visa credit card last year. I was able to receive aNd transfer money and give red pocket during the chinese new year. Since then, i was not Able to receive any more money transfer to me. It keep pop up a message asking for a Bank card from china. Has the rUle changed? Is there any way I can have a working wechat pay account without a back card from china. I live in US, but like to sent money to people I know in china,
Josh Summers says
Unfortunately you’re seeing the sad reality of WeChat – they change the rules all the time and it never seems to benefit foreigners. Unless you have a Chinese bank account, it doesn’t look like you have any other options.
jimmy says
the last day you can receive money is on the 20th Feb 2019 with international credit card. New rule. you can transfer out but you can’t receive.
Josh Summers says
Do you have a source for this information? I’d love to read it.
VIDEOGRAF says
No address, no bank account.
WEI says
At this point, the easier way to add money to your Alipay or WeChat is to have a local send you a “red envelope”; give that person cash, then have him/her send cash to your WeChat/Alipay account.
Josh Summers says
Hi Wei, while that sounds easier, unfortunately that doesn’t work. Unless you have a verified WeChat Wallet or Alipay Wallet, a person can’t accept those red packets. The only way to get verified now is to have a Chinese bank account, at which point you might as well just add money using the bank instead of your friends.
jimmy says
Hi Wei, Now every thing setup need Chinese bank account. with out this you have no money in Wechat wallet.
Will Pascoe says
HI all.
I have a Chinese bank account and tried adding it to wechat. I Was asked for my ID number. As an Australian of course i don’t an id number. I guessed, seeing i’d been asked for details as used by the bank, that my passport number might work as id. problem – id entry field only allows digits. my passport number includes letters.
Will be in China in may so will try to sort it then.
yh leung says
At present, wechat and Alipay are developing internationally, waiting for your country to use w and a and come to China after you register in your cPicture.I used Alipay in Pattaya, Thailand.There is no need for tedious currency exchange.But before you can use wechat or Alipay in China, you must have your own unionpay card.I am Chinese
FH says
Hi, I’m missing a bit of information in this article: How is the payment process actually conducted?
Yes, the QR code in the store or restaurant has to be scanned with (e.g.) your WeChat. We have been watching people do that all the time during our current stay here in China … and then, they seem to just walk away.
Where does the actual transaction information, i.e. the price to pay for a given purchase, enter the process? This has remained a complete mystery so far, not only to me, but also to my Chinese wife (who has been living abroad for the past decade).
Maybe you could clarify that in your article. Thanks 🙂
Josh Summers says
The sales clerk provides the total cost and then shows their QR code. The customer scans the QR code and then types in how much to pay. Whatever is typed is deducted from the customer’s bank account and is deposited into the merchant’s account.