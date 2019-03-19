Entering China visa-free? The 10-year China visa? Extending a China visa?? Understanding the Chinese visa process isn’t easy! It’s difficult to find all the information you need, much less in a single resource. There’s a lot to consider when applying for your visa to China and below I’d like to walk you through my 2019 travelers’ guide to China visas.
Regardless of whether you’re traveling for business, pleasure, schooling or visiting family, there is no way around it…you will need a visa in your passport to exit the airport, train station or cruise port in China.
So, how and where does one get a China visa? How much do they cost? What kind of visa’s are available?
This process may appear daunting but the first step is acquiring the proper information. That’s where this guide hopefully comes in handy! You should note that this guide first appeared as a chapter in the new China travel handbook, a new book I’ve published on Amazon that is a “how to” guide for travel in the region and one of the best-selling books for first-time travelers to China.
I’m from [country]. Do I need a Chinese visa to visit China?
Where do I get a Chinese visa?
How long is the China visa process?
How much does a Chinese visa cost?
Which kind of China visa should I apply for?
How do I extend my current Chinese visa?
I’ve heard about a 10-year China visa. What is this?
What are China Transit Visas (72 hour & 144 hour)?
Who Needs a Chinese Visa?
Chances are, if you’re reading this right now…you will need to get a Chinese visa.
The majority of people will require a visa although there are a few exceptions. You may not require a visa if:
- You are traveling through China on your way to your final destination and will be in the country no longer than 24 hours. In this case you must remain in your area of transit such as the airport, train station, or port. You cannot leave to visit the city.
- You are from Brunei, Singapore, or Japan and plan to conduct business, visit family, or vacation for less than 15 days. There are stipulations here, so check with your consulate to determine what they are.
- You are traveling to Hainan with an organized group of five or more people and plan to stay for no more than 15 days. In this case, the visa will technically be taken care of by the travel agency.
Perhaps you’ve heard of China’s visa-free transit policy. I’ll detail this more below, but I don’t include this in the list above because you will still receive a visa in your passport. The only difference between this and a traditional visa is that you can apply for this visa upon arrival.
Where Does One Get a Chinese Visa?
Where and how you apply for a Chinese visa varies depending on where you live. In countries such as Denmark, Canada, and the United Kingdom, one can apply for a visa through the Chinese Visa Application Service Center or CVASC. If you live in the United States, you will need to apply at the Chinese Consular Office, the location of which varies based on which state you reside.
Regardless of where you are applying, mailed applications are NO LONGER accepted (*Edit: I’ve been told that mailed applications are accepted in Australia). Applications need to be delivered directly to the CVASC or Chinese Consular Office. If it’s not an option to hand-deliver your application personally, you may have someone deliver it on your behalf such as a close friend or family member or even a good China visa service agency.
Also, it’s worth noting that China requires either an invitation letter from a business/agency or proof of round-trip flights and hotels in order to apply for a visa. This can present a problem for many people (i.e. those who will fly in but exit by train or bus) but there are creative ways to solve this flight/hotel problem for China visas.
How Long Does it Take to Get a Visa?
It generally takes around 4 business days to process an application if you have the proper documents. A passport that has no less than 6 month validity with blank pages is required as well as a passport sized colored photo attached to the completed application.
For an extra charge you can expedite delivery and receive your visa in 1 to 3 days (in some cases even 24 hours!), but this does not include the time it takes for your passport to be mailed to the consulate and can be very expensive.
**The above example is for reference only and is based on U.S. citizenship. Processing times and fees may vary depending on what service you use.**
What is the Cost of a Visa?
Fees can vary depending on where you are applying, your nationality, and required entries. One can expect to pay anywhere from $30 to $140 USD or more.
People from a certain number of countries such as Albania, Slovakia, and Bulgaria will not be charged a fee but if you are from the United States or United Kingdom, you can expect to pay the highest rate (since we charge the Chinese a high fee for their passports).
Instead of attempting to list all of the Chinese visa rates here, we suggest you check with a reputable visa service like Passport Visa Express.
Explanation of Each Type of Chinese Visa
There are a number of Chinese visas one can apply for. Which one you choose really depends on your reasons for traveling. When applying for any visa it’s important to have a completed application with a passport sized photo as well as a passport that remains valid for no less than 6 months. Listed here are the different types of visas and the requirements for getting them.
China Tourist Visa (L) Explained
The Chinese L Visa is the most common visa and likely the one that any traveler will be getting.
If you are planning to vacation or visit family in China you will need to obtain a Tourist Visa. This is the only visa that an individual can apply for without help from a business, school, or government agency.
If you will be traveling with a tour group, the organization may obtain an L Visa for the entire group rather than everyone having their own individual visas. In this case, you will give all of your information to a travel agency and they will take care of the details for you.
For those of you who are traveling alone, you will need to give all of your information to the consular office. In addition to filling out the application and having a valid passport, you will also need to present a photocopy of your plane ticket home from China. An employee of the consular office may also request hotel information for the entire duration of your trip.
If you are planning to stay with friends or family who live in China they will need to provide you with an invitation letter that includes their address, name, and the numbers of their resident permits and passports. You will want to have a copy of all of these documents.
The multi-entry tourist visa is the most popular amongst tourists and permits you 30 or 60 days in China. Multi-entry means that you can leave the country and come back on the same visa. China usually does not issue tourist visas for longer than 60 days and if you require longer you’ll either need to work directly with the consulate or apply for a different visa.
**Many countries, including the United States, now offer 10-year tourist visas. Click here to learn more about the benefits of applying for this kind of China visa.
China Business Visas (F and M) Explained
The F visa is for individuals invited to China for investigations, non-commercial exchanges, education, science related ventures, and health reasons.
Note: You will require an invitation from a business entity to obtain this Chinese visa.
The M visa is for individuals who travel to China for business. This visa does not allow you to work or be employed in China but rather allows you to conduct business or trades. This visa requires that you have an invitation letter provided by a Chinese organization or company.
China Student Visa (X) Explained
There are two different types of student visas, X1 and X2. X1 allows students to remain in China for longer than 6 months while X2 only permits a student to stay for 6 months or less.
Both visas allow foreign students to study or perform fieldwork in China. The organization you are working with will provide you with a JW202 or JW201 form and a letter of admission which must be returned with the application. X visas do not permit you to work in China although this may be an option in the near future.
China Work Visa (Z) Explained
If you want to work in China and get paid, you will need a Work Visa. It’s important that the company you are planning to work with is able to employ foreign workers and you need to meet certain requirements that qualify you as an expert in your field of work. Most often foreigners employed in China teach English which is why many universities and schools are accredited to employ foreign employees (read more about how to get a Z visa by finding a job teaching English in China).
Remember: It is technically illegal to work for pay in China without a work visa and you can get deported for doing so.
Your employer is responsible for sending you the proper documents such as a Visa Notification Letter and Employee Permit. Initially this visa is only good for 30 days so it’s imperative that you apply for a Temporary Residence Permit when you arrive which has a maximum of 5 years.
Private Visits and Family Reunion Visas (S and Q)
The S visa or Private Visit Visa is relatively new and allows family members to visit loved ones who are working or going to school in China. Family members that are able to use this visa include siblings, spouses, in-laws, children, parents, and grandparents.
There are two different types of S visas: the S1 and S2. S1 permits family members to stay for more than 6 months while S2 is for shorter stays. If you are planning to stay for longer than 6 months you will need to apply for a Temporary Residence Permit shortly after you arrive.
The Q visa or Family Reunion Visa is for those wishing to visit family members who reside in China for a long period of time. The Q visa is for foreigners who have relatives who are Chinese citizens or have permanent residency. This visa can also be used for individuals who are planning to participate in foster care or adoption. The length of this visa can range from 30 days to 180 days although you will have to apply for a Temporary Residence Permit if you wish to stay longer than 30 days.
China Resident Visas (D) Explained
Resident Visas are extremely hard to get (read: practically impossible). To apply for this visa you need to have lived in China for at least 5 years and contributed in a big way to investments and/or made a large amount of profits for China.
It’s also important that you have great connections and rapport with the establishment you are working with.
China Journalist Visa (J) Explained
There are 2 types of Journalist Visas, J1 and J2. J1 is for journalists who will be spending a substantial amount of time in China while J2 is shorter term. It’s a long process to get this visa which requires you to have a personalized invitation from the Chinese media and if you plan on bringing your own camera equipment, you can expect to jump over multiple hurdles.
How Does One Extend a Visa?
If you wish to change visas in China (for example, from a tourist visa to a work/student visa) you can do so without leaving the country but it will need to be done well before the expiration of your current visa. You will need to apply for this at the Public Security Bureau Entry and Exit Administration Office or PSB.
Public Security Bureau = 公安局
When applying to extend your current visa – for example if you want to add another 30 days to your tourist visa – you will be required to supply a number of documents including a Health Certificate that was issued to you by hospitals, the China Entry-Exit Inspection, or the Quarantine Bureau. Tourist visas cannot be extended more than 30 days without leaving the country.
The New 10 Year China Visa
China’s 10 year visa has been around for about 5 years now. Those holding passports from a number of countries, including the U.S.A., the U.K. and many more, are now able to obtain a 10 year visa for both tourism (L) and business (M).
China’s 10-year visa allows you to enter and leave China as many times as you want within the 10 year period.
If you wish to apply for this visa, you need to have no less than one year validity on your passport. For those who don’t have a year remaining, you will be given a Chinese visa that is good for 1 year or less.
Once you have obtained the visa you are able to renew your passport if needed with no issues. While most people who apply for this visa will be able to get it with no difficulties, the Chinese Consulate has the ultimate say in who gets it and the exact length of time the visa is good for.
The process of applying for and obtaining a Chinese Visa can be challenging and time consuming but knowing the necessary information can ease stress and help the process along.
You can learn more about the China 10-year visa here, but we recommend applying for it even if you don’t have any intention of returning to China. It’s the same cost and it could come in handy years down the road if you unexpectedly find reason to return.
China Visa-Free Transit (72 & 144 Hours)
Over the past few years, China has made great strides in introducing generous visa-free transit policies that allow travelers to enter through specific cities. These visas can be broken up into two categories: 72- and 144-hour transit visas. You must apply for these visas at your point of entry and there are stiff penalties if you overstay these time restrictions.v
The problem with these transit visas (as they’re often called) is that they’re super-confusing. There are a number of very specific rules and regulations you must follow in order to be eligible for the transit visa, and failure to follow them means you will be turned around at the airport when you arrive in China.
It’s important that you do your reading on China’s visa-free transit policy. I’ve compiled as much of the most current information as I can on this subject and created a 2019 Guide to China’s Visa-Free Transit Policy. Check it out before you decide to use this option.
In the map above, you’ll see all the regions in China that offer either 72-hour transit visas or 144-hour transit visas.
Conclusion | Getting a Chinese Visa
Now you have a good understanding of what kind of China visa you’ll need to get and how long it will take to obtain it. The next step is to begin the process!
In many cases you’ll need to have already purchased your flight tickets in order to apply for a China visa (although there are ways around this). Usually this means applying sometime between a month and three months before your scheduled departure.
Please leave any comments below and check here if you need help finding the best Chinese visa service that can help you gather the appropriate paperwork and submit it to the consulate.
Comments
Marian saysSeptember 4, 2017 at 12:36 am
Hi Josh!
I will be volunteering in Xi’An for 3 months and a few weeks. I have gone to the chinese embassy to apply for a Business F visa, as instructed by the volunteer organization. i then learned, after 2.5 hours just to speak with someone, that i could not apply for that visa, as i am not invited as a professor or whatever else that visa includes. The lady suggested that I apply for a work visa, but i cannot obtain a work permit, as the organization is not a company and is not paying me. she also said another option would be the tourist visa. I then learned (from the organization, so it may not be accurate) that I have to exit and reenter the country before the first 3 months are over to reset my 3 months and be able to stay. I have looked at transportation prices and options to hong kong, taiwan, south korea, etc… i can’t afford to do this and i only have weekends free, giving very little time to do that cheaply. However, I am confused as to why nobody has suggested that i can apply for “2 entries valid for 3 to 6 months.” Is it very rare for them to grant this, or is there some other reason this has not been a suggested possibility?
Also, what might be the cheapest and fastest ways you know of to make a quick round trip out and back into the country, if that is the only option i have?
Sorry for the novel. thank you for any help you might be able to provide.
f.t Ogunbanwo saysSeptember 29, 2017 at 11:10 am
If I am going for a seminar in China, which type of visa is best to apply for?
Roland zinnah Tyler saysFebruary 10, 2018 at 5:24 am
Tnk Josh I understood everything think that was written.im Roland zinnah Tyler heading for China
Josh Summers saysFebruary 10, 2018 at 7:56 am
I’m glad you were able to understand everything, Roland! Enjoy your upcoming trip to China 🙂
Aaron Sirois saysApril 21, 2018 at 4:12 pm
Hi,
I am planning to study in China as a student this year. We plan for my wife to come with me. Can I apply for my X1 visa and my wife’s S1 visa simultaneously?
Many thanks,
Aaron
Josh Summers saysMay 17, 2018 at 7:19 pm
Yes, you can.
Rik saysMay 3, 2018 at 12:46 am
Hi josh,
im TravelLing china soon, i have a 3 month (double entry) visa but need to leave after 30 days….My actual trip is only 49 days….do you know of any possibiliTy of getting The 30 day time period extended once in china, so that i dont have to leave, only to re-enter on the same day?
I dont need a longer visa duration only the duration of my ‘first entry’
Ideally i would want to just stay for the full 49 days as Will return to england and wont need to re enter
Thanks
Josh Summers saysMay 17, 2018 at 7:12 pm
Hey Rik, it is possible to get a visa extension at the public security bureau, but it takes at least 1-2 days worth of time (and hassle). It’s best to either leave the country and re-enter if you have a multi-entry visa (the 30 day clock starts over when you re-enter the country) or to just alter your itinerary to match your visa.
Wendy saysApril 29, 2019 at 8:46 pm
Hi Josh,
Im going to china, i have all my documents ready for my visa, can i have my daughter who lives in nyc take it there fOr me to be processed? I’m currentLy staYing in CO, my drivers license is FL, will nyc process it for me?
Thanks in Advance
Wendy o
Josh Summers saysApril 30, 2019 at 8:21 am
If your driver’s license is in Florida, you have to process your China visa in Houston. NYC won’t accept your application, unfortunately. That’s why I recommend you use a service like Passport Visas Express to handle your China visa application.
Ruby C saysMay 23, 2018 at 5:48 pm
Hi Josh,
I currently have a L Visa and it is still valid for nine years. This summer, I plan on Attending a summer program at Peking University and I was told to apply for an X2 visa. I asked and they require students in the program to have a x2 visa. Do you think I get away with just using my L visa since i will only be in china for a short while (not past the 60 days)?
Thank you.
Josh Summers saysMay 23, 2018 at 7:57 pm
You might…but there’s a good chance you won’t be able to get away with it. If the school is asking you to get an X2 visa, I would apply for an X2 visa.
Marcela saysJune 1, 2018 at 4:12 pm
Hi JOsh,
I am planning to do a Summer School in Beijing first, and after 5 days to start an exchange semester in Hong kong. I am quite confuse about the process that i should start. do i need two different type of visa? could i have one x1 visa since the beginning of my stay in beijing that also works in hong kong?
thanks in advance for your information!!
Josh Summers saysJune 1, 2018 at 8:19 pm
Hi Marcela! The answer to your question relies heavily on which passport you currently hold. You’ll most certainly need a visa for China, but Hong Kong operates independently. Thankfully, Hong Kong is a visa-free country for most passport holders. You’ll just have to check to make sure. If you’ll be staying there for a longer period of time, you’ll have to apply for a residence permit.
Amelia saysJune 4, 2018 at 3:13 am
Hi josh
I have a double entry m visa valid for 90 days per visit.
Do you know if it is possible to do a visa EXTENSION after my first entry? I am going to China mid JUNE which will expire In SEPTEMBER. I was planning on doing a visa run however 2 WEEKS later in OCTOBER I have a wedding to attend in the STATES for 2 weeks which seems a waste of my second entry as I will be in China until December.
If I can’t get an extension on my first visit will this mean I need to apply for a new visa in October?
Thanks for YOUR help!
Josh Summers saysJune 4, 2018 at 12:42 pm
Hi Amelia, great question. Unfortunately, an extension would in most cases cancel out your previous visa. Once the extension is added to your passport (it will take up an entire page of your passport), there’s a good chance they’ll cancel your 90 day visa. It’s not for sure, but I wouldn’t consider it a viable option.
daniel saysJune 8, 2018 at 3:26 am
Hi josh,
Thanks for your kind replies.
I am in China, and i have a M visa valid for 5 years, with 60 days per visit.
Do you think I can change to 90 days duration of stay?
Thanks again. (sorry to write in capital letter, but my chinese computer 🙂
syed zeshan saysJune 12, 2018 at 2:31 am
hello
i m planning for business visa can i travel by road from pakistan to china because in requirent there is round trip return ait ticket.
Josh Summers saysJune 12, 2018 at 9:44 pm
Yes, you can cross through any open border once you get a visa. The challenge is getting the visa without round trip tickets – in most cases people just buy refundable tickets and then cross the land border.
Eva saysJune 21, 2018 at 12:22 pm
Hi! I Was issued a x1 Visa, however im told i Only have a mOnth to leave china? Im confused. All the Websites say the X1 allows me 6+ months in china but the local government offices say im allowed only a mOnth?
I plan to fly to hk and apply for a x2 visa there. Would You recommend this?
If you could shed light on my situation i would greatly appreciate it.
Josh Summers saysJune 21, 2018 at 8:19 pm
The only thing that matters is what it says on the visa that is glued to your passport. Does it say only 30 days? Then that’s all you go, no matter what the websites say.
Amelia saysJune 25, 2018 at 6:07 pm
Hey josh
I just wanted to ask if you’re on a m business visa are you tied to the company that provided the invitation LETTER?
Is it possible for the company to cancel the m visa or is that Only for the z WORK visa?
Thanks
Jamie Hooton saysJuly 3, 2018 at 3:57 am
HI Josh, excellent site thanks for your efforts.
I’m going to apply for a 90 day L Visa (Australian passport) and Have made a 89 Day Itinerary for mainland China and have two questions.
1. will a FLIGHT from mainland China to Taiwan satisfy the visa application requirements of a flight leaving China? I haven’t yet decided how long I will spend in Taiwan or which country I will FLy to after Taiwan because I will spend a month or two there after Mainland China.
2. Would Time spent staying in Taiwan (after mainland China) be included in the China 90 visa application ? I think not based on Taiwan requirements but I don’t want to make assumptions. If so I would have to apply for a 6 month chinese visa to include my time traveling around Taiwan.
Josh Summers saysJuly 3, 2018 at 12:46 pm
Hi Jamie! Great question. Yes, a flight from China to Taiwan will satisfy the need to “exit the country” and your time in Taiwan will not be counted against your China visa. 🙂
AK saysJuly 4, 2018 at 9:59 am
Hi Josh
I am currently on a study visa which expires on the 31st july 2018. I need to extend it for one more month as I plan on visiting China. What do i do? Is it possible?
Josh Summers saysJuly 4, 2018 at 8:03 pm
You can attempt to extend your visa at your local Public Security Bureau (PSB). I’m not sure what your chances are with a student visa…good luck!
john saysJuly 10, 2018 at 8:57 am
thanks
Josh Summers saysJuly 11, 2018 at 12:42 pm
My pleasure, John!
KonNANDO saysJuly 12, 2018 at 12:27 am
Hi, I am on a stay permit till 20th july on mainland china, and i would like to apply for an x1 from hong kong, i already have the invitation letter and admission letter from the school as well as jw202 forms all TOGETHER, however i’m just not sure if i should apply from hong kong, although i have a friend who did it last year…will it work?
Josh Summers saysJuly 12, 2018 at 8:32 pm
As long as you technically “leave the country”, it shouldn’t matter whether you’re in Hong Kong or your own country.
YT saysJuly 15, 2018 at 5:47 am
hello.
I have 10 year M business visa. can I enter china for my 4 day vacation tour with M visa? Or should I need to get a tourist visa?
Thank you.
Amelia saysJuly 27, 2018 at 4:09 am
Hello!
I am planning on visiting china on an l visa (tourist) to travel and then volunteer for three weeks. My stay will not extend past 30 days. is volunteering on a tourist visa ok? i have received mixed signals from multiple sources about this. I know that you can study on a tourist visa as long as the course does not extend past 30 days, so is it the same for volunteering? Many thanks!
Josh Summers saysJuly 27, 2018 at 2:59 pm
As long as you’re not getting paid, you should be fine. 🙂
Emmanuel agrapidis saysAugust 17, 2018 at 10:46 am
hello all,
i’m hoping you can help me…
I was born in athens, Greece but moved to new York with my family as an infant… was raised & lived in NYC my entire life. I hold my ba in literature & writing (from Columbia university). I very much want to teach English in china, but do not have a us passport, I have a greek passport.
my question:
will I be able to obtain a z visa to teach English with a greek passport?
any and all assistance will be greatly appreciated, thanks!
Armin saysAugust 18, 2018 at 2:24 pm
Hello josh
My school is requesting I come through on a tourist visa then when I get there I will convert it into a z visa.
The job starts the 3rd of September So I don’t have much time to get a z visa.
I am South African
I just wanted advice on this, is it possible? how much does it cost? Will the school bear the cost of conversion…I read it can take up To ten business days to get work permit/z visa..then another ten days To get a residence permit…..so this will mean upto twenty days wothout being able to use a bank card or a cellphone….so only Cash…I am not sure but if All is good I can take This risk but I will need support from the school…because I will have To book return flight tickets,itinerary, im not even sure if I have enough money in my bank account. To be eligible For a tourist visa…
Josh Summers saysAugust 20, 2018 at 1:31 pm
Hi Armin, this is a common request, although it’s technically frowned upon by the Chinese government and there’s a small chance you could get in trouble. The risk is all on you, though, so you’ll need some sort of support from them – and my guess is that they’re going to be hesitant to give it to you. Overall, I’d see if I could find a more legitimate employer.
Jane saysJanuary 18, 2019 at 6:18 pm
Hi Armin,
wanted to follow up on your post, did you end up arriving with a tourist visa and then applying for a z visa once you were there? a potential employer is suggesting the same but i’m uncomfortable with this.
kifayatullah saysSeptember 1, 2018 at 2:16 am
Hello josh
i am from pakistan and I Have received two admission letters with jw2 form from two different institutes, I have already applied for student entry visa on one jw2 form and I received my documents from institute late which I prefer the second one , now that i have recived my visa on the fist one i want to go to the second institutes do i need to cancel my first student entry visa or i can use the same one.
Josh Summers saysSeptember 3, 2018 at 12:04 pm
That’s a great question. My initial thought is no, you shouldn’t need to cancel the first student entry visa, but I would check with the second institution where you want to study. They should be able to tell you for sure.
Sankari saysSeptember 12, 2018 at 12:40 pm
Hi,
My husband is Working in shanghai holding category x1 visa and is valid till end of november month.can i apply for a dependent s2 visa or should I wait for his renewal. Thanks in advance.
Josh Summers saysSeptember 12, 2018 at 8:53 pm
Hi Sankari, it shouldn’t be a problem, but you’ll likely have to renew your visa at the same time he does. So if you want to go through the process twice in 3 months, you can go ahead and do it now. Up to you!
Thomas Miranda saysSeptember 26, 2018 at 3:13 am
HI,
I have a question and you might be able to answer it. I need to apply for a chinese z visa. can I do it in hong kong or should I do it in my country of origin (ecuador). thanks.
tm2222 saysSeptember 30, 2018 at 12:16 am
Hi Josh,
I was wondering if you could answer my question. I am currently in the process of applying for a z visa, and i was wondering if there’s a way my husband could join me in china based on that alone or will he have to apply for an s visa later? thank you
Josh Summers saysOctober 1, 2018 at 2:25 pm
They can be applied for concurrently. That’s what I did with my wife and kids.
Steve Wojnar saysOctober 4, 2018 at 2:25 am
Hi JOsH,
A friend is currently in BeIjing on a 72 hour visa. HE has been there for 1 day. He failed to realize before going that the transit visa requires that he depart BeiJing to a dIfferent country than the one from which he arrived to china. Upon arrival, he had a nonstop ticket to depart china in 72 hours and return to tokyo, which is the city from which he came to beijing. Chinese immigration required him to purchase a ticket To another country (he bought a 1-way to Tokyo via seoul) before they would allow him into china. Now Japan Airlines tells him that if he fails to catch his scheduled PEK-NRT flight, they will cancel the remaining leg of his trip, which Is his return in 12 days from Tokyo to his home in the US. Do you know of any way he might be able to convince the chinese to permit him to depart beijing on his originally scheduled JAL flight to TokYo so that he does not lose his already puRchased and expensive ticket home to the US? Eating the cost of the seoul ticket is the price of a lesson learned. Do you have any ideas or recommendations? His exit visa has the Seoul flight information on it.
Josh Summers saysOctober 4, 2018 at 10:53 am
Hey Steve, that’s quite the ordeal – I’m sorry to hear about that. I’ve faced similar problems with having the remaining legs of a trip canceled after missing one leg. I begged and pleaded to no avail. The airline wouldn’t budge. Based on what you’ve told me, unless he can get on his original flight after having purchased the new flight for the sake of the visa (which doesn’t sound like it’s possible), this might just end up being a very expensive lesson learned.
S.R saysOctober 18, 2018 at 4:53 pm
Hi Josh
i’ve applied for an Esl job and the school applied for my work permit, i didnt get my work permit yet and they said its okay and it takes 2 or 3 weeks for work permit to be issued. During this process i found a better situation, if i apply for the second one and the second school apply for work permit, is that possible to take the second one while the first one is in progress? is it legal?
Josh Summers saysOctober 18, 2018 at 7:23 pm
I’m not sure about the legality, but I do know that based on the measure of integrity, it’s not right that you abandon the first school while they’re in the middle of applying for your work permit.
I.M saysOctober 20, 2018 at 7:17 am
is it true that as a student I can travel on a school project for less that 30 days with a tourist visa? I won’t be enrolling in a local university.
Josh Summers saysOctober 20, 2018 at 10:23 am
I don’t see why not. The only issue would be if you’re working, which it doesn’t sound like you are. Have a great trip!
Bernie Reinfeldt saysOctober 27, 2018 at 7:00 pm
Josh. we have our ten year Chinese Visas which were issued in August of this year for a trip we were suppose to make in Oct 2018. The company went out of business and the trip was cancelled. when we got the Visas we had to have our trip itinerary attached so the Chinese knew where we where each day. Now we are going in May of 2019 to China with a different Company. Do I need to send the new itinerary to them and if so where goes it get sent.
Josh Summers saysOctober 28, 2018 at 2:11 pm
Hi Bernie, great question. If you already received your 10-year China visa, there’s no need to submit a new itinerary. You won’t be asked for it at customs – they only care that you have a valid China visa!
ron saysDecember 3, 2018 at 8:43 pm
Hi, I’m a Canadian citizen and I’m travelling to Hong Kong in a few weeks. We were going to visit Zhuhai and was wondering if I need to apply for an L class China visa, or will I be able to get a VOA (visa on arrival) at Gongbei port? I’m just there to tour the area for a weekend and then head back to Hong Kong.
Josh Summers saysDecember 4, 2018 at 8:27 am
Hey Ron, as far as I know, you’re going to need to apply for a China tourist visa. At this moment they don’t offer VOA or even transit visas at Gongbei.
Michael saysJanuary 10, 2019 at 10:00 am
As a UK citizen with a two-year tourist visa, can i enter and leave China as many times as I want within the 2 year period?
Josh Summers saysJanuary 10, 2019 at 7:06 pm
It depends. Your Chinese visa will tell you how many times you can enter/exit. Some visas only allow 1 or 2 entries, while other visas are “multi-entry”, which basically means that it’s unlimited for the duration of the visa.
Matt saysJanuary 15, 2019 at 4:52 pm
Hello Josh,
i WAS WONDERING what your thoughts are on my visa application. I am applying for a standard tourism visa, 10 year length with multiple entry as a canadian. There is four of us going on the trip.
We are travelling to beijing on May 18th 2019 to June 2nd 2019.
in the middle of the trip we are going to Mongolia for 6 days. While applying for my chinese visa there is no option to show the detour to mongolia. My flight is in and out of beijing. We are spending the first 5 days and last 5 days in China, mainly around Beijing and Shanghai.
Maybe an option would be to get two of the 144 hour visas? we will be flying into Beijing from Canada and taking the train to ulaanbatar. then after 6 days in Mongolia we are flying ulaanbatar to bejing to spend 5 days in China and then flying beijing to canada so I believe it meets the requirements of the visa?
The other option is to apply for the entire trip in china and once approved for the 10 year visa, taking the 6 day trip to mongolia in the middle shouldnt be a problem?
Just wondering what your thoughts are.
thank you,
Matt
Josh Summers saysJanuary 15, 2019 at 7:42 pm
Hey Matt, your best bet is to go with the multi-entry visa with an itinerary that doesn’t mention Mongolia. It really won’t matter if you leave the country in the middle of your trip once you have the visa in your passport.
It’s not clear whether you can get two transit visas within a short window of time, but even more important is that right now you can’t use that transit visa on a train (only airports right now).
Aron saysFebruary 18, 2019 at 8:51 pm
Hello JOsh,
I am traveling To china with a group of friends but are staying an airbnb. How would we be able to go to the embassy to prove we have a place to stay? What are the chances of being asked about this?
Josh Summers saysFebruary 19, 2019 at 8:10 am
I’m not sure about the chances…I’d say they get higher every month as China cracks down on this. Airbnb in China isn’t a great idea.
Nicola saysFebruary 25, 2019 at 5:19 pm
HI Josh
I am doing the transiberian into Beijing. Starting in April but won’t be in Beijing until May. I am from NZ so need to organise a visa from NZ before I leave. So i need a L visa as I want to travel for around 6 weeks do I get multiple entry or what kind would I need. I do not plan to leave the country just do 6 weeks and then fly to Hanoi. There is so much information to read and digest. THanks
Josh Summers saysFebruary 27, 2019 at 9:10 am
In this case, it sounds like you’ll want to apply for the L visa and make a special request for a 60-day visa so that you don’t need to exit/re-enter. If they only give you a 30-day multi-entry visa, you’ll have to make one exit during those travels (although it could be a simple trip to Hong Kong).
Rikke saysMarch 3, 2019 at 8:08 am
I am a Danish citizen, but I am travelling around asia at the moment. I would like to visit china but I have to apply for a visa in seoul or Tokyo. Do you think it is possible to obtain a visa for china in seoul or Tokyo?
Would my chances of obtaining a visa be greater if I went to HonG Kong ( Hong Kong is not a part of my trip, but if it is easier to obtain a visa from there then I am ready to go to hong kong to apply For the visa to China)
Josh Summers saysMarch 5, 2019 at 7:56 am
Absolutely you can get a visa at any Chinese embassy. I don’t think your chances are greater at another place. Just make sure you budget enough time – it usually takes an average of a week of them having your passport and processing the visa (unless you pay for expedited service).
James saysMarch 26, 2019 at 4:28 pm
Hi, I’ll be going to parts of China and Hong Kong. On the visa application where it asks where I’ll be going and where I’ll be staying in China, do I include Hong Kong?
Josh Summers saysMarch 26, 2019 at 9:48 pm
No, you don’t. Just put your itinerary for mainland China (which doesn’t include Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan).
James saysMarch 26, 2019 at 4:31 pm
For Minors, on the visa application WHERE it asks WHERE you work or what school you go to, do you put down the name of their elementary school or just put minor and leave the rest blank?
Josh Summers saysMarch 26, 2019 at 9:47 pm
We left it blank for our young boys.
Beauty saysMay 23, 2019 at 1:58 am
Hello,
I’m on depEndEnt visa in japan and i have been here for 7 months now. Can I apply for a chinese touri visa here?
Josh Summers saysMay 23, 2019 at 7:35 am
You can apply for a Chinese tourist visa anywhere where there is a Chinese consulate or embassy.