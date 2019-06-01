What is the best VPN for China in 2019? That’s a loaded question that often gets met with simple answers from people who don’t even live in China. I’ve been living here for 10+ years and I’ve personally used over 20 different VPNs. While there are plenty of options to choose from, I’m aiming to let you know what works here in China…and what doesn’t.

UPDATE JUNE 2019: As you may be aware, businesses and individuals have been nervous about China’s threat to ban all non-state sanctioned virtual private networks. In February 2019, expats and travelers freaked as China cracked down on VPNs during the meeting of Congress – something they always do.

And yet here we are in June of 2019 and…VPNs are still working in China. Crazy, I know. Anyway, you can rest assured that the recommendations below are based on personal experience from within China. If anything changes…I’ll let you know! 🙂

Over the past 2 years 3 years 6 years 8 years 10 years, I have been testing a number of VPN services (VPN = “Virtual Private Network”), a necessary evil for me since I run an online business here in China (which includes this website among others). With so many different websites and apps blocked in China, I’m almost always connected to a VPN.

Some VPNs have performed well in China and a couple have been a surprise disappointment. My goal was to take an unbiased perspective on what was the best VPN for China.

This has not been a simple review process for me – and I hope that the effort I put into this can give you confidence that even though there are affiliate links below, what I am sharing are my honest opinions on these companies. Currently there are just too many “review websites” who spent 5 minutes trying out a service or worse yet, are owned by particular VPN company in an effort to disparage their competitors.

I originally did this research for my primary website, FarWestChina.com, which is why you’ll see the FWC intro before each video. I’ve gone into extensive detail on good VPN options for China on that site as well.

So without further ado, here is a short list (not a comprehensive list, mind you!) of some of the top VPNs – some high-security VPNs and some cheap VPNs for those on a budget – that I have personally used. They are listed here in no particular order and the links are affiliate links, which means that at no additional cost to you, I can be supported in my efforts to provide this free content. Thanks!

Last year, when China’s Congress was in session (late 2018), the internet was being tightly controlled and VPN usage was incredibly hard. Lots of VPNs no longer worked, but there was one that always did…ExpressVPN.

Aside from this reliability (which is huge), there are two things that separate ExpressVPN from the competition: high-speeds and an unbelievably easy install.

The speeds as I’ve used ExpressVPN are the same as I experience with most of the other VPN services, but one thing’s for sure: their software is by far the easiest to install and use. They have beautifully-designed apps for Mac, Windows, Android and iOS. Just download and click “connect” and you’re good to go. Every VPN should be this easy, but unfortunately they’re not. If you’re one of those who consider themselves the antithesis of “tech-savvy”, ExpressVPN is worth the money.

Best of all, ExpressVPN is my go-to VPN when it comes to watching Netflix in China, which as you may know, has become increasingly hard lately (because of Netflix restrictions, not Chinese restrictions).

For a more details, pros vs cons, etc., check out the TravelChinaCheaper in-depth review of ExpressVPN.

Not every VPN decides to enter the China market – and that’s understandable! So when NordVPN decided to focus on becoming one of the better VPNs for China a couple years ago, there were a lot of people (including me) who were curious to see how they would fare.

As it turns out, they’ve done quite well! I find that I really enjoy the NordVPN apps and their speeds in country have been great. Every time China makes a change in the “Great Firewall”, NordVPN quickly adapts to make sure that I remain connected to the outside world. This takes manpower, and it doesn’t happen very quickly with every VPN on the market.

Aside from the fact that NordVPN works well in China, I confidently recommend people purchase the service because of their 30-day money back guarantee. In fact, I often tell people to purchase both ExpressVPN and NordVPN (since they both have 30 day guarantees) and then see which one works best when they arrive. Better yet, you can do what I do and keep both so that you have a backup 😉

Started in 2006, VyprVPN has become one of the most popular VPNs for China or any restrictive countries like Iraq, Saudi Arabia and many others. One of the reasons is because of their proprietary Chameleon 256-bit encryption protocol which avoids detection while giving you high security.

One of the things I really like about Vypr is their array of beautiful apps, from Windows to Mac to iOS to Android. What’s better, they all speak to each other so that if you tell your iPhone that you prefer a certain server, your Mac application will follow suit. I haven’t seen that in any other VPN service.

My only complaint with Vypr is that 1) they don’t accept Bitcoin or any other anonymous form of payment and 2) they do admit to minimal logging of user data. This should only concern you, however, if your primary purpose of using a VPN is illegal downloading, otherwise this isn’t a bad thing. I explain more in the video below:

Ever since 2009, Private Internet Access has been providing one of the most simple ways to connect to a VPN. They’re a pretty new company compared to some of these other service providers but they are one of the cheapest around and a good option as a VPN for China.

What I like most about Private Internet Access – and you’ll see this in my video tutorial below – is that from the moment I clicked “buy” to the moment I was actually connected to the VPN was less than 5 minutes. It’s super fast.

My only complaint is that the install process for mobile devices is manual. I walk through what I had to do with my iPad in the video below (jump to 6:15) but that’s just one of the things you give up when you pay such a small monthly fee.

12VPN is another great VPN for China for various reasons, not the least of which is that is has consistently provided me with excellent service. Their software is very simple and easy to use, their customer service has been good and their pricing is below the average.

No other VPN service has communicated with me as well as 12VPN has. I receive monthly updates on service and when there was a problem with one of the submarine lines crossing the Pacific Ocean, I not only got an email telling me about it, they also took the time to explain why it mattered. Very cool.

You can learn more about what they offer by checking out my review below or browsing the 12VPN website (here is the China-friendly link as well).

VPNs to Avoid (in my opinion)

While I’m at it, I also want to mention two VPN services that were a disappointment to me. I have no reason to comment poorly on their service as VPNs for China (they both offer generous affiliate commissions) other than the fact that during my review period they were, frankly, terrible.

The first is Astrill. They’re a fairly well-known VPN service, especially out here in China where I currently reside, so I figured that recommending their service would be a no-brainer. I was wrong. Not only was their customer support extremely rude…and they knew that I was conducting a review!…but they made me pay for my 7-day free trial. (in fairness, they did eventually refund me the money, but only after 2 months of my incessant complaining).

The second was SunVPN. The problem here is that I like SunVPN and I don’t want to advise against them, I just can’t recommend them. I had problems downloading their software from the get-go and for some reason there was a communication breakdown that we haven’t been able to iron out. Their service seemed good for the short time I used it (it took me a couple weeks just to finally get it running) but the price/value ratio just didn’t add up compared to all the others I had tested.

See for yourself what I mean in the two video reviews I did here:

Conclusion for the Best VPNs for China

If you’ve done any amount of research online you know that this list doesn’t even begin to cover the number of VPN companies out there. Be careful, though: not every “best vpns for China” article you see out there provides legitimate reviews – this is especially true if their URL is something like “bestvpn” or “vpnreviewsite” dot com.

The aforementioned services I’ve recommended follow what I like to call the three “R’s” of a good VPN service: they are reliable, reasonably priced, and they are respected companies. When it comes to VPNs, you’re always going to run into some sort of problem somewhere down the road, but with these companies I assure you that you’ll be happy with the service and be well-taken care of by their customer support staff.

I hope this has been helpful and best of luck finding the appropriate VPN service here in 2019 for your needs!

p.s. In case you weren’t aware, these VPNs for China are needed in order to use Netflix, Hulu or Pandora in China.

p.p.s. If you want more visual reviews and VPN tutorials, you’ll want to check out the videos by online security site All Things Secured.