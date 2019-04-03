If you’ve been shopping around for a good China visa service to handle your China visa application, you’re probably overwhelmed by the number of options available. New visa services companies pop up all the time with flashy websites and bold promises, and it’s hard to tell them apart from established, reliable companies. Here I’d like to share with you the companies I’ve personally used and recommended for more than a decade, and why they’re considered some of the best China visa services.

In my experience, choosing a company to handle my China visa application process was nerve wracking. All I had to go by was their website (and they all had glowing testimonials, amazingly!) and chances are I would never meet people face-to-face.

Worst of all, I was about to send them my passport, social security number and credit card number. If I were a con-artist, this would be a gold mine.

I had to rely on recommendations from people who had traveled before me and thankfully everything worked out just fine. What I learned, however, is that a good recommendation brings peace of mind when applying for a Chinese visa.

Over the past decade, I have applied for (and received) a China tourist visa, a China student visa, a China work visa and a China business visa. I’ve had multiple family members and friends visit us who received their China visas based on my recommendation. I invite you to benefit from all the research that I did prior to using an online visa service for my China visa.

Should You Use a China Visa Service?

It’s important to note that the China visa services listed here are meant for U.S. citizens only. If you’re applying from most other countries in Europe, Africa, Canada and Souther America, you’ll need to apply through the China Visa Application Services Center.

For those applicants with a U.S. passport who are applying for a visa, it is required that your application be hand-delivered to (and picked up from) the appropriate Chinese consulate. That’s where a China visa service comes in handy, especially if you don’t live anywhere near the consulate.

Best China Visa Services (Reviewed)

Below are four of the best and most trustworthy services online that can help you apply for your China visa, no matter what kind of visa it is.

PassportVisaExpress.com Review **Recommended**

PassportVisasExpress.com is the service my family used on a recent trip to China. . For over 15 years they have been working with the U.S. Passport Agency and they have offices in Washington D.C., Chicago and San Francisco. They serve all U.S. citizens as well as anybody who is legal resident of the U.S.

I’ve been very impressed with the personal response that I’ve received with Passport Visas Express and that’s something that they seem to take pride in with their “Live Online Chat” feature. Personally, I put a high priority on customer service because this is, in my opinion, what separates good companies from great companies. Below is what else makes PassportVisasExpress.com different:

Application Preparation Services : Do you need help filling out your application? Or perhaps you just want to pay to have somebody do everything for you? PassportVisasExpress offers preparation services that include a phone appointment which they will use to fill out you application for you.

: Do you need help filling out your application? Or perhaps you just want to pay to have somebody do everything for you? PassportVisasExpress offers preparation services that include a phone appointment which they will use to fill out you application for you. Customer Service : Whether you do better chatting online or speaking to somebody over the phone, both options are available to you with PassportVisasExpress.

: Whether you do better chatting online or speaking to somebody over the phone, both options are available to you with PassportVisasExpress. Clear Instructions : They tell you exactly what they need and the reasoning behind it – there’s even an entire page walking you through common problems filling out the China visa application.

: They tell you exactly what they need and the reasoning behind it – there's even an entire page walking you through common problems filling out the China visa application.

Overall, PassportVisasExpress.com provides great value for a competitive price – especially with the discount code TCC10! Check them out by clicking the button below:

TravelVisaPro.com Review (Plus Discount Code!)

Over the past decade, TravelVisaPro has become another respected name in the passport and visa service industry. They are one of the only companies I’ve seen that posts pictures of their staff on the about page so you can see exactly who you’ll be working with.

TravelVisaPro is very open on their website about pricing and options, which is something you usually have to dig through with other companies. Their website is updated, easy-to-navigate, and includes live chat options. Here’s what makes TravelVisaPro different from its competitors:

24-Hour Emergency Service : Do you need your passport or China visa in 24-48 hours? This is one of the only services I’ve found that claims to provide 24 hour turnaround, although you’ll have to call the office for a “reservation” to see if its available and you can expect a hefty next day fee.

: Do you need your passport or China visa in 24-48 hours? This is one of the only services I’ve found that claims to provide 24 hour turnaround, although you’ll have to call the office for a “reservation” to see if its available and you can expect a hefty next day fee. Document Authentication Services : This is important if your wife or child will be joining you in another country and will be dependents on your visa. Authenticated marriage certificates and birth certificates are necessary to prove they are legally your wife/child.

: This is important if your wife or child will be joining you in another country and will be dependents on your visa. Authenticated marriage certificates and birth certificates are necessary to prove they are legally your wife/child. Online & Offline Application : They offer you the option of either filling out your application or downloading and filling it out yourself to mail in. In addition, they have a “VIP” service where they will help you fill in the application ($39), which could save you an hour of time and a bit of headache.

: They offer you the option of either filling out your application or downloading and filling it out yourself to mail in. In addition, they have a “VIP” service where they will help you fill in the application ($39), which could save you an hour of time and a bit of headache. Various Delivery Options : TVP not only gives you the option to get your visa by mail, you can also pay for them to drop off your new passport or visa (select cities only).

: TVP not only gives you the option to get your visa by mail, you can also pay for them to drop off your new passport or visa (select cities only).

I’ve dealt with TravelVisaPro for quite a few years now and they’ve been a reliable company with a solid service.

VisaHQ China Visa Service Review





Opened in 2003, VisaHQ has offices located in Washington D.C., New York, Houston, San Francisco, Toronto and London among other cities and countries. This is typical of most visa service companies, although for some companies these “offices” are just leased addresses that are run by one man. That’s not the case with VisaHQ.

What gives me the most confidence about VisaHQ is that they have been ranked in the Inc 500 for the travel industry and continue to climb the chart. They are internationally respected and recognized as a reputable company you can trust. You can read a more in-depth review of VisaHQ here, but below is a little snippet of what you can expect from VisaHQ:

Paperless Application : You still have to fill out an application, but like TravelVisaPro, VisaHQ eliminates the hassle of printing the form or trying to work with a PDF by allowing you to do it all online. Simple…done.

: You still have to fill out an application, but like TravelVisaPro, VisaHQ eliminates the hassle of printing the form or trying to work with a PDF by allowing you to do it all online. Simple…done. Dedicated Account Manager : If you have any questions during the process, just email or call your account manager. Most other services charge you an extra fee for a dedicated account manager.

: If you have any questions during the process, just email or call your account manager. Most other services charge you an extra fee for a dedicated account manager. Online Tracking: Gone are the days of sitting and wondering how far along you are in the process. VisaHQ gives you access to online, real-time updates on the application process.

VisaHQ is competitively priced and easy to work with. All in all, I give VisaHQ five stars and confidently recommend it as a reliable option.

China Visa Service Center Review

Rated with an A+ by the Better Business Bureau, China Visa Service Center is a company that works exclusively on obtaining China visas. The advantage here, obviously, is that they can focus on doing one thing and doing it right.

Although they started in Houston, they now have offices in D.C., New York, San Francisco, L.A., Chicago and Vancouver. Their website is pretty simple to navigate but the information is, in my opinion, a bit scattered and difficult to understand at times. That said, here’s what they do offer:

Competitive Pricing : Both for their regular service and for Emergency, 24-hour service (cheaper than TravelVisaPro above, but not offered for all consulates).

: Both for their regular service and for Emergency, 24-hour service (cheaper than TravelVisaPro above, but not offered for all consulates). Toll-Free Phone Support: Toll-free isn’t that big of a deal anymore, but reliable phone support is. If you prefer, just call them and have them walk through what you need.

CVSC is an good service, but I can only offer them a 4-star rating for one reason: security. The page where I input my credit card information, while secure, offers me no assurance by Authorize.net or other company that my information is being transmitted and stored securely.* Is your information safe? Probably. But I’d rather be 100% sure than 99%. That’s my only complaint.

*A CVSC representative has assured me that credit card transactions are 100% secure and they’ve had zero complaints or security issues since they began accepting cards in 2010.

Final Thoughts | Best China Visa Services

As you can see, while there are hundreds of China visa service companies you can find alone, the companies listed here have been around for around 10 years each and have served thousands of customers just like you.

My personal recommendation based on experience is PassportVisasExpress since they offer the best combination of service, pricing and support.

You can also look into China’s visa-free transit policy, which allows for a stay of up to 144 hours in China without having to apply for a visa. There are tons of restrictions on the policy, however, which is why most people aren’t eligible.

What has been your experience with China visa services? Leave a comment below to let me know!