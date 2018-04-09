Earlier this year I heard news that WeChat had begun allowing users to tie foreign credit cards to their WeChat Pay account. Considering how much easier it is to purchase goods and services using WeChat in China, I was naturally intrigued! So I decided to give it a try and see how it worked. [Spoiler alert: it didn’t work well for me or for many of my readers who have left comments, which are worth reading]
Up until this point, it’s only been possible to connect a Chinese bank card to your WeChat Pay account (or even Alipay for that matter). For foreigners, this meant opening up a bank account in China, which takes a bit of time and patience.
There are other creative ways to add money to WeChat, but these aren’t permanent solutions. If only WeChat could accept Visa or MasterCard as payment options, life in China would be so much easier!
Suddenly, in early 2018 it was announced that WeChat would begin accepting foreign credit cards. Expats of the world rejoiced, right!? Well…it wasn’t quite as simple as that. Here’s what I found out.
Conditions | Foreign Credit Cards & WeChat
WeChat made it clear that there are a few conditions that must be met in order for you to add a foreign card to your WeChat Pay account.
- You must download WeChat in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan. WeChat limits certain features based on where you download the app.
- You must use a credit card, not a debit card. Currently, WeChat says they accept Visa, MasterCard and JCB, in addition to all of the Chinese bank cards that work.
That sounds simple enough, right? Living here in China as a foreigner, I meet both of those requirements. I’ve downloaded the app here in mainland China and I have a Visa credit card.
Unfortunately, that isn’t the whole story.
Adding a Foreign Credit Card to WeChat | My Experience
As I open up WeChat on my phone, the first thing I do is click “Me” on the bottom menu to find my “Wallet”. From here I can click on the “Cards” menu item.
I’ve already added my Bank of Communications card to WeChat, which works very well, I might add. However, I’d like to see if I can add my foreign credit card. So I’ll go ahead and click “Add a Card” and see what we can do here…
The first sign that things might not go well is that it won’t let me change the name on my card. It insists that my name is “Summers Joshua Stewart” because in China, they put your last name first.
Of course, this isn’t how my name is listed on my credit card, but oh well. We’ll continue anyway.
Once I’ve added all my card information, address and contact info, I’m ready to finish this process. I press “Ok” and then hold my breath until I see…
…failure.
Trust me, I’ve tried with every foreign credit card I own and each time I’m met with a message of failure.
It seems that the one condition WeChat didn’t entirely explain was that you have to be a Chinese person with a China ID who opened a foreign credit card. (some commenters have noted that they have successfully added a credit card to their WeChat wallet but they are unable to use it to make purchases)
Doesn’t do much good for us foreign travelers and expats living in China.
Adding Money to WeChat Pay as a Foreigner?
So if we as foreigners can’t add our credit card as a payment option for WeChat Pay, what other options do we have to pay with WeChat?
Fortunately, there are a few solutions that I’ve mentioned above but I’ll go into more detail here:
- Open a Chinese Bank Account: The easiest way to add money to WeChat Pay is to connect it to a Chinese bank account. Foreigners are legally allowed to open an account and it usually only takes 1-2 hours to get it done. They’ll issue you a bank card immediately and you can add that card to WeChat.
- Have Friends Send You Money: If you have friends in China, you can have them send you money via WeChat and then pay back some other way. Within the WeChat personal chat window, friends can send you cash that will be kept in your WeChat wallet to be used for payments.
- Peer-to-Peer Exchange: Of course, since many travelers don’t have friends in China to send them money, you’ll need to find another way to get money onto WeChat. That’s where something like a peer-to-peer exchange service can help. These services connect you with somebody who wants US dollars so that you pay them $100 via Paypal or bank transfer. They in turn pay you the equivalent RMB to your WeChat account. If you’re skeptical, I understand. However, I’ve done it a couple times personally and I guarantee that it’s an excellent option.
Conclusion | Foreign Credit Cards on WeChat Pay
For now at least, it seems that all the hype about adding a foreign credit card to a WeChat Pay account is pointless. WeChat is aimed at the Chinese market and that’s who they’re looking to serve.
As travelers or expats, using WeChat is convenient but not absolutely necessary. If you want to add money to your WeChat Pay account, you can do so using the alternate methods mentioned above.
Otherwise, don’t bother trying to add your foreign credit card to your account once you get here. Based on my experience, it doesn’t work yet. I’ll let you know when things change.
Comments
Rick saysMay 4, 2018 at 12:01 pm
Any update to this, josh?
Josh Summers saysMay 17, 2018 at 7:03 pm
Not yet, Rick. At this moment I’m just waiting to see how things change over the coming year.
Jasper saysJune 17, 2018 at 9:20 pm
June 2018 ive tried the peer to peer. Still doesnt work
Garry Kidd saysApril 21, 2019 at 12:00 am
It Doesn’t work. Just tried after receiving money into my wechat wallet from a friend and when I tried to use it a message appeared saying that my account had to be linked to a Chinese bank account.
I can’t open a Chinese bank account because I don’t have any residency status here in china, even though I’m married to a local and we bought an apartment here.
Freaking control freaks.
Thang saysMay 13, 2019 at 2:32 am
It seems I can add credit card, but it is grayed out saying that “Card not supported for payment”. 🙁
Natalie saysMay 4, 2018 at 9:53 pm
I live in China and have both of my credit cards from Canada on WeChat. No problem.
Josh Summers saysMay 17, 2018 at 7:02 pm
I’ve seen it done, so I absolutely believe you. I wonder when you did this, though? It seems as though current users – including myself – are having a hard time adding a credit card to WeChat whereas if you did it a year or two ago you were fine.
redexec saysDecember 6, 2018 at 4:44 am
Yes, I also can add all of my foreign credit cards to the WeChat Wallet. There is even a verification booking of 1CNY from “WeChat Shenzhen” happening on those accounts then. Looks good at the first glance, but it’s all useless as still no top-up or anything else is possible to do with them in WeChat.
Somebody posted somewhere that it was at least possible to do some payments with them, e.g. in the taxi. But I can’t confirm as it is pretty embarrassing trying things with locals which then probably won’t work, just to reach for the cash again in the end…
ed saysMay 14, 2018 at 8:30 pm
good writeup. I downloaded the latest Wechat, and in fact, it now has the option for visa, mastercard, discover, etc. However, when I go to add it, it fails just like you highlighted.
Josh Summers saysMay 17, 2018 at 6:58 pm
Yea, there have been so many changes that it’s hard to tell what’s possible and what’s not.
Anonymous saysMay 22, 2018 at 11:35 pm
no luck. Hitting the same error. basically as a foreigner without bank account in china, you can’t link your credit card to your wechat wallet. without this cashless payment option, traveling in china is difficult.
rue saysJune 6, 2018 at 6:03 pm
Hi,
I recently downloaded alipay and my foreign bank card was accepted
Have you tried using alipay in china with success?
Josh Summers saysJune 6, 2018 at 9:48 pm
Hi Rue, I have! Although I’ve never put a foreign credit card on my profile, just my Chinese bank account.
Patty v saysJune 24, 2018 at 10:18 am
Hi
Do you know how i can get a chinese bank account while abroad?
Patty
Josh Summers saysJune 24, 2018 at 1:09 pm
You can’t. You have to be there in person. Sorry.
yanso saysJune 26, 2018 at 3:43 am
same here. I even tried to open a bank account in Shanghai with a help from my local friend, but it failed. they dont allow to create an bank account for travellers. HSBC only said yes, but they asked me to put at least $2000 as an initial deposit which is quite tremendous amount for me.
Garry Kidd saysApril 21, 2019 at 12:05 am
Really? I’d be prepared to do that, no worries, but I’ve received misleading information before from Bank of China. They told me if I was married, then I could open a bank account. So I married my girlfriend (we’ve been together a couple of years and bought an apartment as well) but after returning to the same bank I was told by higher management that I still needed residency status to open a bank account.
It’s all too hard, but why???
K.K. saysJuly 12, 2018 at 5:58 am
i’ve actually been able to link my us credit card (VISA) to my wechat wallet. (disclaimer: expat working in china, already have wallet linked to chinese bank account) which on the surface seems like a success however i haven’t actually been able to *use* my foreign credit card to pay for any transactions. i mean, sure it’s a first level success to have it linked but when i dine out or want to transfer money to friends, the pop up window just says that my foreign-issued visa cC “is not supported”. so what’s the point honestly? has anyone else been successful in linking their foreign CC’s AND been able to *use* it in china?
Josh Summers saysJuly 12, 2018 at 8:31 pm
Interesting observation. Congrats on getting it linked! (I think) I obviously couldn’t even get that far.
Vilde Eide saysSeptember 2, 2018 at 9:25 pm
I have the same problem. WeChat Wallet set up with local bank account debit card. Added foreign card, but when I try using it for payment it says “card not supported for payment”. Have limited funds on chinese account, so it makes life here harder if I can not access my foreign account through wechat. Does anyone know a trick to make this work?
Josh Summers saysSeptember 3, 2018 at 12:06 pm
What I’ve done in the past is just pull money out from an ATM using my foreign card and then deposited it into my Chinese account for use with WeChat. That’s the most convenient way to do it that I’m aware of.
James saysJuly 13, 2018 at 1:32 am
I just tried to add mine but I can’t even get past “link bank card issued with mainland China”. It doesn’t even let me try a foreign account. I do have a chinese bank card form when I lived here 2009-2011, but my phone number has changed and the bank has the old number, which causes a fail when I try to link it. Foreign card linking would really help me.
James saysJuly 13, 2018 at 1:39 am
Update: I was able to add my card (I ignored where it said it had to be a chinese bank card), but after I try to send money to someone (to test it) it says “credit card isn’t supported”. So, it lets me add it but unsure if you can use it for anything.
Garry Kidd saysApril 21, 2019 at 12:07 am
Wonderful – haha
That makes sense (in a Chinese fashion)
james saysJuly 13, 2018 at 1:42 am
Note that wechat pay would not let me send even money sitting in my wechat balance until i added a credit card (foreign). once i added the credit card, i couldn’t use the card to transfer money, but that did allow the existing balance i had to be transferred.
Josh Summers saysJuly 13, 2018 at 12:15 pm
Thanks for sharing, James. Very useful information.
Kyle Artz saysJuly 15, 2018 at 11:35 pm
@K.k. Same result for me – added two U.s. cards and both are “Not supported for payment.” It’s a bit funny, when you click on the added foreign cards, a window pops up with the following statement: “Wechat pay supports visa and mastercard and is PCI-DSS compliant to guarantee your payments are secure.” Yeah, about that…
Vincent saysJuly 28, 2018 at 3:46 am
Hi JoSh,
As im planning to travel to china mid august, i’d Like to investigate the peer to peer solution and how it works in practice:
1) requirements: i assume you only need a chine sim and the chinese wechat app?
2) using it: Assume i convinCe a hotel Enployee to send me the money this way, will wechat wOrk as a prepaid Money account? What Limitations Can i encounter? Will i still be able to rent a bike, bUy a bottle of waTer, pay for public transport etc.?
Josh Summers saysJuly 31, 2018 at 1:12 pm
In most cases, the best thing you can do is open your own Chinese bank account to use with WeChat. If that’s not possible or practical, you can try working with a hotel employee or some other hack.
Lizzi saysAugust 1, 2018 at 4:04 am
I moved to china this week, got wechat, and a coworked sent me money to my wechat wallet. even though i added a u.s. bank account, it cannot be verified until i get my resident card. i cannot use the money they sent at all. i would suggest making sure you can actually use the money they send you before paying a local chinese person to send you money in the app – like i said, for me i cannot even access the money.
Josh Summers saysAugust 2, 2018 at 10:28 am
That’s great advice, Lizzi. Make sure you’re working with smaller amounts of money before you verify whether you can get WeChat Wallet to work for you.
Omega Omega saysJuly 28, 2018 at 11:38 am
Just did it today(07/28/2018) WITH uSA number and credit card:
1. send a red packet to new account first
2. When open the red packet, it asks for real name identification and USA VISA card was accepted
Note: Step 2 won’t work if step 1 was not done first
Josh Summers saysJuly 29, 2018 at 12:14 pm
Thanks for sharing. Let’s see if others can get it to work that way as well.
Berenice saysJuly 30, 2018 at 1:08 pm
I Added my mexican card… cost 1 dolar comision add the card and when i trY to use only i can read message that my card isnt supported… Somebody know how have my money comision back?
Josh Summers saysJuly 30, 2018 at 6:03 pm
Good luck! I’m not sure it’s possible…thankfully it wasn’t that much.
Antonio saysNovember 15, 2018 at 2:08 pm
Hola, Berenice, lograste alguna vez pagar con el app? yo tengo problemas con alipay y queria encontrar otras opciones.
Micky Tsui saysJuly 30, 2018 at 1:34 pm
How do I link Alipay to wechat wallet?
Josh Summers saysJuly 30, 2018 at 6:03 pm
You don’t. You either use Alipay or you use WeChat.
X ray saysJuly 31, 2018 at 6:59 am
Question: had anyone bern able to transfer money from their Chinese bank to their foreign bank via WeChat?
I saw alipay was one way but you’ve got to get a trustable Chinese friend. Oxymoron or what. Haven’t reach that level yet.
Josh Summers saysJuly 31, 2018 at 1:03 pm
Hey, so I wouldn’t be surprised if WeChat also has a similar function to Alipay for transfer, but I haven’t seen or used it personally.
Geoff saysAugust 2, 2018 at 9:54 pm
I worked in China for years and have a local bank card (UnionPay visacard). Has been very useful in accepting payments from my Chinese clients while travelling and especially now that I am in my home country – I could withdraw at any atm in the local currency despite deposits being made in RMB. BUT…I now have a problem after becoming confused with the pin number (after a big night out) and the card is now blocked, so I cannot access my China held funds. Thought of using Wechat to enable Chinese clients to pay me but I only have a local visa debit card. Could maybe set up a China based Wechat account using my blocked card as ID and then try to add my local visa card but have read elsewhere that cards must be Credit and NOT Debit. Could also do the red envelope thing, but not sure how I would access cash funds. Any clues would be welcome.
Josh Summers saysAugust 3, 2018 at 1:04 pm
Hey Geoff, those are great questions and I wish I had good answers. You’re right that the card needs to be a credit card and not a debit card. There are a lot of restrictions on the red envelope method. If you already have WeChat Wallet set up, you could look at this creative way to add/withdraw money from WeChat. Best of luck!
Anita saysAugust 3, 2018 at 11:16 am
I have been using peer to peer. I reside in the US and use wechat wallet extensively. I would like to open up a Chinese bank card in the usa (ICBC). Is there a possibility I can use the money I deposit in this bank to fund my wechat wallet?
Josh Summers saysAugust 3, 2018 at 12:59 pm
Honestly, I’ve never tried it. Would you be willing to give it a try and let me know so I can share this information with other people?
Leo saysFebruary 4, 2019 at 2:54 am
that would be a no i think, currently all chinese bank branched in USA are not directly connected with their branch in china. so basically the chinese banks in USA are treated as though they are U.S. banks.
Dominic saysAugust 18, 2018 at 12:49 pm
Well Guess i Shall share mine exPerience since i’m here… it is possible to link an overseas card .. do not add the cards from the wallet page. Go the the Page whEre your chat is and click the + iCon top right , click it and select money. U should be able to see a greenie page click on receive money and you should be able to go by from there .. btw i have my singapore credit card added successfully and made purchase in jd with it
Josh Summers saysAugust 20, 2018 at 1:29 pm
Very interesting Dominic. Thanks for sharing. Is your card a Visa/Mastercard/American Express or is it a UnionPay? I would bet a lot of money that it makes a difference, and in most countries outside of Asia, UnionPay isn’t an option.
Jessica saysSeptember 8, 2018 at 1:22 am
i dont even have that icon in my wechat account.
it only shows- new chat, Add contacts, scan qr code and help &feedback. is there any other way to do it?
Josh Summers saysSeptember 9, 2018 at 2:56 pm
A lot of that depends on where you download the app. If you’re in China, you might need to delete WeChat and reinstall it while in China. Make sure you know your username and password, though!
Raymond saysAugust 20, 2018 at 12:31 am
Hi, I was able to link my canadian credit card to wechat today, in preparation of my trip in October. Any way you suggest I can test it out whether it works or not?
Josh Summers saysAugust 20, 2018 at 1:36 pm
That’s great! If I were you, I would attempt to make a small train ticket purchase or something similar to see what happens.
Oliver saysAugust 24, 2018 at 3:07 am
Question: If one uses a VPN……and picks a point in china….shouldn’t it be possible to download a wechat version that includes the wallet feature?
Josh Summers saysAugust 24, 2018 at 9:10 am
Theoretically, yes. But I don’t know of too many VPNs that have servers in China. It’s illegal to do so without State permission.
Wendy saysDecember 26, 2018 at 10:27 pm
You caN google ways to create a chinese apple id without being in china and then download wechat as It’s free
Josh Summers saysDecember 27, 2018 at 1:13 pm
Sure, that’s possible. I’m not sure why you would do that, though – Apple doesn’t allow you to switch between country IDs, so you’d be stuck with the heavily censored Chinese version of the Apple Store.
Arne saysSeptember 3, 2018 at 11:48 am
Hi , i live in hk and managed to add my hk credit card to wechat wallet. HOwever, when i tried to pay with it tonight, it sayS on the last scReen i have to input the card number and in grey in the field : only debit cards. So still nono to use foreign credit cards on Wechat accounts that are not from maiNland.
Josh Summers saysSeptember 3, 2018 at 12:08 pm
Yea, that sounds similar to most accounts that I’ve heard.
lEO saysSeptember 12, 2018 at 3:55 am
Hello Josh, I have successfully added my 3 cards: two credit cards and one debit card from my bank in Guatemala. I can’t transfer money or pay with the QR code, but I can use them to pay in apps like Meituan and other Waimai apps. It’s also useful for recharging the balance on my cell phone through WeChat. I haven’t tried to buy plane or train tickets in WeChat yet, but I think that it should work.
Josh Summers saysSeptember 12, 2018 at 11:55 am
Good to know. Thanks for sharing! If you don’t mind, can you share what kind of cards you’re referring to? (Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay, something else?)
Leo saysSeptember 13, 2018 at 2:08 am
sure josh, i added one visa debit card, one visa credit card and one mastercard credit card. One more thing , i downloaded the wechat app in guatemala not in china.
Bill saysSeptember 12, 2018 at 7:46 pm
Josh, Glad I found this thread because i’m Going to china soon and had thought I could simply use my credit card. Wow. Guesss not. What is the latest recommendation regarding arranging available funds to use there? Thanks
Josh Summers saysSeptember 12, 2018 at 8:51 pm
Hey Bill, I’m glad you found the website as well! For more info on getting funds in China, check out my article on the cheapest ways to get cash in China.
Annika saysSeptember 24, 2018 at 10:50 pm
Hi, I was helped by this thread so I though I might share my experiences. I’m from sweden but now live in Shanghai and i downloaded wechat in china.
My problem was that my chinese bank card was not accepted by wechat wallet. Apparently bank cards from China Merchants Bank (CMB) are not accepted if you’re a foreigner! All or most other banks work. I have linked the same card to Alipay and that works.
But I needed to link a bank card to be able to join large group chats in wechat! Another silly rule! Some kind of requirement for verifying your identity by having a bank card linked… Smaller group chats doesn’t have this requirement.
I successfully linked my Swedish AmEx credit card by the method described by Dominic, even if I understood I would probably not be able to pay with it. But now I could join large group chats! Then I asked a Chinese colleague to send me money so that I have a balance on my wechat wallet, and that works for payments.
Josh Summers saysSeptember 25, 2018 at 9:37 am
Thanks for sharing your experience, Annika!
john Jones saysFebruary 27, 2019 at 7:36 pm
I followed the instructions of this post and I managed to get my card verified. I have not tested paying anyone yet, but i have a qR screen now. my steps:
1. connect my VPN to Hong Kong
2. on the chat screen, tap the (+) icon located on top right. then in the drop down menu tap on Money.
3. you will be taken to a green screen. tap receive money.
4. I entered my australian mastercard credit card details.
5. I then noticed that my credit card was debited aud0.07
6. the we chat app said i am now verified.
7. i then activated the pay vendors qr code by choosing a 6 digit pass code.
now i have a “wechat pay” on the “me” page. a wallet with Y0.00 and a money qr code that looks like it will work.
john jones saysFebruary 27, 2019 at 7:48 pm
chinese mate tried to send me money. doesn’t work. i get a notification screen that reads “According to local regulations, you must add a mainland china bank card to complete your identity information in order to continue using wechat pay.”
John Jones saysFebruary 27, 2019 at 10:32 pm
ok success. working today. if you’re friend sends you money and you accept using wechat on PC you will get the money. and you will be able to use it.
NOTES:
accept on wechat for PC (not mac)
your friend “transfers” (does not send you money via red pocket)
john jones saysFebruary 27, 2019 at 10:33 pm
Credit for my last post goes to “kavip” who sell wechat recharge services.
china traveler saysOctober 3, 2018 at 3:45 pm
I used another method of getting rmb to usd when i was in china and someone in the states got the money. i had a chinese bank account, i had a type z visa and worked in china. i lived there for years. i left a bank card with a friend in the usa and they could withdraw up to $500/day using it. so I was able to transfer about $20k in a couple of months, no problem. this made it safer than trying to take all that money out of the country and maybe get pick pocketed, etc. my friend just went to an atm machine at a bank, took out the max cash, and deposited the cash into my american bank there at the atm location. kind of a hassle, but this is a way to get money to the usa without having to take it personally to the usa in wallets, backpacks, or going through airports where things are crazty hectic enough as it is. You need a china bank account, you need a bank card (union pay, etc) and it has a pin number. this card could also be used in most any american store to make a payment like a debit card.
Jestyne saysOctober 19, 2018 at 3:27 am
Hi, I’m glad to find this website!
I would like to point out the part you mentioned that they insist to have your last name first. however, for my name, my surname (last name) is at the front and they said the “system” insist to put my surname at the back instead. this is downright confusing.
So, in the end, they couldn’t edit my name to how it is written on my passport. 🙁
I have another question. How do I transfer money via WeChat to my family who comes for a short visit? If they add a bank card while in the home country, will they be able to receive my money?
Josh Summers saysOctober 19, 2018 at 9:50 am
Sorry to hear about the trouble, Jestyne. As for transferring money, it’s not possible unless your family member can set up their WeChat wallet. If they do that, then you should be able to transfer money.
eternal saysOctober 28, 2018 at 5:21 pm
Guys, correct your two wrong views. First, WeChat does not support credit card transfers. In China, deposit accounts are called savings cards. If you want to use WeChat to bind a bank card for transfer, you can only bind the savings card. Secondly, if you do not bind a savings card, but bind a credit card, then you can only use it for consumption, it is impossible to transfer funds, and it can only be used in WeChat wallet, Jiugongge merchants and e-commerce, O2O, travel, travel and other fields. Cooperative brands include core merchants such as Jingdong, Ctrip.com, Qunar, Didi, China International Airlines, China Railway Corporation (12306). Cannot be used in other scenarios. Of course, if you have a credit card that opens an account in China, there is almost no spending limit except you can’t transfer money.
barry jackson saysNovember 1, 2018 at 6:40 pm
Same issues and frustrations . However, i will add that while i worked in china i found that the easiest way to transfer funds from china to usa was to have two paypal accounts, one chinese and one usa. no problem moving funds from china to usa , but very difficult to go in the reverse direction.
Lgoh saysNovember 14, 2018 at 10:51 pm
I tested having friend with wechat to send you money thru wechat. Since you do not have a credit card or bank card, you are not able to accept too
Josh Summers saysNovember 15, 2018 at 7:44 am
That’s right, you need to set up WeChat Wallet first.
Luis saysNovember 24, 2018 at 4:11 am
Hi Josh. Excelent article.
Do you know if your local bank that issue your vS or ca card will charge you a fee for loading your Wechat or alipay account?
I am just curious to see how all this works.
Thanks!
Martin saysNovember 25, 2018 at 8:26 am
I dOwnloaded Wepay in HK. I could add both my swedish cards, one visA (skandiabanken) and one mastercard (Eurocard). When trying To top up my chIna mobile HK sim using the “TeleCom Payment” button i Always get an error with both cards that say i have gone over my daIly transactiOn limit. HowEver, the top up works fine when going to “Tickets” and then “CMHK Payment and refIll”.
I know most here are only interested in china mainland so this info probably wont help you. I can personallY not receive RMB to my account only HKD. Of somebody sends me a redpacket and i try to open it i just get the meSsage “according to the laws of the Peoples Republic of China, you need to add a Chinese bank card registered in your name in order to continue using your WeChat Pay Balance” 😛 Oh well.
Josh Summers saysNovember 26, 2018 at 12:34 pm
All information is helpful, Martin, so thanks for sharing your experience!
Frank saysNovember 25, 2018 at 4:28 pm
Ok. So here is my experience: I linked my visa bank card and it accePted it but is not actually usable. Regardless, I can now receive and send money from my wallet.
This was done back in February.
As I am heading back to Beijing Tomorrow with my daughter, i wanted to put money in her wechat but to no avail. No bank card woRked and she could not receive red envelope ???? without main land chinese id. Until I red DomInic’s comment and it worked! No card linked but I can tRansfer money to her from my wallet. As Dominic said, chat, upper right, money, receive! Works!
Josh Summers saysNovember 26, 2018 at 12:33 pm
Thanks for your input, Frank!
Lloyd gee saysNovember 30, 2018 at 6:54 am
I open an aCcount only this today 30th November 2018 at icbC which a debit card and when u tried linking it with my wechat it cant be.have tried but always i got a popup MESSAGE which say “unmatched id type but but i registered with my passporT
redexec saysDecember 6, 2018 at 9:30 am
Actually, after linking non-chinese credit or debit cards (visa, mastercard), it is at least possible to use them for some in-app services. top up chinese phone sim cards worked for me with all linked foreighn cards. also booking a train ticket seemed to work (didn’t finish it). Still, no top-up of the wallet value or QR-CODE payments in the offline world are possible with those cards…
Josh Summers saysDecember 6, 2018 at 2:29 pm
Thanks for sharing your experience! That sounds in line with what I’ve heard from many others. Another good thing is that it at least opens up your WeChat Wallet, so you can receive money from friends/family over WeChat and send it that way as well.
Anna saysDecember 27, 2018 at 2:56 pm
I tried to add my cards and each time, it charged $.05 cents. Not a big amount but enough people do this, wechat is making a small fortune. All failed to link. I wished I read the part about must download in China, Taiwan etc. Thanks for the INFO. Luckily, I have friends in China so I may ask them to send a small amount to test it.
Josh Summers saysDecember 27, 2018 at 9:14 pm
Sorry you’ve had so much trouble, Anna!
Ally saysFebruary 27, 2019 at 12:42 pm
I have the same problem. I was wondering if anyone knows how to remove credit/debit card from wechat pay? I got charged $0.10 for adding two cards and they both don’t work with wechat pay. Now I want to remove them but wechat won’t let me. There’s no removal link or anything. When I press on the card information, it brings me to a broken link and nothing happens. Thanks for any help.
Amy saysDecember 31, 2018 at 10:45 pm
InteresTing article! We’re from austRAlia with family in china. I added my fOreign card a few years ago without a problem but I can’t use It but allows me to receive and traNsfer red packets which means family can send me money so i can use it in china.
However, my husband recently joined wechat and had no problem adding the foreign card but when he tries to receive a red packet he gets the message that a preVious poster (Martin) get.
Will try again when we’re in china next. Maybe have better luck then
Howard saysJanuary 4, 2019 at 4:09 pm
I think what happened was that lately chinese central bank (PBOC) has demanded stricter ID authentication. So adding an overseas credit card or using a chinese mobile (which requires basic id check) to register a wechat account is considered an entry level authentication and will allow basic wechat pay functions to be made available to users. However those functions (fund transfer, red packet, generating qr code to pay or scanning qr code to pay) that may have aml concerns will only be made available to users who have a chinese bank account which will need more sophisticated ID authentication.
Howard saysJanuary 3, 2019 at 11:31 pm
I am from Australia. If I register a WeChat account using a Chinese mobile number, the WeChat Pay becomes visible as soon as the WeChat account is setup. If, however, I use an Australia mobile number to register a WeChat account, then the WeChat Pay function is not visible when the WeChat account is setup. In the latter case, you can however use Dominic’s method to ‘activate’ the WeChat Pay function by linking an overseas VISA/MC/AMEX card.
On the WeChat FAQ website, it does clearly say that using international cards WeChat Pay does not support Red packet, transfer, top up and withdraw WeChat wallet balance.
https://kf.qq.com/touch/sappfaq/180704bUR7zU180704NjIBvA.html?platform=15&ADTAG=veda.weixinpay.wenti
This FAQ doesn’t say that account registered only with international cards can not generate QR code or scan QR code to pay merchants – however that appears to be the case.
At least, though, this ‘limited function’ Wechat Pay can allow you to accept RMB transfer from someone else then you can use this balance to pay merchants. It would aslo allow you to pay for purchases made via other apps (like JD).
Michael saysJanuary 5, 2019 at 6:08 am
Hi Howard, Did you try to scan QR code to pay merchants when registered as a China Mobile user?
Howard saysJanuary 5, 2019 at 6:17 pm
Michael – Yes I did. Scanning QR code to pay merchants is similar to make a peer-to-peer payment. As such, WeChat Pay would not allow you to use foreign cards for this purpose. You have to use either Wechat Pay balance or linked Chinese bank card. Foreign cards are only good for ‘online payments’ – I’ve used it to top up my Chinese mobile or pay for goods bought from JD.com. But foreign cards are no good for funds transfer or ‘offline payments’ – e.g. paying merchants, either you scanning their QR codes or you generating a QR code for them to scan.
So far linking a foreign card is only a small step forward – nevertheless it allows for the WeChat Pay function to be activated (when you register WeChat using a foreign mobile) and you can use foreign card for certain (albeit limited) payments.
Namdaar saysJanuary 8, 2019 at 3:13 pm
Hi Howard,
Your comment was very helpful. I will be going to China and have a few questions. It would help me a lot if you could reply
1. Did you download the WeChat app in china or while you were in Australia?
2. I will be buying a Chinese sim as soon as i enter china. Do I have to create a Chinese Apple id to download the correct version of the WeChat or just downloading the app in China is enough? Or is it all about the Chinese number and the location of the download doesn’t matter?
3. If I understand your comment correctly, I cannot make or receive offline payments by scanning QR codes when using a foreign credit card. However, I will be able to buy tickets, make payment for the cab rides, order food etc from my card. Am I correct? Thankfully, I want to use WeChat primarily for such online services while in china.
Thanks for your helpful comment once again
Howard saysJanuary 27, 2019 at 6:42 pm
Hi Namdaar,
Sorry I missed your message… Better late than never 🙂
I downloaded WeChat in Australia, and it still worked. The online payment I was referring to was the kind of payment triggered by another third party app such as JD (an Amazon like eCommerce provider in China), not those ‘mini apps’ embedded inside WeChat such as Didi or MeiTuan. Though car hail service like Didi has their own app and you can register international cards with their own app. I’ve tried Didi’s own app with overseas card and no issue at all.
Maybe you can share your experience once you are back.
Cheers
Howard
Johnson saysJanuary 5, 2019 at 7:59 pm
Just been back From a two week Family trip to shanghai after 18 years away from china. I encountered the same issues discussed here and tried all suggested solutions. I could add any Australian debit/credit card however Wechat didn’t allow me to top up my balance. I managed to find a workaround by using my masterCard debit card thRough meituan so at least i could order food and car rides and pay with wechat. Meituan/wechat only allowed me about five transactions per day due to Some unknown reason.
Initially i thought the issue Was With wechat. I work for a large american bank and After arriving back at sydney i aSked my colleague in the payment solutions tEam about this. She mentioned this is not wechat’s problem. The fact I could add mg cards to the wallet means wechat have enaBleD the functionality on their Side. The reason i coUldn’t top up was due to my bank who haS not enabled the payments Api with wechat. She mentioned this is the same as each bank having to enable their cards for apple pay, google pay, samsung pay etc.
Howard saysJanuary 5, 2019 at 10:30 pm
No I disagree.
All the three ‘international pay’ mentioned above are quite different from WeChat Pay or AliPay for that matter.
All the ‘international Pays’ don’t hold balance and they don’t settle transactions themselves. They merely ‘mimic’ the actual physical cards. WeChat Pay, on the other hand, could hold balance (which means the company needs to hold certain financial licenses) and up until recently, both WeChat Pay and Ali Pay could actually settle the transactions themselves.
this was the case until PBOC stopped this practice, instead asking all transactions via these ‘third party payment’ apps to be settled via a centralized clearing house (similar to unionPay).
Not being able to use WeChat Pay linked to foreigh cards to make ‘in-store’ payments is more likely a restriction imposed by WeChat Pay due to insufficient authentication (lack of Chinese ID/Chinese bank account), to comply with PBOC’s latest requirements. Wechat Pay in fact outline this limitation in their FAQ.
While I was in Taiwan, I was able to link my overseas card with Line Pay – and Line Pay would allow QR code to be generated so that in-store payment could happen using Line Pay with linked overseas card.
It is definitely an App restriction (due to different level of ID authentication) not a bank issue.
Warwick saysJanuary 8, 2019 at 6:43 pm
Hi All,
I’m from Australia and I just connect my Master debit card and my Visa credit card. My experience is the same that I can only use it for actual purchases and I believe I know why. When adding a card you can choose between a debit card or a credit card but when it actually adds the card it defaults to credit card. Online merchants can’t charge a credit card for cash (like transfering a friend money etc) therefore it won’t allow those types of transactions. Given instore QR code scanning doesn’t require any form of official business registration to complete, I think that is the reason why we can’t use our offshore cards to pay for things instore.
Josh Summers saysJanuary 10, 2019 at 7:09 pm
Interesting theory, Warwick. Makes sense! Thanks for sharing 🙂
howard saysJanuary 11, 2019 at 7:42 pm
There are two different types of QR code scanning.
When buyer scans merchant’s QR code, that was a ‘static’ QR code and PBOC set a lower transaction limit. When merchant scans buyer’s QR code, that QR code is a dynamic QR code (e.g. it changes each time) and there is higher transaction limit for this.
From late 2018 PBOC has required all third party payments (like WeChat Pay or AliPay) to go through ‘Wang Yin’, or net bank, a government led clearing system. That system doesn’t process overseas “Scheme card” like Visa/MasterCard/Amex and that’s why the in-store purchases (also called offline purchases) can’t be made with overseas card, only China domestic cards as these domestic cards go through ‘Yin Lian’ system (Union Pay system)
Online purchases (in-App purchases) like JD, DIDI go through a different process system and hence overseas cards can be used.
Obviously it’s not a technology issue (not being able to use overseas card for in-store payments) but rather government regulation issue.
Frank saysFebruary 11, 2019 at 6:52 pm
my case and my solution:
1. my iphone wechat pay was WORKING fine without a bank card attached to it until spring 2018 – could’t receive pay anymore. but when I tried to add my chinese bank debt card (I opened an account years ago) via my us iphone, no luck, INFO mismatch. even in the chinese bank lobby. no one can EXPLAIN why. very frustrating. Finally (by the end Jan 2019) I used my wechat (I DON’T REMEMBER WHere I DOWN LOAD IT, perhaps while I was in china) on my china made android phone with my chinese number SIM card (I bought a phone number and REGISTERED with my bank) while I was in the states to add my chinese debt card, i was able to receive the verification code message via wifi, and it worked !
2. Have Friends Send You Money: yes. Next I add BECU debt card to my us iphone wechat so it can receive pay. I then use my china android phone wechat to withdrawn from my chinese bank ACCOUNT, red pocket to my US iphone wechat. I now can pay Hainan airlines MILEAGE REDEMPTION processing fee via wechat pay.
3. US bank card will not charge wechat pay, period. at recent chinese new year party, my other wechat friends confirm it. so if you don’t have a chinese bank account, the solution is to have your chinese wechad friends send you a RED-POCKET – peer-to-peer transfer, then pay them in cash (INCLUDING to withdraw at ATM in china) or use us bank transfer to their chinese accounts but it will cost you about $40 fee.
you don’t really need to know what is wrong, it is crazy, all you need to know is the solution.
Josh Summers saysFebruary 12, 2019 at 10:08 am
Thanks for sharing, Frank!
alex saysFebruary 18, 2019 at 1:27 pm
1. I downloaded wechat from app store uk, and linked my amex card, it works properly, however not all merchants accept wechatpay with amex.
2.simply apply a diners club card (or discover card) before you going to china, diners club(discover) has partnership with unionpay, any MERCHANT accepts unionpay as well as your diner club(discover) card.
Josh Summers saysFebruary 19, 2019 at 8:09 am
Interesting…I’d never heard that before. I’ll have to look into it.
christine saysFebruary 24, 2019 at 3:33 am
hi,just want to share myexperience with wechat pay. when i first used wechat,it didnt have the wallet feature. but i was able to somehow activate it by changing the language. so for about a year now, i have been able to receive red packets,buy stuff using the qr while i was in china and make transfers. but today,it wont work and an alert pops up saying that i need to register with a china bank account to continue using wechat pay. i am still able to transfer to a friend or give out red packets but not the other way around. btw, i have managed to link my visa and mastercards but they still cant let me top up or withdraw.
anna saysMarch 1, 2019 at 12:21 pm
hey, im going to be in china for two months as of next month, which bank would you recommend for a foreigner to open up an account on and which is the smoothest?
Alex saysMarch 25, 2019 at 10:56 pm
If banks Of your contry issue diners club or discover card, I suggest you apply one as backup. If you want to apply for china local bank account, the Bank of China is highly recommended!
sivan saysMarch 28, 2019 at 12:43 am
I would like to recieve money on wechat, i have chinese costumers. right now i cannot recieve the money because i can’t identefy. is there a way to do so? will i be able to use this money ?
thanks
Josh Summers saysMarch 28, 2019 at 2:44 pm
Unfortunately, unless you have a Chinese bank account, you can’t verify your identity on WeChat. Your best bet is to require your customers to use Paypal, which works in China but isn’t very popular.
Felipe saysApril 6, 2019 at 4:52 am
Just Read it in wechat helpcenter…
3.When you are noticed to verify your identity after you linked a credit card opened outside Mainland China, you need to add a new card for an account opened in Mainland China.
So….
Garry Kidd saysApril 21, 2019 at 7:49 pm
Contrary to comments I made very recently, this morning I tried again and was able to add by Australian Mastercard to my wechat account.
I tried topping up my Chinese phone card account and was successful in doing so.
My wechat account was installed in Australia. I have no idea why it worked this time when I couldn’t do it earlier using my visa card. Perhaps it’s just the usual constantly changing situation in china or perhaps Mastercard is easier in this case than visa.
Only wish I could have used this to buy train tickets online two days ago. That would have saved me a lot of hassle. The high speed rail tickets had all sold out by the time I stood in line for an hour at the ticket counter, so I had to suffer an overnight conventional train journey instead.
Jeff saysApril 21, 2019 at 1:59 pm
Hi , Can I ask you are saying “Adding” a card. I totally get it. I can’t even activate my account due to fact that I don’t have any China bank so does this mean that I can’t EVEN use wechat pay because I can’t even activate the first stage , is that right ? I am from UK. Thanks
irene chan saysApril 26, 2019 at 5:30 am
I was able to add my australian mastercard, but in the ‘money’ section, the cards are visible but in a bracket next to them, it says ‘card not supported for payment’. I got money transfer from my friend in China and was able to accept it on a Windows PC, I added a visa card and the account is shown as verified, but the cards are not usable to top up or pay vendors.
Anyone has anymore ideas.
Liam saysMay 15, 2019 at 9:13 pm
So what I’ve been able to do is to activate the RMB wallet, and add a foreign currency MasterCard to it for verification, and use this card to make *online* purchases within Tencent’s own ecosystem (Tencent game credits to be specific). The entry on my card statement is shown as a card-not-present foreign charge in RMB accordingly. I have not been able to topup to the wallet or receive RMB transfers from friends in China, it says those features are only available to users who have verified their identity using a bank card issued in mainland China.
I haven’t tried using the barcode for offline transactions, will try that when I get the chance and see if it bars using the foreign card as others mentioned…