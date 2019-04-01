If you didn’t already know, paying by WeChat in China has quickly overtaken cash as the most common method of payment. If you’re traveling to China, it’s entirely possible to get around using cash…but it’s not always the easiest option. What if there were an easier way to add money to WeChat so you could pay with your phone in China? There is, and you’ve probably never heard of it before.
Using mobile payments as a foreigner in China has been – and in some ways continues to be – very difficult. Once set up, though, it’s extremely convenient and easy to see why everybody uses it. For the past couple years WeChat has become my primary form of payment!
The biggest challenge, however, is figuring out how to add money to WeChat if you’re a tourist or short-term visitor. Is it possible?
The short answer is…maybe.
WeChat has changed its policies so much over the past year that it’s sometimes hard to keep up. Unfortunately, most of these changes don’t benefit foreign tourists.
To begin, you need to make sure you can open a WeChat Wallet. Once that is done, I’ll share with you a step-by-step guide for creatively adding money to your WeChat Wallet.
Open a WeChat Wallet to Send/Receive Money
The most important thing to understand with WeChat (and Alipay for that matter) is that you can’t add or accept any amount of Chinese currency unless you have a valid WeChat Wallet. You have to activate the Wallet feature; it isn’t open by default.
This is what trips most people up, so pay attention.
Are You Eligible to Open a WeChat Wallet?
It used to be that you could open a WeChat Wallet by having a friend send you a hongbao or “red envelope”. Then there was the promise that when you add a foreign credit card to WeChat, that would also activate your WeChat Wallet. Unfortunately, neither of these are now true.
China government regulations require that an official ID be attached to each WeChat or Alipay Wallet, and for now, the only way they can do that is with a Chinese bank account. It’s unfortunate, but this is the reality.
The only way to activate your WeChat Wallet or Alipay Wallet is to open a Chinese bank account.
I wish I could tell you that the steps required to open a bank account in China are simple…but they’re not. It’s extremely difficult to open an account on a short-term tourist visa, so unless you’re planning to move to China for 6 months or more, you probably won’t be able to use mobile payments in China.
Sorry, folks. China made the rules, not me.
So, if you’re one of those people who aren’t eligible to open a WeChat Wallet, you’re kind of stuck. No need to keep reading or researching…cash is going to be your primary payment method in China.
For the rest of you…read on.
How to Open a WeChat Wallet
If you have a Chinese bank account, the process of opening a WeChat Wallet or Alipay Wallet is pretty straight forward.
First, make sure you’ve downloaded the WeChat app in China. I know that sounds weird, but it seems there are different functionalities based on where the app is downloaded. The Chinese version of the app (even in English), allows for a Wallet functionality.
Next, find and click “Me” on the bottom menu. There should be a section called “Wallet” where you can click to add your China bank card. See below for some screenshot.
You can add a foreign credit card here, and while it might connect, it won’t activate your Wallet. In order to add a Chinese bank account you’ll need:
- Your Chinese UnionPay Card: This card will have a 19-digit number you’ll input into WeChat.
- Connected Chinese Phone Number: In order to open a bank account in China, you’ll need a Chinese phone number associated with the account. You’ll need this same number to authenticate your WeChat Wallet.
Because of the phone number requirement, it’s virtually impossible to open your WeChat Wallet from outside of China.
Once the card and phone number have been verified (which is pretty much instantaneous), your WeChat Wallet will be activated.
How to Add Money to WeChat | Simple Guide
Now that you have your WeChat Wallet activated, there are pretty much only two ways to add money to WeChat on your phone.
- Chinese Bank Transfer: If you have money in your Chinese bank account, it is possible to either transfer money into your WeChat Wallet or to use WeChat Pay to debit your card directly. You could even use a Chinese ATM to pull cash from your foreign account and deposit it directly into your Chinese bank account.
- WeChat Balance Transfers: Similar to Venmo or Paypal, WeChat allows free transfer of money between users. This can be done as either a direct transfer within the chat function or as a hongbao (red envelope) that is basically a gifting of money.
The first option is pretty self-explanatory. But what options do you have to move money from your home country or do a balance transfer if you don’t know anybody in China?
That’s where this creative solution comes into play.
Swapsy Review | Currency Exchange Solution for WeChat
I’ve recently tried out a new process for exchanging currency to add money to WeChat that has worked well for me. It’s a service called Swapsy and it could be described as the “Uber for currency exchange”.
It goes something like this:
Swapsy acts as the platform where people who need a foreign currency (US Dollars, UK Pound) can connect directly with people who need Chinese yuan. Swapsy facilitates the connection and theoretically takes the risk out of such exchanges.
I’m going to walk you through step-by-step how I was able to turn the US Dollars in my US bank account into Chinese renminbi. In a matter of less than 24 hours, I was able to add money to WeChat that was available for immediate use.
Step 1: Start ID Verification
To start, Swapsy requires ID verification for security purposes. You’ll have to create a Swapsy account (get a bonus using this link) and then click “ID Verification” on the left.
Verifying your ID can be done in a matter of minutes by uploading a copy of your passport and taking a selfie with your computer camera.
Step 2: Select/Request Desired Swap Amount
After I set up my account and and added my payment methods for both US dollars (via Paypal or Zelle) and Chinese yuan (WeChat), I simply told Swapsy that I wanted Chinese yuan in the equivalent amount of US$100.
Exchange rates are supposed to be based on the daily market rate. So far it seems fair to me, although you can double-check with online currency exchanges.
Swapsy gives you the option to choose from an existing swap request, which is faster (immediate matching) and cheaper (.6% service fee) or you can start your own swap request (1.5% fee)
Users have a monthly exchange limit of US$12,000 – which is way more than I would ever personally want transferred. But hey, maybe that’s your thing.
Step 3: Choose Payment Accounts
Swapsy gives me the option to transfer through either Paypal (USD & GBP) or through direct bank transfer via Zelle (USD). In my case, I chose Paypal and indicated that I would like payment of Chinese yuan to be received via WeChat.
At this point, I make a contractual agreement to pay $100 via Paypal once I’ve been paired with one of the 10,000+ other Swapsy users for the exchange.
Step 3: Await Match & Make Exchange to WeChat
The average time between being matched and receiving Chinese yuan is 5 hours, according to Swapsy. I received an email telling me that a match was found with another user who needs US dollars and was interested in making an exchange.
In my personal experience, each time that I’ve used this service, they’ve paired me in less than an hour.
Since I am initiating the exchange, I will pay the US$100 via Paypal (or whichever payment you choose) and then wait for my exchange partner to receive the money, connect with me on WeChat and then transfer the funds in Chinese yuan to my account.
This is the part that requires a bit of trust. Swapsy provides a full amount guarantee, which means that if your exchange partner defaults, they will cover the exchange amount. Thankfully, I’ve never had to make use of that guarantee, but it’s there if you need it.
Step 4: Confirm Receipt of Payment and Spend Your Money!
My exchange partner confirms receipt of the $100 and then connects with me via WeChat. Once I confirm him as a “friend” he/she then transfers the agreed upon amount to me as a balance transfer.
The funds are then transferred to my WeChat balance and are available for immediate use. You are now able to use WeChat to pay for items as you travel around China.
Does this look like a process you’d like to try? Use the button below to create your own Swapsy account and get a special bonus credit for your first exchange.
Conclusion | Adding Money To WeChat Wallet
Obviously, this isn’t a long-term solution for somebody who is living in China. It can be very helpful, though, when trying to avoid bank fees and terrible exchange rates when trying to move money across the border. It’s similar to the process required to transfer money overseas using Alipay, but it takes care of the currency exchange for you.
This simple process allows you to make the currency conversion using peer-to-peer technology, making it extremely cheap. Give Swapsy a try for yourself and add money to WeChat!
Comments
El says
Thanks for the tip, Josh. Recently I have found amongst my research that you are now required to input your bank card information and your official Chinese is. Is this the case? Does this usyno process bypass that?
Josh Summers says
I’m not sure about the bank card and official Chinese ID you’re referencing, but I do know that any direct transfer process such as USYNO shouldn’t be affected by that. Whereas there is a process to connect your WeChat account to your bank account, there isn’t a process for your WeChat wallet. You’re automatically given that so that people can send you money person-to-person. Does that make sense?
Abdul says
Thank you for this new research
Hope it doesn’t require ANY nationality or THINgs like that
Josh Summers says
It shouldn’t! At least not that I know of.
Abdul says
Thank you josh, please can you share with me how you pay seller with your chatpay using USYNO,
Have never use wechat pay before that is I’m asking
Thanks
Terrortour says
Is possible this service in euros to yuan?
Josh Summers says
Yes, it is. In fact, I believe that it is a UK company, so it should be relatively easy.
elaine says
Hi Josh- thank you so much for all this great info esp the wechat and swapsy. I have a wechat acct here in usa. i plan to go to beijing, shanghai and few other places in jul 2018. i will change my apple x sim card over at airport in beijing. will my wechat acct be the same? do i need another wechat acct in china? should i wait until i am in china to transfer paypal to wechat via swapsy? or do this here in usa? grateful for your thoughts.
Josh Summers says
Yes, your WeChat account will work in China. If it’s possible for you to add your US credit card or any credits to your account prior to arrival in China, I’d recommend giving that a try. Otherwise, you should be fine just arriving in China and getting a new SIM card. 🙂
billflu says
This suggestion is great! I was skeptical at first, but I did some research into the company including it’s backers and founder. It’s a small company for sure, but they seem to be doing things right. I completed my first swap today. The match took around 6 hours and the swap was completed just minutes later. I now have some money in my WeChat wallet which will be great to buy things when I visit China this summer!
Josh Summers says
Thanks! Glad you were able to successfully use the service.
Evelyn says
Josh, will this solve my prolem then of not finding a wechat wallet in my app? I understand that the app if downloaded stateside it will not include the wallet option. Therefore a red envelope is what is suggesTed. But i dont know anyone in china for that option. Traveling to china in 2 days… help!
Josh Summers says
Hi Evelyn, unfortunately WeChat isn’t very open about these policies and they seem to change it all the time. I can’t say for certain either way at this point.
Claudia says
Hi,
This method worked for me up to 1000 yuan. After that it said I needed two credit cards and an identification. I’m not sure how to provide that do you have any thoughts?
Josh Summers says
Will it not accept your foreign credit cards?
Erics Luo says
the swapsy need to verify us id… so it just only for american?
any other similar site for international registered, thanks!
Josh Summers says
Honestly I’m not sure. Since I’m American, I didn’t ask. You should contact their support to find out.
John says
I signed up with swapsy; they require a US ID before I can trade any amount.
Does anyone know of any alternatives?
Adu says
Hello,
Thank you for sharing. It helped a lot.
Do you know any alternative to SWAPSY because it is only for USA USERS?
Josh Summers says
I’m sorry, at this point I don’t.
Richard says
Hi – thanks For the Tip, it sounds like the perfect process for me to use wechat on an upcoming holiday in china…. except that im a uk not us ciTizen ans swappSY seems only verIfy usa passports etc. Do you know if there are other services like swappsy that i could use from the uk in the same way? Cheers.
Josh Summers says
Unfortunately at this time I’m not aware of any UK alternatives.
D.C. says
This eventually worked for me – thanks for the tip!
But initially, my wechat “Receive Money” QR Code (even after rEal name verification with a us credit card) did not work. my swapsy partner had to reTurn the funds to paypal! A Hassle for both of us.
I recommend first verifying your wallet is working as suggested by others either by havIng a frIend give you a token amount, or – as i diD – have a vendoR give you change from a cash Purchace to yoUr wechat wallet. Also, bE sure its the receive money qr code you upload tO swapsy, not your Wechat id qr code.
Alex says
Thanks for the info! Just curious, ive been living in Shenzhen about 3 years niw and have always had a hassle with Transferring miney back to the states, this seems like a great option to do a monthly transfer from my wechat to my paypal in AMERICA… Is it too good to be true?
????
Josh Summers says
It’s definitely possible, although there are limits to how much you can send each time. Give it a try!
Jon says
How can I even set up Wechat Wallet in the first place without a bank card? My friend sent me a hongbao, and WeChat said I needed to finish ‘real-name verification’ to do anything. The only two options are mainland ID or mainland bank account. What am I missing here?
Josh Summers says
You’re not missing anything – it’s going to be very hard for you to open a WeChat Wallet right now. WeChat is hard to use for people outside of China, precisely because of the real-name verification.
Cynthia says
Hi Josh,
I’m stressed. Our son is attending college in CheNgdu. He lost his ATM, B of A. He then had his only credit card retained by an ATM machine. I sent funds WU, but its down today. He is broke, no money. How do i swap, send money to his weChat? please let me know. Thank you for all of tHe tips.
I Can send his wechat id in email.
Josh Summers says
Hi Cynthia, I have no doubt your son has classmates and teachers that can help him until you’re able to get him set up again. For Swapsy, you’re going to need to have your son get everything set up, not you.
Chris says
Hi Josh, i’ve been to China about a dozen times and have used wechat to Talk to my friends for many years.
This past sept. 2018, i tried to set up a china bank account. After Working with my local chinese friend To set up a bank account and 4 different banks later, china will not permit foreigners who are not permanEnt residents to hold a chineSe bank account.
I was able to verify my wechat account using my us debit card to receive hongbaO and money transfers, but i’m unable to fund my own wechat balance from My own debit card from the us.
Therefore, i must transfer usd using my us bank account to a chinese friend in china. She will receive rmb and will fund my wechat account in rmb using wechat transfer And/or hongbao.
Regards,
Chris k.
Josh Summers says
Thanks for the update, Chris. It’s so interesting to hear so many different stories across the country. I hear yours often (i.e. “foreigners who aren’t foreign residents can’t open a bank account”) and then I hear others (i.e. “I was persistent until I found a bank that let me open an account”).
I think what’s annoying is that there’s no firm answer – no “universal Chinese policy” that we can point to. It seems to be all up to the individual banks. It makes things very confusing.
melia says
is it safe to use this ?
Josh Summers says
What are your worries?
Mia says
Hello, I Successfully open wechat pay and link my visa card. If i successfully use swapsy to add money to my wechat, does it mean i can send red packets to my friends? Please help thank you
Oscar says
Does this also work with alipay?
Josh Summers says
Great question, Oscar. Yes, it also works for Alipay.
john says
Hi,
I have a wechat account set up. I’m from the USA. I can’t seem to set up a wechat wallet or keep money in my wechat account. In the past, i’ve had my friend sent me “red envelope”, but I can’t receive the red envelope. I don’t even see an option to fund my wechat account. I travel to china often, but I am having a hard time to fund my wechat account.
It is not possible for me to open a chinese bank account(i’ve tried).
Can someone please recommend me a solution? Thanks so much.
John
Josh Summers says
Hi John, I suggest trying to add your foreign credit card in order to satisfy the “real name authentication” WeChat has for its Wallet feature. Once you do that, you should be able to receive envelopes or use the Swapsy option mentioned here.
Jennifer says
Hi!
My transaction was denied recently by using Zelle because I dont have a chinese bank account. Has this ever happened to you or anyone you know? I’m waiting on a response as to how to get my money back.
Arj says
It seems as though you now need to add chinese bank to give swapsy your “receive money” QR Code.
krzys says
hi guys, im polish citizen living in china, and since im polish i cannot use swapsy, do you by any chance know any other app that provide this kind of service ? i need usd and i ve cny thats my problem ; ) thanks in advance