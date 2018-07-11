How do you send money internationally with Alipay? Along with WeChat, Alipay handles a vast majority of financial transactions for the Chinese population. As a foreigner, is it possible to take advantage of Alipay to wire money home? And if so, how exactly is it done? I’d like to answer these questions and more in this simple guide.
Sending money home from China can be confusing and difficult. There are quite a few options for sending money to/from China, but most people default to walking into their local bank. Not only is physically going to the bank to make a wire transfer a hassle, but the language barrier may leave you questioning if your hard earned cash will actually make it safely to your home bank account.
Instead of stressing out at the bank, a lot of people are adopting new technology in the form of apps like WeChat and Alipay. For this guide, we’re going to specifically focus on Alipay since we’ve already covered WeChat at length.
Requirements & Restrictions | Sending Money with Alipay
With Alipay, sending money home is incredibly easy and you can do it all with a smartphone over a few simple steps. But before I go into the process, it’s important to know a little background on submitting wire transfers in China.
- Alipay only allows Chinese citizens to send money through the app. If you try with your personal account, it will ask you to register a Chinese ID, which you don’t have. So ask a Chinese friend to help you with the transfer.
- The maximum amount of money you can transfer with one wire is 30,000 RMB. You are allowed to up two international transfers a day with a maximum total of 60,000 RMB.
- Alipay charges you 50 RMB per transfer and you will also be charged a fee upon receipt by the recipient bank.
- Chinese citizens are limited to sending a maximum of $50,000 USD overseas annually. If you are fortunate enough to be wiring amounts this large back home, you will need to enlist the help of several Chinese friends.
With that background information in mind, you’ll want to make sure you’ve downloaded the Alipay app for iPhones or Android devices and created an account. The transfer process can be done by following simple steps.
Step 1: Find the International Transfer Function in Alipay
It’s likely whoever is helping you transfer money back home is well familiar with the Alipay menu, but just in case, I’ve copied below how to access the international wire transfer function below.
First, from the home menu, select the more options button.
Second, select the Shanghai Bank international wire button towards the bottom of the menu.
Lastly, push the blue button below to proceed to fill out the banking information for the international transfer.
Step 2: Enter Recipient Banking Information
Now that we’ve found the place in the Alipay app menu where wire transfers are initiated, we need to add in the appropriate information.
From top to bottom, you enter the recipient’s full name as listed in their bank account, the country of residence, and home address.
In the lower section, you start by selecting the recipient’s bank from the list of choices.
Once you select the bank, the SWIFT code auto-fills, which saves you the trouble of having to look that up. Below the SWIFT code, enter the routing number and the recipient’s bank account number.
After all the information is filled-in push the next steps button in blue.
Step 3: Enter Sender’s Information in Alipay
Most of the items here will be self-explanatory for the Chinese person helping you with the transfer.
However, use careful attention to properly select the currency you are listing the transfer amount under on the first line. Last thing you want is being charged overdraft fees for sending US$30,000 when you initially wanted to send 30,000 RMB.
Additionally, you need to select a reason for the transfer. The reasons include traveling, paying tuition among other explanations why a Chinese person would need to send money overseas. In this example, I selected personal travel as there is no option for helping out foreign friends sending hard earned money home.
Again, once you have everything listed, push the next button in blue to continue.
Step 4: Terms and Conditions
After filling out the sender’s information, you will be direct to a terms and conditions page where you need to review the terms of the transfer before proceeding. After 20 seconds, the next button will display where you can proceed with submitting the transaction.
Step 5: Submit the Transfer
Before submitting the wire transfer, Alipay asks follow-up questions based on what is listed for the reason for the transfer.
In this case, I selected travel and it asked me how the sender will be traveling abroad and will the sender be traveling independently or with a group. As this is not relevant to you, you can list whatever you want.
The Chinese government in recent years has been really careful about money being sent overseas, so this is a way for them to track capital outflows.
When ready, select the submit button in blue and you will receive confirmation on the transfer from Alipay.
Frequently Asked Questions for Alipay:
How long does it take for the wire transfer to go through?
This depends on the recipient bank’s institution. After making the transfer, check with the recipient to confirm receipt or contact the home bank to verify how long it will take for the funds to transfer.
What should I do if I notice I made a mistake in listing the recipient account?
If the funds have yet to be transferred to the recipient bank, contact Alipay to cancel the transfer. If the transfer has already gone through, work with the recipient bank or recipient to cancel the transfer and send the money back.
Why was my wire transfer rejected or sent back?
Most likely you made a mistake in listing the recipient’s name or bank routing and account numbers. Otherwise, there could be other factors preventing the transfer with the recipient bank. Under this scenario, contact the recipient bank for more information.
Final Thoughts | International Transfers with Alipay
Prior to sending money home with Alipay, check to ensure all the information on the recipient end is correct. If listed incorrectly, you will still get docked all the transfer fees from Bank of Shanghai and the recipient bank to get the money back.
It also couldn’t hurt to do a practice transfer with a small amount. You can also save the recipient information in Alipay making it much easier to send money home the second time around.
Have you sent money internationally using Alipay before? Share your experience in the comments below!
Comments
Michelle saysOctober 11, 2018 at 5:02 am
Hello,
I want to send money bacK to the states and i do have a chinese bank account as well as alipay. Here is my question:
For the sender INFORMATION, does it only require thE chinese friend’s citizen number? And the rest of the sender info is my own? MY own bank account etc?
Thank you!
Josh Summers saysOctober 12, 2018 at 9:19 am
That probably wouldn’t work because the Alipay account would need to be connected to your friend’s number but your bank account.
ace saysOctober 17, 2018 at 3:46 pm
i have alipay and a chinese bank ACCOUNT and i want to wire transfer to my bank account in my home country, is this possible without any help from a chinese NATIONAL?
Josh Summers saysOctober 18, 2018 at 9:25 am
Yes, you can do it through your bank with your passport. It will be very easy or very hard, depending on how much money you’re trying to send.
Sami MRABTI saysNovember 29, 2018 at 12:47 am
Hi
Can i send money to Morocco via alipay
Thanks
Josh Summers saysNovember 29, 2018 at 10:01 am
You can, but as I said in the article, you’ll need to have a Chinese friend with a Chinese ID card helping you.
MK saysNovember 29, 2018 at 3:18 am
Hello, I tried to use this method to send money home to my American bank account. I didn’t know what to put as the reason, and so my Chinese friend just put “translator”. We Were able to send $100 but when we tried to send a larger amount It it didn’t go through. My Chinese friend told me that it is because the bank that was sending the money did not believe the reason we gave them. It made me think that maybe this is not an OK way to send money. I thought it was legal before but now I’m worried that it’s not legal. I’m worried that my friend will get in trouble. Neither of us knew that It might not be allowed. Will she get in trouble?
Josh Summers saysNovember 29, 2018 at 10:03 am
Why would it be illegal? Unless the money hasn’t been properly taxed you should be fine. I’m not sure why it’s not working for you.
Derek Delby saysDecember 2, 2018 at 9:41 pm
FROM the comments listed above,does it mean if ALIPAY is not ok with the reason for sending they may not approve it?
another one is how long will the transfer take to reflect in the receiver’s country transfer from china to malaysia
Josh Summers saysDecember 3, 2018 at 8:04 am
Obviously Alipay has the right to deny any payment on its platform. Transfers usually only take a couple business days at most.
Maureen saysDecember 4, 2018 at 1:24 am
I need to receive some payments from several chinese nationals (in china) – they are basically each paying for the registration fee to attend a conference in Hong Kong – how can I set up alipay (in Hong kONg) to receive these funds? I assume that I can only receive RMB as opposed to any other currency? Many thanks.
Josh Summers saysDecember 4, 2018 at 8:24 am
They can also use Alipay to wire money directly to a bank in Hong Kong, which would probably be easier.
The TMax saysFebruary 18, 2019 at 2:37 am
Thank you so much for this great resource. I just sent money through alipay with a Chinese friend and it arrived in 4 business days. There is A 50,000¥ limit, and it cost $15 for the transaction Fee. By far the cheapest and easiest option I’ve seen.
Josh Summers saysFebruary 19, 2019 at 8:08 am
Awesome! Thanks for sharing, TMax 🙂
maciej saysFebruary 27, 2019 at 3:35 am
Hi, motivated by TMax’s comment from a couple days ago, I tried sending money to Poland today via my colleagues’ Alipay account. It turned out that the limit is 18,000 RMB and the fee is 50 RMB. I hoped to transfer 100,000 RMB and split it into two transactions. It turned out that this is impossible.
Jenny saysFebruary 28, 2019 at 8:41 am
Thanks for this Wonderful post. I used PayPal for more than 3 years. And recently was introduced to alipay. And, now I can say that alipay is way better than PayPal.
Anyways, Thanks for sharing.
Kunle saysMarch 5, 2019 at 6:07 am
Am from Nigeria, how can I CREATE ALIPAY? top up ALIPAY?
Josh Summers saysMarch 5, 2019 at 7:55 am
The same way as anybody else. You can create an Alipay account easily. The hard part is funding it. In that case, you’ll need to open a bank account in China just like anybody else.
Johnny saysMarch 12, 2019 at 12:41 am
Transaction limit – 18,000¥
2 transactions per day.
FOREIGNBILLSOVERDUE saysApril 3, 2019 at 10:48 pm
If you have a trustworthy chinese friend, you can send money through alipay only once. as in another comment above, my friend’s first attempt was rejected because the reason given, “translation fee,” was not accepted. we changed it to “travel” and it went through on the second try. however my friend will not do this again. she says if she keeps sending money to america through alipay for me, she will ultimately be arrested and have her life ruined on trumped up charges of money laundering. so only use alipay once. multiple uses are like waving a red flag in front of a bull (the chinese government being the bull).
Niels saysMay 7, 2019 at 7:08 pm
I’m moving back to the uk after 3 years in china, to set up my own online business. can my chinese customers pay me via alipay into my uk bank account? looking at your post, it looks possible?
Josh Summers saysMay 7, 2019 at 7:37 pm
They can, but there will be a limit to how much they can transfer. If your customers are businesses, they will have bank accounts with the ability to wire funds.
Petter saysMay 13, 2019 at 9:57 am
My wife just sent it without having to give a reason for what the money is for.
Josh Summers saysMay 13, 2019 at 7:35 pm
Interesting. I wonder if it has to do with the amount sent?
Mark smith saysJune 3, 2019 at 6:32 am
Hi Josh, I’m a little confused by the legality surrounding Alipay transfers. Say I wanted to move 200,000 RMB – that would be 11 or so days of sending 18,000 yuan payments. Is there not some kind of trigger/red flag that Alipay shows on numerous transaction of the same amount?
You were saying it is only an issue if the money has not been taxed. But the money moving abroad has not had any proof of tax paid. Basically what I am wondering is does Alipay send warnings/triggers to the bank when repeated payments are sent abroad?
Josh Summers saysJune 3, 2019 at 1:58 pm
Great questions, Mark. There are limits to how much you can send through Alipay – although I don’t know what that is exactly. I’m quite certain that 200kRMB is far too much to send through Alipay in a single month. You must have a Chinese ID to do the transfer, though, so any money sent will be verified via the person’s ID as to whether tax has been paid. That’s why you really need to be careful about how you use your friend’s Chinese ID to transfer through Alipay.
Mark Smith saysJune 3, 2019 at 9:49 pm
Hi Josh. Thanks for the reply. I think i will look to move through the bank as the money earned is legitimate i’ve just foolishly waited-as a Brit I was waiting for Brexit negotiations to conclude in case there was a major shift in the value of the pound-as in 2016 which was when I last sent money home. Do you have any idea what documents are required? I bank with ICBC and when I went into my local branch the other day to ask they seemed clueless, as did the English speaking helpline who I also called