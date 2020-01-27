If you’re looking for a 2020 China Public Holiday calendar, you can make note of the dates from either the list below as well as the downloadable calendar.

These Chinese National holiday dates include not only the holidays themselves, but also the odd “makeup days” that China does.

2020 Chinese Public Holidays

January 1, 2020: New Years Day

January 24-30, 2020: Chinese New Year (Spring Festival)

April 4-6, 2020: Tomb Sweeping Festival (Qing Ming Jie)

May 1-5, 2020: May Holiday (Labor Day)

June 25-27, 2020: Dragon Boat Festival

October 1-8, 2020: National Day & Mid-Autumn Festival

2020 China Holiday Makeup Days

January 19th (Sunday)

February 1 (Saturday)

April 26 (Sunday)

May 9 (Saturday)

June 28 (Sunday)

September 27 (Sunday)

October 10 (Saturday)

Embed this on Your Website!

<img style=”width:555px;” src=”https://www.travelchinacheaper.com/wp-content/uploads/China-Holiday-Calendar-2019.jpg”></a><br>Image via <a href=”https://www.travelchinacheaper.com/2019-china-public-holidays-calendar”>TravelChinaCheaper.com</a>

2020 China Public Holidays List

The Chinese government has released the official 2020 holidays and below is a quick list of every China public holiday 2020 and their dates. In addition, you can learn more about the best times to travel to China as you compare your itinerary with these Chinese national holidays.

New Year’s Day | January 1:

New Year’s Day is one of the public holidays in China and people usually have 3 days off. Although it’s not a traditional festival in China, most malls are decorated during this holiday and the shops launch sales promotions.

Spring Festival (i.e. Chinese New Year) | Jan 24-30 :

This is the holiday that is often the hardest for travelers. Transportation is packed and many stores are closed. The 7-day holiday starts on a Friday and ends on a Thursday (Jan 30) this year.

The Spring Festival is China’s most important festival and holiday. People enjoy a week’s holiday for family reunions, and many traditions and activities are pursued during that time.

In terms of travel, Chinese New Year is one of the low seasons for tourism, yet it’s one of the best times for experiencing Chinese culture.

Qing Ming Festival (i.e. Tomb Sweeping Day) | Apr 4-6 :

The three-day Tomb Sweeping Festival (known in Chinese as the “Qing Ming Jie”) begins on a Saturday and ends on a Monday, with no makeup work days. For those who normally get off on the weekends, this holidays means you’re only getting an extra one day off!

May Labor Day | May 1-5 :

The May holiday is another China holiday this year that is preceded by a 7-day work week (Saturday and Sunday makeup days). Still, the weather is usually very nice this time of year and there are a number of people who decide to travel at this time.

Dragon Boat Festival | Jun 25-27 :

Dragon Boast Festival is a floating holiday that always lands on a weekend. This year it begins on a Thursday and ends on a Saturday, with Sunday (June 28) being a makeup day.

National Day & Mid-Autumn Festival | October 1-8 :

Chinese people have a week off in early October each year for the National Day. This is also a peak period for tourism since many people use this holiday to travel with their families.

The Mid-autumn festival is a 2020 China holiday that is often marked by the eating of snacks known as “mooncakes” (learn more about this and other popular China sweets). You’ll see these being sold everywhere you go, and it’s worth trying a few while you’re there.

Generally, Chinese people have a 3-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Sometimes, when the date is close to the weekend, people can have more days off. People in Hong Kong usually have 1 day off after the Mid-Autumn Festival. In 2020, the Mid-Autumn Festival is falling on October 1st, which is also the National Day in China.

That’s it! Now you can hopefully better plan for your time in China knowing what days are holidays, which days are makeup days and which days are just regular work days.