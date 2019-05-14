Getting a document notarized in China may seem like a complicated matter…but thankfully it really isn’t! Once you understand exactly what you need (I’ll explain more below), your frantic search for a notary public China may not even be necessary. In this guide to notarizing a document in China, you’ll get all the information you need to get a notarization done in 24 hours or less.
Over the years, I’ve had to notarize a number of official documents in China: my university diploma, my driver’s license, my marriage certificate and even my kids’ birth certificates.
The subject of official notarization of documents in China brings a lot of confusion, so I think it’s important that before we talk about how to get a document notarized, we cover the different kinds of notarization and why you would need them.
For this reason, we’ll start with why you may need a notary public in China and then, based on how you answer that, how to go about getting the notarization.
Different Kinds of Notarization in China
NOTE: The purpose of the notarization will have a big impact on determining exactly what you need.
There are a number of different reasons you may need a document notarization in China. This may seem like a trivial matter, but the truth is that the purpose of the notarization will have a big impact on determining exactly what you need.
Let’s take a few different examples:
- US-Based Notary: You’re in China and the USPS needs a notarized signature to change you over to a virtual mailbox. In this case, you need a notarization recognized by the US government.
- Cross-Border Notarization: You’re in China and you need your marriage certificate notarized to allow your spouse to apply for a Chinese visa. In this case, you need an authentication from the Chinese embassy in your home country to be recognized by the Chinese government.
- China-Based Notary: You’re in China and you need a China-authorized notarization of a document (usually with translation) to apply for a driver’s license or to apply for university. In this case, you’ll need to use a notary public in China.
As you can see, not every case of getting a document notarized in China requires the same solution. The first step to getting what you need is (drumroll please…) determining what you really need in the first place. 🙂
The word “notarize” can refer to a number of different things, so make sure you understand whether you need:
- Country-Recognized Notarization: Notarized document to be used within the country of origin (such as a US document needed in a US context).
- Authentication or “Apostille”: Notarized document to be used in a different country.
- China-Recognized Notarization: Chinese document to be notarized in China.
Obtaining Document Notarization in China
Now that you know what you need, let’s quickly dive into how to get what you need while you’re in China. This is much easier to do I’ll go down the list of different solutions and you can choose what’s best for you.
How to Get a U.S.-Recognized Notarization in China
There are times when you’re in China and you need a document notarized that will be used back in your home country. A lot of what I am about to share here applies to any country, but there are bits that are specifically focused on the U.S. (since that’s what I know best!). Your options are:
- Go to Your Nearest Embassy or Consulate: It is possible to meet with a notary public in China at your nearest embassy or consulate. This is convenient if you live near an embassy, but for those of us who don’t live in a Chinese city that has an embassy, this doesn’t really work. Fees range from US$30-$50 depending on your country.
- Search for an Approved Lawyer: In some cases, certain governments allow lawyers from their country to acts as a notary public in China. If you’re a U.S. citizen, you’re out of luck. However, if you’re Australian for example, they have a list of approved lawyers that you can use. Check your country’s embassy website to find out what they offer.
- **Get a Document Notarized Online (US only): This isn’t a joke – I’ve done this personally! In 2011, the U.S. state of Virginia amended its code to allow for notarizations using “live audio-video technology”. In other words, you can get a notarization online. I used a service called NotaryCam and in less than a few hours I was on a Skype call with a Virginia-registered notary. I provided proof of my identity and soon I had a legally notarized document. Oh, and get this: it’s only $25 to notarize a document compared to the $30+ spending the day at the embassy. I don’t know why more people don’t do this!
Notarize Your Document Online (US Only)
How to Get a Document Authenticated
When it comes to notarizing a document from one country that will be used in another country, most of the time you’re going to be “Authenticating” your document. However, there are two types of Authentication:
- Apostille: An Apostille is a type of authentication that is recognized by all countries that are participating in the Hague Convention. Unfortunately, this isn’t China.
- Legalization: If you need a document to cross state lines or be used in a country that is not a participant of the Hague Convention (such as China), you’ll need what is known as a legalization.
This is IMPORTANT: If your spouse or children are going to be joining you in China as dependents on your visa, then China will require an authenticated marriage certificate and birth certificates to prove that they are, in fact, your wife and children. If you don’t arrive in China with these documents authenticated, I can tell you from experience that it is a pain (not to mention expensive) to do this process while in China.
So what does the authentication process entail? Let’s take my marriage certificate as an example.
- Step 1: The document must first be authenticated by the Secretary of State where the document originated. So if you were married in Texas, the Texas Secretary of State will need to authenticate it. The authenticated document is usually returned with a letter stapled to the front. DO NOT REMOVE this staple or the authentication is voided.
- Step 2: Submit the authenticated document to a Chinese embassy in the US for authentication. They will return the document with a special stamp/sticker on the back that looks something like this:
- Step 3: In many cases, you will be required to also have this document translated into Chinese when you submit the authenticated document. This translation will need to be done by a Chinese translation company that has an authorized chop (or stamp) to verify authenticity.
Of course, as with any government bureaucracy, the whole process is a huge hassle. That’s why I always recommend people use a service to get everything done for you. There are a number of companies that help with document authentications. When I used one, I sent them the document I needed and a couple weeks later the authenticated version was ready for me to use.
How to get a China-Recognized Notarization
Finally, I’ll cover the last kind of notarization you might need in China – a Chinese document that will be used within China. In this case, what you’re looking for is a 公证处 (gōng zhèng chù), known in English as the Public Notary Office of the People’s Republic of China.
Chinese Notary = 公证处 /Gōngzhèngchù
No matter which city you live in China, there is a Notary Office. In most cases, it only takes less than an hour to arrive with the document, identification and money to pay the fee equivalent to about US$50. What you get is this very odd, stamped, glued together collection of papers that is recognized as a “notarization” in China.
I wish I could say there was some sort of service that could help you do this process…but to my knowledge there isn’t. You just need to do it yourself. Whether you’re notarizing a translated document, a public deed, a contract or even your driver’s license to be used within China, this is what you’ll be doing.
Conclusion | Notary Public China
As you can see, getting a document notarized while in China isn’t a terribly complicated process…as long as you recognize what kind of notarization you need. It may not be a notary public China that you need, it could be:
- A document from your home country to be used in your home country requires notarization in your home country.
- A document from one country to be used in another country like China requires authentication.
- A document from China that will be used in China requires China’s notarization.
Have you had a document authenticated or notarized in China? Let us know about your experience and what you learned in the comments below!
Comments
Bola saysJuly 18, 2018 at 5:19 am
Please I want to transfer my study From china university to another country. I got my transcript from China UNIVERSITY. I m told i have to do legalization. Please how do I go about THIS. Thank you.
Josh Summers saysJuly 18, 2018 at 8:12 am
It depends on what country you’re going to, but I think one of the first things you’ll need is a China notarized transcript.
Qudsia saysAugust 3, 2018 at 2:37 am
HI, I want to notarize my ms DEGREE to get a job in my COUNTRY, Pakistan. Do you have any idea about the charges? One agency was charging me 2400 agency fee plus 800. Is there an alternate to this? Any other office?
Thanks in ADVANCE!
Best REGARDS!
Josh Summers saysAugust 3, 2018 at 1:01 pm
I’m not sure what the fees would be in Pakistan. Most of the fees should come from the Chinese consulate. The only reason you should use an agency is if you can’t be there in person.
acs saysAugust 5, 2018 at 9:38 am
Hi, I would like to get my degree certificate attested for applying the Australian PR, so which type of notary is applicable for me?
Josh Summers saysAugust 7, 2018 at 11:28 am
I’m not quite sure exactly what you’re referring to, but most of the time you’re looking for what’s known as “authentication” of a document.
Micheam saysAugust 9, 2018 at 1:30 pm
Am.from canada And I want notarized And authenticate my CANADIAN degree in china for ny work Permit here in china..what Is the process ANd where to go
Josh Summers saysAugust 9, 2018 at 2:00 pm
Process is the same. You still need to get the document authenticated through the Chinese embassy. I’m not sure if there are 3rd-party services to help with that, but ultimately it needs to be done through the Chinese embassy nearest you in Canada.
DR. ROB BACKSTEIN saysAugust 25, 2018 at 7:35 am
Hi, I need to get documents held by a company I do business with in China “authenticated” prior to sending copies to Equador. So it is the party in Equador that requires the authentication of the documents held by the company in China. My contacts in China seem very confused on how to do this. Any suggestions?
Josh Summers saysAugust 27, 2018 at 11:10 am
Hi Dr. Backstein, I believe it’s very important to determine the final recipient and use of the authenticated documents. If it’s a Chinese person/company, you’ll probably need to go through the Chinese authentication process. If it’s an Equadorian person/company, you’ll need to do research on their methods of notarization. There’s no international authentication – it’s on a country by country basis.
Boss saysSeptember 4, 2018 at 10:17 am
Hi, I would liKe to legaliZe my Bachelor degree and transcript at the Italian embassy in china. I Completed study in china in 2016 and u Want to apply for masters in italy. Are there any agencies avaIlable to help because i live outside china now. Thank you
Josh Summers saysSeptember 4, 2018 at 1:46 pm
Your university should be able to help you get a notarized version of the diploma and transcript, then you can take care of everything else at the Italian embassy in China.
Fides saysOctober 30, 2018 at 1:27 pm
Hi. So i need my contract notarized first by a public notary then go thru foreign affairs before the Philippine embassy would authenticate it. My question is, can i have it notarized in any city or should it be where the school is? Thanks
Josh Summers saysOctober 30, 2018 at 2:34 pm
It shouldn’t matter where the document is authenticated, but I would double check with the Philippine embassy just to make sure.
Addy N saysDecember 30, 2018 at 8:33 am
Hello Josh,
I’m applying for universities in Europe but I’m travelling long term. I’m currently in SHanghai and will spend more time in China. I’ve been told by the university that I need a “certified hard copy” of my passport. My passport is in Hungarian and English.
How can I get this type of thing here?
THanks in Advance
Josh Summers saysDecember 30, 2018 at 8:50 pm
You need to clarify with the university exactly what they need – the truth is that they sometimes don’t even know. Get them to give you an example and write it down in Chinese. It could be that you need an authenticated version of your passport. I’m not entirely sure.
Addy N saysJanuary 2, 2019 at 7:44 am
Hey Josh,
Regarding my last post, they said they need a physical notarized copy, more or less.
Assuming that it’s what it sounds like, where can I get it in China and how should I approach this?
Thanks.
Blandine saysMarch 4, 2019 at 4:00 am
Hi, this article is very helpful.
Actually , I am working in CHina and want invite my husband and kids to join me. after the documents are authenticated in chinese embassy , ( for “step 3” )We don’t need to notarize the translated documents here in China?
Josh Summers saysMarch 4, 2019 at 9:31 am
If you have to submit the documents to the Chinese embassy and they have authenticated them with the stamp, that should be sufficient for their visas. You never know, though. I’m always surprised by how different departments ask for different things – the Chinese aren’t very organized in that way in their bureaucracy, yet.
Blandine saysMarch 5, 2019 at 7:21 am
Hi josh , thanks for your quick reply.
so even though it’s out of this topic ,would you tell me what are other documents required for their visas ?
Josh Summers saysMarch 5, 2019 at 7:54 am
It’s been so long, I can’t remember. My sons needed their birth certificates authenticated, translated and notarized. My wife needed our marriage certificate done the same way. Other than that, the rest was all my documentation.
Blandine saysMarch 6, 2019 at 7:05 am
Great! Thank you so much for the info.
Jamie saysMarch 26, 2019 at 2:18 am
Hey Josh,
Really helpful article!
I have a question about Notarization– I need to have a non-criminal record check notarized and authenticated for my visa (I’ve already authenticated my diplomas but did not get my background check back in time to notarize it while i was in the states). I’m now back in Shanghai, where I live.
Do you know if I could have it notarized online and then use an online China Visa company to authenticate it? Or do I have to fly back to the U.S. just for the notarization?
Thanks so much in advance for the help! My HR department is not sure
Josh Summers saysMarch 26, 2019 at 11:13 am
Hi Jamie, thanks for the kind words! Thankfully, you don’t have to fly back for the notarization (I didn’t). The only sad news is that you’ll have to pay to ship the original document and notarization back to the US for notarization. You’re probably going to need to use a third-party service to take care of the authentication, which will also add to the cost (unless you have a family/friend who lives near the Chinese consulate).
jamie saysMarch 26, 2019 at 9:10 pm
Thanks, Josh! That’s really helpful. Can I ask which online company you used for the notarization?
vasily saysApril 25, 2019 at 12:39 am
Hi there!thanks for the great article. what if i’m already in china and i need to legalize my university degree? i understand that if i were in my home country the proccess would be much like you described in the “how to get your document authenticated”. is it possible to do while in china?
thank you.
Josh Summers saysApril 25, 2019 at 9:58 pm
It is, and I know that because I did it. It wasn’t easy – I had my family do much of the mailing for all the authentication with the State Department and Chinese embassy in my home country.
Liam saysMay 6, 2019 at 10:47 pm
Hi, thank you for the detailed article. I wonder if you could help with my situation. I am from the UK and have been living in China for the past 5 years. I am now returning to the UK to teach in a school there and the process requires me to get a notarised Certificate of Good Conduct to cover my time in China. Have you had any experience with this? Thank you.
Josh Summers saysMay 6, 2019 at 10:54 pm
Hey Liam, while I haven’t personally had experience with this, I do know people who have had to do it. You’ll need to speak with your school in China.