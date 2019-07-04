How much does it cost to live in China? China is a massive country, so it’s practically impossible to definitively answer this question for every city or situation. However, having some general guidelines for of the cost of living in China can be really beneficial if you are torn on your decision to move to China or cannot choose between several cities to live.

Before we dive in, let me share something that I think is extremely important: China is country that gives you an opportunity to set your own cost of living.

What do I mean by this?

There are cities (such as Beijing or Shanghai) that can be insanely expensive but offer luxuries you’ll find anywhere else in the world. You could also move inland to a small town and live on less than US$500 per month. It’s entirely possible and it’s entirely up to you.

We’ll dive deeper into this idea, but for now just know that there is a place in China that fits your ideal cost of living situation…you just need to find it.

In this guide, I’m going to do my best to help you anticipate and plan for the cost of living in China along with other factors that can run up your expenses in the country.

Cost of Living in China Comparison

Below is a table that provides a rough overview on the cost of living for the major urban centers in China as well as a couple second-tier cities.

Item Beijing Shanghai Guangzhou Chengdu Urumqi Rent – standard 1 bedroom, city center (monthly) 4,750 RMB 6,500 RMB 4,450 RMB 2,500 RMB 1,500 RMB Basic Utilities (monthly) 250 RMB 210 RMB 325 RMB 175 RMB 150 RMB Base Taxi Fare 13 RMB 14 RMB 7 RMB 8 RMB 10 RMB Minimum Subway Fare 2 RMB 2 RMB 2 RMB 2 RMB n/a Standard Meal 25 RMB 35 RMB 25 RMB 20 RMB 15 RMB Mid-range Restaurant Meal (for two) 145 RMB 165 RMB 150 RMB 120 RMB 100 RMB 12 Eggs 16 RMB 21 RMB 13 RMB 17 RMB 6 RMB Tomatoes (1 lb) 4 RMB 15 RMB 12 RMB 17 RMB 4 RMB Apples (1 kg) 13 RMB 21 RMB 13 RMB 12 RMB 8 RMB Pair of Nike Shoes 650 RMB 800 RMB 650 RMB 650 RMB 650 RMB 2 Tickets to the Movies 140 RMB 120 RMB 110 RMB 85 RMB 60 RMB

Continue reading below to also learn more about additional factors to consider to further understand the cost of living in China.

Location Considerations in China (i.e. which city?)

Like anywhere in the world, the cost of living in China will vary greatly from city to city. It may come as little surprise that you can anticipate paying a significant chunk of your salary to live in first-tier cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou.

Apartments of all sizes and costs in Beijing, China

Although expensive, living in these cities affords you the opportunity to enjoy more than just the Chinese culture. You’re also afforded a more luxurious lifestyle than in other cities, which includes:

Quality nightlife

Vibrant music scene

Regular sporting events

Access to excellent international foods and Western restaurants

Advanced infrastructure with extensive public transportation

Many other amenities.

In contrast to these first-tier cities, China’s second-tier cities feature a lower cost of living.

To put things in perspective, sharing a room in a decent area in Beijing or Shanghai can run you at least 2,500 RMB / month whereas you can have your own place in the Xinjiang capital of Urumqi for as low as 1,500 RMB / month.

Yet more affordable cities do come at a cost in that they have less vibrant atmospheres and may not feature many comforts you find in first-tier cities like a Starbucks on every major avenue or luxuries such as the extensive Beijing subway system. Jobs in second-tier cities also come with lower salaries as well, which is something to also consider as you evaluate the cost of living in China throughout different cities and regions.

Lifestyle Considerations | Cost of Living

Apart from differences in cities, your lifestyle is another large factor to consider when determining the cost of living in China. If you are someone that lives for Beijing nightlife and looking forward to hitting up bars and nightclubs in China, be prepared to run up an expensive tab with each night out.

Your choice in lifestyle is probably the biggest factor in determining the cost of living in China

There are two specific things you can consider when it comes to your lifestyle consideration:

Do You Enjoy Alcohol? No matter the city, bars in China can be pricey and drinks are similar to Western prices where you can expect paying around 50 RMB (US$7.50) per drink. What are Your Eating Habits? Your eating habits can also weigh heavily into your overall cost of living in China. As the typical meal at restaurants in China is comparably cheaper than in Western countries, it is overly tempting to eat out for the majority of your meals.

This is exactly what happened to me when I first moved to China in 2013. For months I frequented typical hole-in-the-wall joints with a meal at a sit-down place here and there until I discovered that I was spending 25% of my monthly income on meals! Just watch yourself: eating out appears incredibly affordable, it can add-up if done in excess.

If you have a specific budget in mind for where you plan to live in China, do your best to cook at home several times a week if not every day to cut down on costs.

If you happen to be teaching English or are a student on a school campus, try eating in the campus dining halls as the cost for food charged in cafeterias is significantly cheaper and cleaner than what you will find at most restaurants.

Housing Allowances in China

If relocating to China for work, apart from your salary, be sure to also factor in your company benefits when calculating your cost of living. Many jobs offer housing allowances, which can pay a significant portion, if not all, of your monthly rent in China. As an expat renting an apartment in China, this is often your largest expense.

Taking an English teaching job in China near where you live on a school campus may even allow you to eliminate housing and utility costs entirely if it is covered by the school’s budget.

Final Thoughts | Cost of Living in China

Although there are so many factors to consider when calculating the cost of living in China (i.e. will you invest in a good pollution mask or air purifier?), the salary you can anticipate making in China affords you the choice to choose multiple lifestyles.

As foreigners are generally paid higher than the average middle-class worker across China, you can choose to live like royalty if saving money is not a priority for you. However, even living frugally will generally still allow you to splurge and treat yourself here and there.