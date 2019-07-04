Travel China Cheaper

What is the Cost of Living in China in 2019?

How much does it cost to live in China? China is a massive country, so it’s practically impossible to definitively answer this question for every city or situation. However, having some general guidelines for of the cost of living in China can be really beneficial if you are torn on your decision to move to China or cannot choose between several cities to live.

What is the cost of living in China?

Before we dive in, let me share something that I think is extremely important: China is country that gives you an opportunity to set your own cost of living.

What do I mean by this?

There are cities (such as Beijing or Shanghai) that can be insanely expensive but offer luxuries you’ll find anywhere else in the world. You could also move inland to a small town and live on less than US$500 per month. It’s entirely possible and it’s entirely up to you.

We’ll dive deeper into this idea, but for now just know that there is a place in China that fits your ideal cost of living situation…you just need to find it.

In this guide, I’m going to do my best to help you anticipate and plan for the cost of living in China along with other factors that can run up your expenses in the country.

Cost of Living in China Comparison

Below is a table that provides a rough overview on the cost of living for the major urban centers in China as well as a couple second-tier cities.

Item BeijingShanghai GuangzhouChengduUrumqi
Rent – standard 1 bedroom, city center (monthly) 4,750 RMB6,500 RMB4,450 RMB2,500 RMB1,500 RMB
Basic Utilities (monthly)250 RMB210 RMB325 RMB175 RMB150 RMB
Base Taxi Fare13 RMB14 RMB7 RMB8 RMB10 RMB
Minimum Subway Fare2 RMB2 RMB2 RMB2 RMBn/a
Standard Meal 25 RMB35 RMB25 RMB20 RMB15 RMB
Mid-range Restaurant Meal (for two)145 RMB165 RMB150 RMB120 RMB100 RMB
12 Eggs16 RMB21 RMB13 RMB17 RMB6 RMB
Tomatoes (1 lb)4 RMB15 RMB12 RMB17 RMB4 RMB
Apples (1 kg)13 RMB21 RMB13 RMB12 RMB8 RMB
Pair of Nike Shoes650 RMB800 RMB650 RMB650 RMB650 RMB
2 Tickets to the Movies140 RMB120 RMB110 RMB85 RMB60 RMB

Continue reading below to also learn more about additional factors to consider to further understand the cost of living in China.

Location Considerations in China (i.e. which city?)

Like anywhere in the world, the cost of living in China will vary greatly from city to city. It may come as little surprise that you can anticipate paying a significant chunk of your salary to live in first-tier cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou.

Beijing apartments
Apartments of all sizes and costs in Beijing, China

Although expensive, living in these cities affords you the opportunity to enjoy more than just the Chinese culture. You’re also afforded a more luxurious lifestyle than in other cities, which includes:

  • Quality nightlife
  • Vibrant music scene
  • Regular sporting events
  • Access to excellent international foods and Western restaurants
  • Advanced infrastructure with extensive public transportation
  • Many other amenities.

In contrast to these first-tier cities, China’s second-tier cities feature a lower cost of living.

To put things in perspective, sharing a room in a decent area in Beijing or Shanghai can run you at least 2,500 RMB / month whereas you can have your own place in the Xinjiang capital of Urumqi for as low as 1,500 RMB / month.

Yet more affordable cities do come at a cost in that they have less vibrant atmospheres and may not feature many comforts you find in first-tier cities like a Starbucks on every major avenue or luxuries such as the extensive Beijing subway system. Jobs in second-tier cities also come with lower salaries as well, which is something to also consider as you evaluate the cost of living in China throughout different cities and regions.

Lifestyle Considerations | Cost of Living

Apart from differences in cities, your lifestyle is another large factor to consider when determining the cost of living in China. If you are someone that lives for Beijing nightlife and looking forward to hitting up bars and nightclubs in China, be prepared to run up an expensive tab with each night out.

Your choice in lifestyle is probably the biggest factor in determining the cost of living in China

There are two specific things you can consider when it comes to your lifestyle consideration:

  1. Do You Enjoy Alcohol? No matter the city, bars in China can be pricey and drinks are similar to Western prices where you can expect paying around 50 RMB (US$7.50) per drink.
  2. What are Your Eating Habits? Your eating habits can also weigh heavily into your overall cost of living in China. As the typical meal at restaurants in China is comparably cheaper than in Western countries, it is overly tempting to eat out for the majority of your meals.

This is exactly what happened to me when I first moved to China in 2013. For months I frequented typical hole-in-the-wall joints with a meal at a sit-down place here and there until I discovered that I was spending 25% of my monthly income on meals! Just watch yourself: eating out appears incredibly affordable, it can add-up if done in excess.

If you have a specific budget in mind for where you plan to live in China, do your best to cook at home several times a week if not every day to cut down on costs.

If you happen to be teaching English or are a student on a school campus, try eating in the campus dining halls as the cost for food charged in cafeterias is significantly cheaper and cleaner than what you will find at most restaurants.

Housing Allowances in China

If relocating to China for work, apart from your salary, be sure to also factor in your company benefits when calculating your cost of living. Many jobs offer housing allowances, which can pay a significant portion, if not all, of your monthly rent in China. As an expat renting an apartment in China, this is often your largest expense.

Taking an English teaching job in China near where you live on a school campus may even allow you to eliminate housing and utility costs entirely if it is covered by the school’s budget.

Final Thoughts | Cost of Living in China

Although there are so many factors to consider when calculating the cost of living in China (i.e. will you invest in a good pollution mask or air purifier?), the salary you can anticipate making in China affords you the choice to choose multiple lifestyles.

As foreigners are generally paid higher than the average middle-class worker across China, you can choose to live like royalty if saving money is not a priority for you. However, even living frugally will generally still allow you to splurge and treat yourself here and there.

