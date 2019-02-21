I remember being in your shoes about 5 years ago. I was reading through article after article, feverishly doing research on every virtual mailbox I could find. Information was sparse, but I eventually made a decision. I’ve been a Traveling Mailbox customer for 4 years now and I’d like to share with you my personal Traveling Mailbox review to explain why.

There are a number of different reasons that you might want a virtual mailbox like Traveling Mailbox. Maybe you live the RV life. Perhaps you’re living overseas or you need an address for your business. Or, in my case, both.

In my research, I found that there were a number of virtual mailbox features that you need to consider before you make a decision.

Do You Need a Specific Address? Some virtual mailbox services only offer one address, others offer multiple addresses in many states. Do You Get a Lot of Mail? Some services make you pay per scan. Others give you a set number of mail pieces each month. Do You Need Other Features? Some virtual mailbox companies offer a fax service, check deposit service and even the option to send a letter on your behalf.

In this review of Traveling Mailbox, I'm going to share with you the features they offer and how that has been either a pro or con for me.

Features & Benefits | Traveling Mailbox Review

To be entirely clear, Traveling Mailbox is a virtual mailbox, not a virtual office or a P.O Box. There’s a big difference, believe it or not.

If you need an assistant to answer the phone or a room to hold meetings, you’re looking for a virtual office (i.e. Regus or WeWork). On the other hand, if you need a single physical address where you can receive mail no matter where you are in the world, you’re looking for a virtual mailbox.

You can think of Traveling Mailbox and other such services as a way to digitize your physical mail. For me, as I travel around the world, it gives me a single address where I can have mail, new credit cards, packages or anything else mailed to me.

At its core, here’s what Traveling Mailbox offers you:

A Physical Mail Address: In my case, I chose a Dallas address that has a “suite number”, which is my personal mailbox number. It looks professional and nobody has ever asked about it being “virtual”.

In my case, I chose a Dallas address that has a “suite number”, which is my personal mailbox number. It looks professional and nobody has ever asked about it being “virtual”. Online & Mobile Access: Any incoming mail is automatically scanned and you are alerted via email or notification. You have the option to view and organize the mail on either your online mailbox or the handy mobile app. I prefer the app.

A view of the online mailbox for Traveling Mailbox

A look at the mobile app for Traveling Mailbox

Simple Action & Organization: Just like with email, you can create a folder filing system for your mail to keep it organized. You can also tag the mail with custom tags as a secondary form of mail management.

Just like with email, you can create a folder filing system for your mail to keep it organized. You can also tag the mail with custom tags as a secondary form of mail management. Online Storage Integrations: Traveling Mailbox can upload your scans directly to your Google Drive, Evernote or Dropbox account (even if Dropbox happens to be blocked for me in China).

Traveling Mailbox can upload your scans directly to your Google Drive, Evernote or Dropbox account (even if Dropbox happens to be blocked for me in China). Virtual Office Features: Although Traveling Mailbox isn’t a virtual office, they do offer some interesting features including the ability to send/receive faxes, mail a letter, mail a check and even deposit checks.

Traveling Mailbox operates on a tiered package plan, each of which includes a certain number of mail scans (the front envelope), page scans (pages within an opened piece of mail) and recipients (people to whom mail can be sent at that address). Additional scans can be purchased for both mail ($0.25/each) and pages ($0.50/each).

I don’t get tons of mail, so I personally use the Basic Plan – and I’ve never had to pay for extra scans.

Why I Enjoy Traveling Mailbox

Traveling Mailbox has been in business since 2011 and I’ve been a customer since 2014. I’ve watched as the company has improved and evolved over time and that’s given me good insight to write what I truly enjoy about the service in this Traveling Mailbox review.

First things first: I love the fact that Traveling Mailbox offers a mobile app. I don’t know of any other virtual mailbox that does this and it boggles my mind! If it’s a digital mailbox, I need to be able to access it on my most important digital device…my phone!

Instead of emails, I opt to have the mobile app notify me each time I get a new piece of mail (it’s available on both iOS and Android). I can do pretty much anything from within the app: request to open and scan mail, forward mail, file it away, etc.

Essentially, I have an app for my email (Gmail) and an app for my physical mail (Traveling Mailbox). I love it.

There are a lot of features I don’t make use of, honestly. I don’t forward mail often and I don’t receive many checks that need to be deposited. This review of Traveling Mailbox is based on my pretty basic use of the service.

I want to receive and interact with physical mail from anywhere in the world. As you can tell in this Traveling Mailbox review, I thoroughly enjoy the way that’s done with this virtual mailbox service.

Traveling Mailbox vs The Competition

In the course of my research into the best virtual mailbox service, I also looked at plenty of other mailbox services: iPostal, Mailbox Forwarding, US Global Mail, Earth Class Mail, etc.

Other than price, there are a number of factors that make each of these services different. Check out this table or scroll further down for a deeper explanation.

Reviewed For Comparison Traveling Mailbox US Global Mail EarthClass Mail iPostal1 Addresses Addresses 25 1 81 500+ Phone App Phone App ✔ ✔ Security Feature Security Feature 2-Factor Auth Standard SSL Monitored Facilities None Listed Works on PC, Mac & mobile Multi-device ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Check Deposit Service Check Deposit ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Learn More Traveling Mailbox

Available Addresses: Some services (such as US Global Mail) only offer one address you can choose from. Others, like Traveling Mailbox, offer multiple addresses. If you want an address in a specific state or city ini the United States, Traveling Mailbox features one of the larger lists of addresses to choose from. (although there’s a catch…see below)

Some services (such as US Global Mail) only offer one address you can choose from. Others, like Traveling Mailbox, offer multiple addresses. If you want an address in a specific state or city ini the United States, Traveling Mailbox features one of the larger lists of addresses to choose from. (although there’s a catch…see below) How They Scan Mail: Some services have you pay per scan while others offer packages. If you get very little mail (i.e. 1-2 pieces per month), Traveling Mailbox might not be the best option. Virtual mailbox services seem to differ wildly on pricing, so find what works best for you.

Some services have you pay per scan while others offer packages. If you get very little mail (i.e. 1-2 pieces per month), Traveling Mailbox might not be the best option. Virtual mailbox services seem to differ wildly on pricing, so find what works best for you. Mobile Apps: As I’ve already said, I love using the mobile app for Traveling Mailbox. At the time of this publication, not one of the other major virtual mailbox companies offered the same.

As I’ve already said, I love using the mobile app for Traveling Mailbox. At the time of this publication, not one of the other major virtual mailbox companies offered the same. Mail Security: It’s not something you might think about at first, but there’s a security risk in allowing somebody else to handle and open your mail. Does the company monitor their sorting facility? Do they encrypt your scans? Shred your mail? Or better yet, do you have the option for 2-factor authentication for your account? The majority of virtual mailbox companies offer most of these, but in my research for this review of Traveling Mailbox, they’re the only one that ticked all the boxes.

Final Thoughts | Review of Traveling Mailbox

As a long time customer, it’s not rocket science to see why I give a recommendation in this Traveling Mailbox review. It would be pretty stupid of me to stay with a company that I don’t like.

Hopefully, though, you can see why it is that I’ve enjoyed using Traveling Mailbox and the things that separate them from the other virtual mailbox services. It’s an easy and secure way to manage my physical mail from my computer or phone anywhere in the world.

Whether you’re a digital nomad, an international business person or just somebody who wants a single address to make things simple, you’ll be surprised by how much a service like Traveling Mailbox and simplify your life.

