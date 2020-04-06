Are you looking for a downloadable Beijing Subway Map for Tourists? Whether you want to download a version for your mobile device or you want a printable Beijing metro map to carry with you on your journey, you’ll find everything you need right here.

If you’ve ever seen the traffic in China’s capital, you know that taking the Beijing subway is pretty much the fastest way to get around the city.

As you’ll see in the Beijing subway map, the capital metro covers a good portion of the city, giving you access to all the best places to visit in Beijing. They run on time and – for the most part – they are clean and comfortable.

The problem is that the Beijing Metro can sometimes be confusing, particularly for first time travelers to China. That’s where this free downloadable Beijing subway map will come in handy.

You can also download a free copy of the Shanghai subway map for tourists here.

Free Beijing Subway Map for Tourists

If your plans to travel to China include a visit to China’s capital city in the near future, there’s a lot of value in this free downloadable Beijing subway Map.

Unlike other similar resources online, this map will give you:

The name of each Beijing metro stop in English, Chinese & Pinyin.

A list of the most popular tourist destinations in Beijing and the nearest metro stop(s) that you’ll want to navigate to (written in both English and in Chinese characters)

And did I already mention…

…it’s FREE!

Click the button below and I’ll send along the PDF version of the Beijing metro map for you to download and keep on whatever device is most convenient.

Or you could just print it off and have it with you while you travel.

Send me the Beijing Metro Map

Safe travels and enjoy your time in Beijing! Make sure you grab a copy of a great Beijing travel guide book before you go!