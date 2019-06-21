Are you looking for a downloadable Shanghai Metro Map? Whether you want to download a jpeg version for your mobile device or you want a printable Shanghai subway map to carry with you on your journey, I think you’ll find exactly what you need here.

Taking the Shanghai subway is pretty much the fastest way to get around the city. The Shanghai metro is relatively clean, almost always on time and it can get you almost anywhere in the city you need to go.

The problem is that the Shanghai Metro can sometimes be confusing, particularly for first time travelers to China. You could buy a Shanghai travel guide book, but if you need something fast or you need it as a digital download, you’ll find this printable Shanghai metro map useful.

Free Downloadable Shanghai Metro Map

If you’re traveling to Shanghai in the near future, there’s a lot of value in this free downloadable Shanghai Metro Map. Unlike other similar resources online, this map will give you:

The name of each Shanghai metro stop in English.

A list of the most popular tourist destinations in Shanghai and the nearest metro stop(s) that you’ll want to navigate to (written in both English and in Chinese characters)

I’m not a travel agency (learn about who I am) and I’m not trying to sell you any particular tour. My goal is to provide the best, most up-to-date China travel information on the internet. I remember what it was like traveling to China for the first time more than a decade ago – it was intimidating!

Hopefully resources like these will provide you with what I wish I had known before first landing in China.

