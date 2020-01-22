By now you’ve probably heard about coronavirus, a new virus that started in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and has spread at an alarming rate around the world. I’ve received a number of emails from concerned travelers with plans to visit China. It’s a valid question: Should travelers cancel their plans to visit China because of the coronavirus?

Let me begin by saying that I am not a health expert, nor am I a doctor. What I am about to share with you is information based on past experience (the SARS epidemic) and information being published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

As of January 2020, China has reported hundreds of coronavirus cases, the majority of which are in a city in central China called Wuhan 武汉.

It’s natural to be concerned about this kind of news, so let’s go over some key pieces of information about the coronavirus China scare before we get to my recommendations for China travelers.

Coronavirus China: The Important Details

As with the SARS outbreak in 2003, ground zero for this strain of the coronavirus in China started in a meat market. These massive, often unsanitary markets are a prime breeding ground for these kinds of viruses.

Notice for Travelers Due to unsanitary conditions, it’s best for travelers to avoid any and all raw meat markets in China.

This particular market in Wuhan has been closed down, but they exist in almost every city across China.

According to health officials, it is unclear exactly how the virus is spreading, although it seems that person-to-person spread is happening.

While the virus has spread to different parts of China and across the globe, the primary concentration of those affected is in Wuhan.

Where is Wuhan, China?

Wuhan (武汉) is the largest city and capital of the Hubei province (湖北省) in central China.

For most tourists, the only reason you would stop in Wuhan is while cruising along the Yangze River. It’s a major port city with cruise boats and ferries that travel in every direction.

Wuhan is more than 1,000km away from Beijing and 800+km away from Shanghai.

What to Expect When Traveling to China Right Now

The fact that China has admitted to this health scare is an indication of how serious it actually is. China actually sent out a warning to city officials not to cover up the numbers (which, as you can infer, they would be prone to do).

So what does this mean for you as a tourist or business traveler to China?

First, you should expect a lot of extra health screening if you enter/exit the Hubei province. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the city of Wuhan or not, the entire region of Hubei is under high alert.

You will be subjected to extra health screenings at airports, seaports, train stations and probably many other major public places.

On the CDC webpage on the Coronavirus, a Level 2 alert has been given. While this doesn’t prevent people from traveling to China, it does ask that you use enhanced caution.

Because of the sensitive nature of this virus, you’ll find that even on your return from China, you’ll still be subjected to increased health screenings. As of the time of this publication, all US travelers coming from the Hubei region are being redirected (sometimes rebooked) on flights that enter through specific airports with special screening set up.

Obviously, this is not a health scare you can simply ignore. These viruses pose a real threat and it’s absolutely worth taking caution as you move around China.

Recommendation for China Travelers

If you absolutely must travel to China right now, here are a few recommendations and precautions you can take:

Don’t Travel to Wuhan or the Hubei Province : Even if you have business here, I can guarantee that your business partners will understand if you ask them to travel and meet you outside the province, at least for the next month or two.

: Even if you have business here, I can guarantee that your business partners will understand if you ask them to travel and meet you outside the province, at least for the next month or two. Avoid Sick People and Animals: Try to avoid hospitals and don’t go to places where there are animals, either alive or as uncooked meat. If you do go to a hospital or you’re particularly worried about the virus, wear a good antiviral face mask (not just a pollution mask).

Try to avoid hospitals and don’t go to places where there are animals, either alive or as uncooked meat. If you do go to a hospital or you’re particularly worried about the virus, wear a good antiviral face mask (not just a pollution mask). Wash Your Hands Constantly : I recommend you buy and take with you some travel-sized, alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Not all bathrooms in China have soap you can use, so you need to come prepared.

: I recommend you buy and take with you some travel-sized, alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Not all bathrooms in China have soap you can use, so you need to come prepared. Monitor Your Health: Listen carefully to what your body is telling you while you’re traveling. Do you feel sick? Have a cough? Do you have a fever? If so, don’t be flippant about it. Get to a hospital.

Should you just cancel your travel plans for China?

Maybe. But don’t overreact!

If you have time, it’s best to wait and see.

Take some time to see how things develop over the next few months. It could be that this coronavirus was caught early enough that it gets easily contained.

Keep an eye on the CDC website to see what they say. And consult your doctor if you’re still unsure. And remember, although I do recommend that you buy a good pollution mask before traveling to China, these masks generally don’t block viruses. You’ll need a surgical antivirus mask for that.

For those who do end up canceling their trips, hopefully you can get a full refund on your tickets. This is yet another reason why good travel insurance for China is a must.