If you’re like me, you’ve wasted plenty of time searching for live streams of NFL football games and college football games online. You’ve thought to yourself, There’s got to be a better way to watch a high-definition football game in China, right? Thankfully, there is. During this 2018-2019 American football season, you can experiment with a number of these excellent paid and free ways to watch NFL in China.

Below you’ll find a list of the best ways to watch NFL football in China, starting with the easiest (usually paid) to the most troublesome (often free). If you think I’m missing an option, please let us know in the comments below!

#1 NFL Gamepass – *Best China Option*

If you’re looking for the easiest way to watch high definition NFL football games in China, the NFL Gamepass is it. This is the method that I use and I LOVE it.

Not only can I watch any live NFL game I want (since I’m outside the U.S.), I can also watch recorded games, watch on my phone (they have an awesome NFL app!), watch condensed versions of the games (30 minutes instead of 2 hours!) and – here’s the best part – it doesn’t require a VPN.

NFL Gamepass gives you a 7-day free trial before you’re required to pay for a year, so give it a try this week to see what you think. I’m pretty sure you’ll fall in love with the quality and ease-of-use like I have.

#2 Paid TV Streaming Services

The next best option to stream an NFL football game in China is to use a paid TV streaming service. There are plenty of them out there, so you’ll have to do your research to find out which channels and programming appeals to you more.The upside to using these services is that you not only get access to NFL games, you can also watch a number of other programs and channels that NFL Gamepass won’t get you.

The downside to using TV streaming services is twofold: first, you can’t watch every NFL football game (so your team might not be available to watch one week, which sucks). Second – and more importantly – you need a VPN in China to use these streaming services.

I recommend the following paid TV services based on which country you would like to stream from:

United States : Your best bets will be either Sling TV or USTVNow. Each offers a unique package of programs and channels from the U.S.

: Your best bets will be either Sling TV or USTVNow. Each offers a unique package of programs and channels from the U.S. United Kingdom : Those of you from the U.K. will enjoy Now TV, which will give you not only NFL games, but also a solid stream of soccer (“football”), rugby, cricket and F1.

: Those of you from the U.K. will enjoy Now TV, which will give you not only NFL games, but also a solid stream of soccer (“football”), rugby, cricket and F1. Canada: NFL rights in Canada are held by DAZN, a service that is primarily known for streaming MMA and boxing matches.

When using a VPN, you can theoretically connect to a server in any country to stream from any of these services. I use and highly recommend ExpressVPN. It’s all a matter of preference – and checking out what other sports come with the streaming packages!

#3 Watch via Amazon Prime or ESPN

For many people, watching the NFL in China is as easy as using their existing cable or Amazon Prime accounts.

In a deal similar to the one agreed on last season, Amazon has purchased the rights to stream all Thursday Night NFL football games, which means that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you already get a high-quality stream for free every week. As with the TV streaming services above, though, you will need to use a VPN to watch. You’ll also need to have an Amazon Prime Membership , which in my opinion has been worth it not only for the football games but also for all Amazon Video and Amazon Music.

In other cases, if you or your family have a cable subscription back in the US, you may not realize that you already have access to streaming ESPN to your mobile devices. Download the ESPN app and input your cable TV subscription information to get started.

#4 Watch NFL in China via Tencent

Starting last year (2017), the NFL struck a 3-year deal with Tencent, China’s largest internet entity to stream live and on-demand NFL games in China.

The upside to this is that such streams should theoretically be easily-accessible (Tencent is the parent company of platforms like QQ and WeChat) and will not require a VPN to watch. The downside is that the broadcast is all in Mandarin Chinese and will include the terribly annoying Chinese advertisements.

#5 Find Live NFL Streams Online

As a last resort, if you refuse to pay for legitimate options to watch the NFL in China and you really don’t care about the quality of the stream, you can always look for free live streams online.

My suggestion is to search the Reddit NFL Stream sub. Sometimes I get lucky here but most of the time I run into websites that require me to “Create a Account” or ask me to download some sort of software in order to watch the game. DON’T DO IT. Just keep looking until you find a free stream.

Conclusion

There are plenty of ways to watch NFL in China or anywhere in the world. Most of the time you’ll need to pay for high quality and often you’ll need to invest in a good VPN, which is why I recommend ExpressVPN.

Either way, enjoy your football and don’t wake up your neighbors at 3am in the morning!