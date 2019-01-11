If you’re looking for a 2019 China Public Holiday calendar, you can make note of the dates from either the list below as well as the downloadable calendar. These Chinese National holiday dates include not only the holidays themselves, but also the odd “makeup days” that China does.

2019 Chinese Public Holidays January 1, 2019: New Years Day February 4-10, 2019: Chinese New Year (Spring Festival) April 5-7, 2019: Tomb Sweeping Festival (Qing Ming Jie) May 1, 2019: May Holiday (Labor Day) June 7-9, 2019: Dragon Boat Festival September 13-15, 2019: Mid-Autumn Festival October 1-7, 2019: National Day

2019 China Holiday Makeup Days February 2-3 (Sat & Sun): The weekend prior to Spring Festival April 27-28 (Sat & Sun): The weekend prior to Labor Day September 29 (Sat): The Saturday before National Day October 12 (Sat): The Saturday following National Day **Makeup days are an interesting part of Chinese culture wherein some Saturdays and Sundays are considered work days to “make up” for the holiday.** **Makeup days are an interesting part of Chinese culture wherein some Saturdays and Sundays are considered work days to “make up” for the holiday.**

**It’s worth noting that Labor Day is technically only one day (May 1st). However, it has been widely reported that many offices will be working the Saturday and Sunday before the holiday and shifting the weekend to Monday and Tuesday (April 29 and 30).

New Year’s Day 2018 | Dec 30, 2018 – Jan 1, 2019: New Year’s starts a bit early in China this year, with the 3-day holiday starting on December 30th and ending on January 1, 2018. Thankfully, there are no make-up days for this New Year’s holiday. Spring Festival (i.e. Chinese New Year) | Feb 4-10: This is the holiday that is often the hardest for travelers. Transportation is packed and many stores are closed. The 7-day holiday is unfortunately preceded by a Saturday (Feb 2) and Sunday (Feb 3) workday, creating a 7-day work week prior to the 7-day holiday. Qing Ming Festival (i.e. Tomb Sweeping Day) | Apr 5-7: The three-day Tomb Sweeping Festival (known in Chinese as the “Qing Ming Jie”) begins on a Friday and ends on a Sunday, with no makeup work days. For those who normally get off on the weekends, this holidays means you’re only getting an extra one day off! May Labor Day | Apr 29 – May 1: The May holiday is another China holiday this year that is preceded by a 7-day work week (Saturday and Sunday makeup days). Still, the weather is usually very nice this time of year and there are a number of people who decide to travel at this time. Dragon Boat Festival | Jun 7-9 Dragon Boast Festival is a floating holiday that always lands on a weekend, which means that while it is billed as a 3-day holiday, the reality is that you’re just getting Friday off. Mid-Autumn Festival | Sept 13-15: The Mid-autumn festival is a 2019 China holiday that is often marked by the eating of snacks known as “mooncakes” (learn more about this and other popular China sweets). You’ll see these being sold everywhere you go, and it’s worth trying a few while you’re there. This 3-day holiday runs from Friday to Sunday this year. Chinese National Day | Oct 1-7: The second most-busy holiday on the 2019 China pubic holidays calendar is National Day. Makeup days for this holiday include the Saturday prior to the holiday (September 29th) and the Saturday following (October 12th).

That’s it! Now you can hopefully better plan for your time in China knowing what days are holidays, which days are makeup days and which days are just regular work days.