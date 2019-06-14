China is a beautiful country, there’s no doubt about that! There are also an amazing number of photographers that tend to focus their camera lens exclusively within the country. If you’re looking for a good list of China Instagram accounts worth following, you’ll want to check this out.

Sadly, it’s true that access to Instagram is blocked from within China, but thankfully that hasn’t kept many photographers, visual storytellers and other residents that are passionate about their country from finding ways use their awesome travel cameras and to upload a little China travel inspiration to the ‘gram.

Personally, I use ExpressVPN to access Instagram in China, and it’s been incredibly reliable over the past 8 years for me.

Whether China is on your travel bucket list or you are based in the country and want to remember all the reasons as to why you love it, this list of some of the best China based Instagram accounts will have you wonton for more.

1. @Hanngho – China Outdoors

Type of Instagram Account: Personal

Personal China Location: Mountains & trails of China

Mountains & trails of China Posting Frequency: Approx 1-2 times/week The sheer mention of China no doubt causes the mind to conjure up images of densely populated cityscapes, crowds of people and flashes of neon. Hang Ho’s Instagram account exists to remind us that there is still a phenomenal amount of natural beauty for the outdoorsy traveler to enjoy in China. Hang Ho’s pictures present an air of remote wilderness, peacefulness and serenity, thereby painting the country in a whole new light. The travel Instagrammer seldom uses filters in his captures, and the typically moody tones that his pictures present create an image of China that is altogether aloof and mysterious. Visit Hang Ho’s Instagram Page

2. @Loves_China – Beauty of Chinese Culture

Type of Instagram Account: Aggregator

Aggregator China Location: All across China

All across China Posting Frequency: 3-4 posts/week If you are looking for China Instagram accounts to ignite your sense of wanderlust, then Loves China is certainly one for that. The account features the very creme de la crème of China travel photos and showcases beautiful photos taken by a variety of people who have utilized the #loves_china hashtag. If you are planning a trip to China and you are searching for some inspiration as to what sites and locations you should add to your itinerary, then you will find plenty of food for thought here. Images of popular and lesser known tourist sites -everything from the Yangtze River to the Great Wall – will have you tripping over your feet as you rush to pack your bags and book a flight to China immediately. Visit Loves China’s Instagram Page

3. @TravelChinaCheaper – Glimpses of China

Type of Instagram Account: Aggregator

Aggregator China Location: All across China

All across China Posting Frequency: 1-2 times a week The TravelChinaCheaper Instagram profile covers a wide variety of topics and places around China. If you need more inspiration or beauty gracing your Instagram feed, give this page a follow! Most of what you’ll find here are gorgeous examples of open scenery ranging from Beijing to China’s western region of Xinjiang. This is one of those accounts that publishes a mix of their own photos as well as the photos of other Instagram profiles in China. If you’re a traveling photographer who wants to have their China photo featured, simply tag your photo with the #ShareYourChina hashtag. Visit TravelChinaCheaper’s Instagram

4. @Hym.1 – Beauty of Urban China

Type of Instagram Account: Personal

Personal China Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Posting Frequency: Daily With vivid colors, daring action shots, and impressive use of time lapses, 21 year old Guangzhou-based Hym describes his photography as depicting “courage and freedom” – something evident in his captures. Find him dangling his feet over the edge of soaring skyscrapers, or balancing atop narrow platforms several stories high. His dare devil depictions of modern day life in China make the country appear futuristic and almost other-wordly. Visit Hym’s Instagram Page

5. @EyesOnChinaProject – Professional Collab

Type of Instagram Account: Collaboration

Collaboration China Location: All over China

All over China Posting Frequency: 4-5 times per week Travel and exploration is far more than simply the seeing of sights and capturing photographs of beautiful places. Nobody seems knows that better than Eyes on China Project. The account presents depictions of daily life and history in China to help followers gain an appreciation of China’s culture and heritage. Following the account means remaining up to date with national holidays and cultural events. The best part is that Eyes on China Project is a group of extremely talented, professional photographers who collaborate together to share different views of China. Visit Eyes on China Project

6. @ChinaDestinations – Unique China Places

Type of Instagram Account: Aggregator

Aggregator China Location: All across China

All across China Posting Frequency: Multiple daily It’s understandable (and to be expected) that establishing an itinerary for your China adventures can be intimidating since this country is so vast. Never fear! The China Destinations Instagram account is here to inspire you. From the mysterious grounds of the forbidden city at Beijing, to the precarious peaks, lush forestry and breathtaking natural architecture of Zhangjiajie, the China Destinations Instagram account presents you with images of the best travel spots around China and will have you desperate to make it to destinations that you had never previously heard of. The beauty of this account is that it goes far beyond just being a travel Instagram account – the owners also manage “WeChat” groups to help interested followers navigate their way through Chinese lands and make the most of their adventures in the country. Visit China Destination’s Instagram Page

7. @WildChinaTravel – Authentic & Colorful China

Type of Instagram Account: Original + Aggregator

Original + Aggregator China Location: All across China

All across China Posting Frequency: Daily Wild China is a travel agency better known for its bespoke tours around the country, but they also publish an excellent Instagram account. In addition to many of their original photos, Wild China does a good job of aggregating beautiful photos that have been tagged with the #mywildchina hashtag. The shots are breathtaking, as you can see here. What strikes me most about this account is that whoever is running it has an eye for colors that pop. The photos that show up in my feed each day are anything but bland. You’ll find a good mix of scenery, urban life and food on this account that will inspire you to travel around even more of China! Visit Wild China on Instagram

8. @nathan_ackley – China Architecture

Type of Instagram Account: Personal

Personal China Location: Shanghai & Taiwan

Shanghai & Taiwan Posting Frequency: Daily Nathan Ackley is a foreign professional photographer who lives in Shanghai and travels frequently throughout China, Taiwan, Japan and many other parts of Asia. It seems that much of Nathan’s photography focuses on the architectural beauty of Chinese cities. If all you know about China is the “concrete jungle”, this account is going to stretch your understanding of Chinese architecture. This Instagram account includes a good mix of outdoor, indoor, drone and personal photography. Definitely worth a follow! Visit Nathan’s Instagram

9. @TimeOutShanghai – All About Shanghai

Type of Instagram Account: Brand & Aggregator

Brand & Aggregator China Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Posting Frequency: 4-5 times per week One of the go-to publications for discovering what’s hot and happening in major cities around the globe? Time Out magazine of course! Time Out Shanghai is no exception. The publication has been long hailed as one of the best for directing visitors to Shanghai around the city, and for showcasing the hippest nightspots and the most delectable eateries. TimeOut Shanghai’s Instagram account is a combination of original photos and fan photos. It should come as no surprise then that Time Out’s Instagram accounts are just as inspiring and their Shanghai account will have you falling in love with Shanghai before your plane even touches down at Pudong. Visit TimeOut Shanghai

10. @ThatsBeijing – All About Beijing

Type of Instagram Account: Brand & Aggregator

Brand & Aggregator China Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Posting Frequency: 2-3 times per week If you’ve never heard of the That’s Beijing magazine, it’s an excellent source of news, culture, fashion and food from the Chinese capital. If Beijing is of interest to you, this Instagram profile is one worth following. Discover the beauty of the common and not-so-common corners of the capital, many of which have been resposted from other Instagrammers who use the #ThatsBeijing hashtag. Check out this profile for some fun and unique views of Beijing. Visit ThatsBeijing on Instagram

11. @BeijingWalkingTours – Historical China

Type of Instagram Account: Brand & Personal

Brand & Personal China Location: Mostly Beijing

Mostly Beijing Posting Frequency: 1-2 times per week If you’ve ever taken a walking tour from China historian Jeremiah Jenne, you know just how historical context can color your understanding of modern China. It’s a wonderful experience. While it’s hard to translate a history walking tour onto Instagram, this brand account does a great job posting historical photos of different places and people that are significant in China. There’s even helpful descriptions that tell what year the photo was taken, where it was, and any appropriate context. BeijingWalkingTours on Instagram

12. @Chengdu_China – All About Chengdu

Type of Instagram Account: Brand

Brand China Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Posting Frequency:Multiple times per week What That’s Beijing does for Beijing and Time Out Shanghai does for Shanghai, this Chengdu China account does for the city of Chengdu. While best known for their pandas, you’ll be surprised to see the beauty to be found around the city of Chengdu. Photos from the Chengdu China account cover not just cute animals and cityscapes. There’s also plenty of food photos (the Sichuan cuisine is famous all throughout China) and even drone photos from the beautiful natural scenery that surrounds Chengdu. If you want to get an insider’s view of the growing city of Chengdu, this is the account that will keep you current on what’s cool to see and what’s happening. Visit Chengdu_China on Instagram

Conclusion | Best China Instagram Accounts

China travel inspiration is easy to find on Instagram, thankfully! These are just a small number of the hundreds of China-based photographers who call China home.

If you plan on traveling to China, follow these awesome Instagram accounts, purchase a copy of my China Travel Handbook and then get setup with ExpressVPN so you can enjoy consuming and creating great China-based Instagram content!

Do you think there are other Instagram accounts that should be added to this list? Leave a comment below and check to see if your favorite China account is there!