9 “Instagram vs Reality” Photos of China to See Before You Travel

Do you like to plan your travel itinerary by checking out photos posted by fellow travelers on Instagram? While I admit this is a great way to prep for your trip, make sure you do some research to determine if what you see on Instagram matches reality. Often, what you see on Instagram is the direct opposite of what you see on the ground.

As a huge fan of Instagram, I always spend a small part of my day checking out photos posted by fellow travelers in China showing incredible scenery or architecture without a single person in sight. Often I see a photo that makes me feel, “I have to go there!”

But before spending my hard-earned cash to book transportation and tickets, I have to remind myself that what’s often posted on Instagram is shared by professional photographers or travel agencies that have exclusive access to popular travel destinations or are accustomed to snapping their photos at the crack of dawn when I’d rather be asleep.

To get deeper into what I mean when I say “Instagram vs. reality,” take a look at the following popular destinations. Many of them may already be on your travel itinerary for China. Hopefully, each should prepare you for what’s in store for your visit, or help you determine whether to avoid that destination entirely.

The Great Wall: Instagram vs. Reality

Before my first trip to China in 2010, the Great Wall topped my list of places to see. I remember thoughts of adventure while planning my visit in expecting to stand alone on an ancient piece of modern history and see it stretch for hundreds of miles into the horizon.

Looking up the Great Wall on Instagram may have you thinking the same way I did back in 2010. Just take a look at this incredible photo posted on Instagram as an example.

Instagram photo via Nathan Ackley

But now, take a look at this photo shared by visitors to the Badaling section of the Great Wall.

The reality of this section of the Great Wall is entirely different than what you see on Instagram and instead of an epic adventure, you’re more likely to feel like you’ve joined an army to defend China from hordes of Mongols storming the Great Wall….well that actually sounds pretty epic too, but once you experience it, it’s not fun at all!

This isn’t to say you should avoid visiting the Great Wall. In fact, there are sections of the Great Wall that you can visit that aren’t crawling with thousands of tourists.

My personal preference is for Simatai (司马台), but you can read my comprehensive guide on visiting the Great Wall here.

Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City

There’s plenty of incredible sights to see for travelers visiting Beijing. Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City are among those that top the list and can be visited within a single trip.

I’ve always been fascinated by the stunning architecture of the Forbidden City and stories of the emperors that once lived and reigned over China there. Instagram doesn’t disappoint in capturing the Forbidden City’s majesty along with its iconic entrance with Chairman Mao’s portrait overlooking Tiananmen Square.

Instagram Photo via Yiran Ding

But once again, the reality of what you can expect to see on your trip to Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City is quite different than what’s pictured on Instagram. Unfortunately, most visitors to these famous destinations are also likely to be cramped with huge crowds and Beijing’s thick smog.

But again, that isn’t to say Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City are worth skipping! Actually, booking a tour with Beijing on Foot led by Jeremiah Jenne may even be a highlight on your trip. I personally have taken of tour of his and absolutely loved it!

Old Town of Lijiang, Baisha Village, and Tiger Leaping Gorge

I’ve always been a big fan of historical heritage sites in China and in Lijiang’s “Old Town”, you almost feel like you’re in ancient China. The traditional Chinese architecture combined with Jade Dragon Snow Mountain towering in the background makes Lijiang’s Old Town incredibly picturesque. No wonder it’s all over Instagram when searching for travel photos in China.

As majestic as it looks on Instagram, Lijiang’s Old Town is becoming increasingly more commercialized from tourism. In fact, so much of the Nakhi people, for whom Lijiang’s culture is largely famous for, have been driven away by increasing costs of living due to the influx of tourism.

While I loved my visit to Lijiang, don’t let Lijiang’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site lead you to think that the town has not changed with the times. Instead, expect plenty of tourists and plenty of stalls selling souvenirs.

Personally, I’d suggest spending most of your time in Lijiang in Baisha Village, which has been commercialized to a lesser degree than Lijiang’s Old Town. While in Lijiang, don’t forget to check out Tiger Leaping Gorge as well. That is one travel destination in China where photos on Instagram are exactly in line with reality!

In fact, if you only have a few days to spend in Lijiang, I suggest spending them all on hiking through Tiger Leaping Gorge. The views are spectacular and one can honestly spend 3 to 5 days there without any regrets.

The Terracotta Army in Xi’an

The Terracotta Army guarding Qin Shihuang, China’s 1st Emperor, is arguably among the world’s most treasured archaeological discoveries. That’s why it comes as no surprise that these clay soldiers are heavily featured on Instagram.

Instagram Photo via ChinaDestinations

But most photos that you see on Instagram focus on close-ups of the soldiers to show their unique facial features and physique. You don’t really see much on what’s going on behind the scenes.

So what can you expect when visiting the Terracotta Army in Xi’an? In a word, people. There’s a saying in Chinese that translates to “People mountain, people sea.” It’s often used to describe crowded environments and the Terracotta Army attracts giant crowds of visitors each day.

Crescent Lake & the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang

There’s plenty to love about visiting Dunhuang. It’s an isolated location in a desert oasis surrounded by towering dunes and historical prominence along the Ancient Silk Road spell nothing but adventure.

Photos on Instagram also do not disappoint in reflecting the romantic atmosphere resonating off the dunes and surrounding desert.

But before traveling to Dunhuang, a little forewarning is in order. While Crescent Lake looks completely isolated and devoid of any human life, reality shows us a whole different picture.

Instagram Photo via WildChinaTravel

Reality Photo

Additionally, the Mogao Caves are worth mentioning here. I’m happy to say photos featuring the Mogao Caves are limited as you are restricted from taking any photos to help preserve the ancient Buddhist paintings.

Instagram Photo via Jyyoung.l

The only photo we generally see of the Mogao Caves is of the entrance, which seldom features other people on Instagram. In reality, there are actually plenty of people visiting the caves every day. Moreover, to help protect the paintings, visitors are limited to 6,000 each day.

Apparently, there are “emergency tickets” also on sale to accommodate growing numbers of visitors, but you should take that as a hint that if you want to see the Mogao Caves, you need to buy your tickets early!

This is also coming from somebody who missed out on seeing the caves on my latest trip to Dunhuang.

Beaches in China | Instagram vs. Reality

While I don’t suggest the common visitor to China to spend valuable time visiting China’s beaches, for expats that live there, a day at the beach can be a welcome escape from China’s sprawling cities.

However, looking up beaches like Xinghai and Fujiazhuang in Dalian may deter you from visiting beaches in China entirely.

If you happen to be a beach-goer, rest assured that there are plenty of stunning beaches in China and we’ve compiled most of them in our online travel guide.

Final Thoughts: Instagram vs Reality in China

While photographers on Instagram do amazing jobs at capturing China’s beauty, the reality is traveling there is slightly more complicated. Before traveling, set expectations that many of the locations so elegantly captured on Instagram are less in tune with reality and you are likely to face heavy crowds and other stressful unknowns.

To help navigate these unknowns, I’ve written a book that covers all the realities of China you need to know before you travel to China. It may just even make your trip feel like what’s pictured on Instagram.