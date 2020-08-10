Teaching in China Insider's Guide

Teaching in China is a rewarding experience, but no doubt you’ve got plenty of questions as you make preparations. This comprehensive guide to teaching in China should answer most of these questions about moving to this exciting country to live and work.

If you’re lucky enough to have happened upon this article before applying for a teaching job in China, or for your working Z Visa, congrats!

You’re about to be one step ahead of most people.

What should you really know before you move to China to teach?

Here are our top 7 insider’s tips.

Visit China as a Tourist First

You’d be surprised to learn how many teachers plan on teaching in China without ever having visited.

I get it.

The country is incredibly enticing, although it is also immensely varied. Before honing in on your dream destination, you ought to come experience it for yourself.

Even our China Destinations Guides, which we built with painstaking accuracy, can’t truly portray the feel of a place.

At least not to you, personally.

One person’s exciting city is another one’s hectic nightmare and, likewise, you won’t really understand the beauty of a small, quaint, traditional Chinese village, until you feel it for yourself.

Tip: If you can, come visit for a week or more and let your heart and soul decide if moving to China to teach is the right move for you.

Think of China as a Continent, Not a Country

Nothing about China is homogeneous and the sheer size and population of the country ought to hint to this being an incredibly diverse place.

That’s why it’s important you scout your intended teaching destination before you move, even if you’ve been to China before.

This is a country of infinite nuances, cultures, cuisines and ethnicity. In many ways, there are regions that are as foreign to one another as they may be to you.

Fortunately, this is what makes living and traveling in China so very rewarding – on your vacation, simply choose a different province and it’s as if you’re (almost) in a totally different country.

Rather than research what it’s like to live in China, for example, you should be researching what it’s like to live in X city and X province, instead.

There’s No Such Thing as ‘Too Much Money’ in the Bank

Yes, you may eventually be reimbursed for your flight, visa costs, medical costs and even accommodation costs, but that won’t be happening for a while.

In some case, it can take 3 months or more for you to see your first paycheck, depending on the school’s payment schedule.

This means the initial moving-to-China expense is yours to bear, especially if you plan to use an international moving company.

Don’t make the mistake of putting it all on a credit card with some sky-high interest. Save as much as you can before you arrive so you’re not stressing about financials before your salary kicks off.

Trust me, there will be plenty of new things to get stresses over, don’t make money issues one of them.

Book Temporary Accommodation for the First Two Weeks

You may read stories of teachers finding an ideal Chinese apartment as soon as they arrive in China but, just between you and me, these are exceptionally rare cases.

Most teachers will spend over a week searching for and finding their ideal accommodation and this process doesn’t need to be stressful – as long as you have a safe and comfy abode to head to, initially.

Whether it’s a hotel, hostel or serviced apartment, make sure you book reliable accommodation for your initial 1-2 weeks.

If your employer is offering fully-paid or subsidized housing, I’d also recommend you spend the first 2 nights in a nearby hotel anyway – in case the apartment isn’t what it’s all cracked up to be, you’ll have a safety net to fall back on and.

If it’s fine, you can still kick-off your adventure with a comfortable hotel-stay.

Shorter Commutes = Better China Life

Short commutes to work are particularly pivotal in larger and more congested Chinese cities. However, this can make a huge difference to your lifestyle, no matter where in China you are.

That super-duper gorgeous apartment will lose its luster if it’s so far out of town that it takes you 3 hours to get to and from the school.

My advice?

Don’t live further than 30mins away from the school, on foot, or just a 5-8-minute bus ride.

Pack Your Bags Wisely

Whilst you certainly don’t need to take your childhood photobooks to China and every single possession you own, you also don’t want to be absurdly minimal.

There are some things you use and like that you simply won’t find in China and that includes clothing and accessories if you happen to be curvy and/or tall.

Do some research of your must-have/use items and see if they’re available in China and do pack at least the essentials for all seasons.

Be Tech and Finance-Ready

A VPN (aka “virtual private network”) will be essential if you plan on continuing to access blocked services like Facebook and WhatsApp in China.

Every foreigner uses a VPN in China on their phones/tablets/laptops before they even arrive. Of even greater importance, however, is ensuring you don’t leave with any outstanding debts.

Whilst you’ll have no problem opening up a bank account in China (where your teaching salary will be deposited), you will have issues transferring that money out of the country, electronically.

If you can, take your savings with you when you move (up to USD 5,000 are allowed but do check prior to flying) and organize for a family member or close friend to be ready to receive your international wire transfers on your behalf, and deposit the money in your bank account back home.

These wire transfers are time-consuming to organize so you probably won’t be doing them too often – that’s why it helps not to rely on your salary in China to pay off debts back home. Make sure you’re finance-ready before you even move!

Final Thoughts | Teaching in China

There’s a lot to know about teaching in China and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Interested to know more?

Companies like China by Teaching can help you find the right job and the right location to live in China.

About David O Connor David is China by Teaching’s chief contributor. When not offering sage advice about teaching in China, David is a headmaster of a Bilingual kindergarten in Beijing. David is a lover of craft beers, book clubs and super long road trips.