9 Crazy Unique China Hotel Experiences You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

We all love a good holiday – whether you’re a sun-loving beach baby, an adrenaline junkie with a passion for adventure or a snap-happy sightseer, there’s a place for you in China. However, where you choose to lay your head at the end of the day can have a huge impact on the enjoyment of your holiday.

If you’re heading to China, forget staying in a soulless chain hotel. Ditch the bland in favor of the amazing and (somewhat) quirky! Here are 9 of the craziest and unique China hotel experiences that you won’t find anywhere else!

Commune by The Great Wall – Beijing, China

A hotel that doubles up as an architectural wonder? We like the sound of that. Twelve architects worked as a team to design Commune and with 175 suits and 40 villas (each with their own themes). You’re going to be spoiled by the choice of room and view!

The Commune Great Wall Bamboo Hotel in China, a unique accommodation experience.

There’s a villa called Bamboo Wall with its own tea room or you can stay at Airport House and sweat it out in your own sauna. Feeling hungry? Grab a bit to eat at the Courtyard Restaurant and then enjoy exclusive access to an untouched section of the Great Wall.

Jade Screen Tower Hotel – Huangshan, China

If you’re feeling fit you can climb the 60 000 steps that lead up from a cliff known as the “Thread of The Sky,” to the Jade Screen Tower Hotel. If that sounds a bit too much like hard work (you are on holiday after all), you could take the cable car or, for a truly authentic experience, hire your own Sherpa (who will carry you in a chair all the way to the top)!

The amazing Jade Screen Tower Hotel in China, a unique hotel experience.

However you make your way to the top you will be glad you did – you will be rewarded with amazing views of Huangshan Mountains, some of the most picturesque scenery in all of China.

The Tianzi Hotel – Beijing, China

This place has been described as both unusual and ugly – it’s even won awards for being one of the craziest-looking buildings in China! Whether you love it or loathe it you can’t deny it is in no way dull or average.

The Beijing Tianzi Hotel in China, a unique building for a hotel stay

The frontage itself certainly stands out – with three gigantic mythical gods emblazoned across it. The three “gods” are personifications of the three attributes assumed for the “good life”. These include “fu” (福) for “luck”, “lu” (禄) for “prosperity” and “shou” (寿) for “longevity”. All we know is, this is one hotel you won’t forget staying in!

Norden Camp – Glamping on the Tibetan Plateau – Gansu, China

Fancy a change from a regular hotel? Norden Camp offers luxury glamping accommodation in a breath-taking setting. Surround yourself with natural beauty and soak up the Tibetan culture. Situated in Gansu Province, close to the renowned Tibetan monastic town of Labrang, Nordan Camp will inspire and relax you in equal measure.

Norden Camp - an amazing experience glamping on the Tibetan plateau

In addition to tents, they also offer log cabins, spas, hiking trips and locally-sourced Tibetan cuisine that will leave your mouth watering. This truly is a unique luxury experience that you won’t find anywhere else in China.

Sheraton Huzhou Hot Spring Resort – Huzhou, China

Some people call it the “doughnut hotel”, others say it resembles a magnet. However you see it, the Sheraton Huzhou Hot Springs resort rises up from Lake Taihu as a huge LED illuminated archway.

The Beautiful Sheraton in Huzhou

Located in the Zhejiang Province and designed by Beijing design firm MAD Architects, this place is certainly interesting to look at. Stay in a lofty room on the top floor or request a room on one of the two floors that are underwater

HOMA Chateau – Guilin, China

If you’re seeking a stylish retreat, have an affinity for art and enjoy nature, then HOMA Chateau is the hotel for you! Located in the world-famous town of Guilin amongst lakes, rice fields and mountains, HOMA Chateau has a relaxed but luxurious feel to it.

Glamorous Hotel Homa in Guilin, a unique luxury China travel experience

Take part in a Tai chi class or soak up the creative atmosphere and join one of the sessions offered by one of the resident artists. No two rooms are the same and are packed with breath-taking artwork. If that’s not enough there’s a forest on the doorstep and a hidden thousand-year-old cave that doubles as a dining room!

Aiwei Boutique Themed Hotel – Anhui, China

Head to Heifi and spend a loved-up night or two at the Aiwei Boutique Themed Hotel. This place is for those looking to put the fun back into their love-life (whatever your particular taste, you will find a room that tickles your fancy). Try out a waterbed or the “red light district” room. There’s even a prison room, complete with a cage and handcuffs.

The sexy Aiwei Boutique Hotel in Hefei, Anhui China

Christian Gray would be in his element.

Tai Mountain Park – Taiyuan, Shanxi

Whether you have kids of your own or are just young at heart, the Tai Tai Mountain Park at Shanghai offers a fun and unique experience. The “hotel” is actually a collection of old buses that have been converted into themed “mini-hotels.”

Picture of Tai Mountain Park and its Mickey Mouse Themed bus

Stay in the Mickey Mouse themed room or how about enjoying the feline delights of the “Hello Kitty” room. You won’t be staying in the lap of luxury, but it’s cheap, it’s cheerful, it’s resourceful (this is recycling at its best), and if you like cartoons you will be in your element here!

Songjiang Shimao Hotel – Shanghai, China

Although currently under construction, we include this hotel just because it’s going to be amazing. British company Atkins came up with the eccentric concept for this place, known as the Songjiang Shimao Hotel.

The Songjiang Shimao Hotel near Shanghai, a weird but interesting hotel in China.

There will be a 328-foot waterfall cascading from the roof (you can see it from your bedroom window) and incidentally the roof is covered with a lawn (and trees)! It looks pretty, but has also been installed as a practical and natural method of providing the hotel with heat and electricity. Songjiang Shimao Hotel is based in a quarry in Shanghai and there are opportunities to go climbing and even have a go at a bungee-jump (if you’re brave enough)!

Wherever you choose to stay you can be sure of a holiday jam-packed full of culture. Soak up the history and marvel at the beautiful landscapes. China has so much offer, come and see for yourself.

These hotels are indeniably sights to behold and places to go, at least once. Which one would you choose to go first? Leave a comment 

