Whether you’ve never stepped foot in China or you’re an old “China hand”, it’s always fun to test your trivia knowledge. Do you think you know about China and it’s biggest cities? Take this Ultimate China City Quiz to find out for sure!

I’ve lived and traveled all across China for the better part of 10 years. I’ve visited quite a few cities during that time and yet I still have a hard time keeping up with what is what.

Take a few minutes and challenge yourself with this Ultimate China Cities Quiz to see how much geography, history and general trivia you know (or can guess) about China’s major cities. When you’re done, share it on social media to let me know how you did!

Take the China Quiz | Cities Edition

Click the “Start Quiz” button below to get started.

More China City Resources

Are you planning a trip to China in the near future? If so, you’ll want to check out the many resources that are available free of charge here on Travel China Cheaper! Check out the Start Here page as well as one of these city resources:

If you like this trivia quiz of China’s interesting cities, why not share it on social media? Copy and paste the URL into Facebook or pin one of the images below to Pinterest.