The idea of shopping and shipping internationally can be a stressful one, especially when you’re factoring in costs, reliability, and the availability of certain products. Luckily, many of the best international package forwarding companies solve this problem and create an easy, reliable solution so you don’t have to worry about not getting certain products you need. In this guide, we’ll show you how it works and provide a few recommendations.

For those of you who are researching the best international package forwarding services, there’s even an exclusive discount code that you can use toward the end.

Who Needs International Package Forwarding?

Consider this scenario: Let’s say you’re an expat based in China and can’t find a certain item on Taobao, JD.com, or Amazon.cn. In this case, a packaging forwarding service can be used to buy items in the US or UK and have them shipped internationally to your home in China at a low cost.

What’s more, many stores online require the customer to have a USA or UK address. Popular shopping websites like Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, and Target (to name a few) may have what you’re looking for, but if you don’t have a USA or UK address, you cannot purchase them.

Many people have family or friends that reside in the USA or UK and have their desired item shipped there, and then have them ship the item to where they live, for example, China or Thailand.

While this process may work, it creates an expensive hassle that can easily be prevented with a good packaging forwarding service.

It’s different from a virtual mailbox service, which is a service that allows you to virtually check your mail while you’re traveling. You don’t have to have anyone from home go to your actual mailbox and check it for you, the virtual mailbox service gives you a personal mailbox number, scans your incoming mail, and then you choose what you want scanned to you.

By contrast, many of the best international package forwarding services give you a USA or UK address without all the extra scanning and opening services. When you purchase an item from a USA or UK online store, you use that address, where it is then forwarded to your international address for cheap international shipping.

What to Look for in a Package Forwarding Company

It’s important to note that you should always use a reputable package forwarding company when dealing with international shipping. We’ve created a list of the best package forwarding companies that are reliable and trustworthy below, but before we look at that, let’s consider what exactly you should be looking out for with a package forwarding company.

Feature #1: Do They Offer Bundling?

With bundling services, the package forwarding company can send you multiple items at once, without having to do several different transactions. You can order from different retailers, have them sent to the package forwarding company, which will then bundle them together and send them to you all at once.

Bundling saves you money by consolidating all your packages into one international shipment.

Most package forwarding companies will offer this service (it just makes sense!), but they all do it just a bit differently. Find out what their process is and how they assess any particular package handling fees – if any – before making a decision.

Feature #2: Can I Track All the Packages to Their Destination?

You should always go with a company that allows you to track your package in case of lost goods. In some cases – for instance when you’re shipping to a place like China – many shipping companies lose tracking abilities once it arrives in the country.

If you’re shipping expensive or important items, you’ll want to make sure that your international package forwarding service has multiple shipping options, including one that can track within the country where you’ll most often be shipping to. Which leads us to the next item…

Feature #3: Do They Offer Multiple Shipping Options?

Companies that use USPS, DHL, UPS and FedEx are great. These shipping options are reliable and widely used around the world. Some package forwarding services will have special deals with specific logistics providers that can get you lower rates. It pays to do your research.

More than likely, an international package forwarding service will work with all of the major logistics companies but they’ll have special pricing for only one or two. Check to make sure the ones they have special deals with is the right fit for your situation.

Feature #4: Is the Service Easy to Use?

Companies that offer straightforward instructions and free plans are great options, especially for those of you on a budget. In addition, I recommend looking for companies that offer a tax-free UK or US addresses to avoid tax fees.

A lot of times, unfortunately, you won’t really know how easy a service is to use until you try it. That’s why we’ve offered out recommendations for US-based and UK-based shoppers below.

Feature #5: What Payment Options Do They Accept?

If you’re limited to how you can pay for your items, you should look for a company that has multiple payment options for you to choose from. That way, you’re not limited or stuck if you can only pay a certain way. Offering to use PayPal, Western Union, UnionPay, and AMEX are also pluses.

Best Package Forwarding Services

Below we’d like to offer our recommendations on the best package forwarding services based on our experience. We’ve divided this into services that are best for those whose purchasing is done more in the USA or in the U.K..

#1 US Delivered – Best Package Forwarding for USA

For websites that need an address from the USA, I recommend USDelivered.com. They give you an address from the USA, which you can also use again if you decide to cancel your membership and then sign back up. When your parcel arrives at their warehouse, they send you a photo of the box and check the inside contents for legality, breakage, and accuracy. They also offer free bundling and free repacking, and a door-to-door tracking service.

Additionally, they have a personal shopping concierge service if the website requires a PayPal account or a certain credit card which you do not have.

How USDelivered Works

Register online and receive your package forwarding USA address (5-10 min) Shop from online USA stores and use your USA address for shipping Choose your preferred shipping method in your USDelivered dashboard Receive your package within 2-4 days once it arrives at the USDelivered warehouse

#2. Ship7 – Recommended Package Forwarding for USA

Ship7 is another great option that not only gives you a US address, but also a UK address so that you can purchase items in both countries and have it shipped abroad. Their primary advantage over US Delivered (above) or Forward2Me (below) is that they serve both countries.

As with most services, they offer package bundling, personal shopper service (10% fee), multiple payment methods including Paypal, free storage for 60 days and they ship to over 120+ countries.

If you’re looking to shop in the both the US and the UK, Ship7 is the way to go.

How Ship7 Works

Register a Ship7 account to get both a US and UK address.

Shop online using either of the two addresses for delivery.

When the merchandise arrives, they’ll store it for up to 60 days in their warehouse so you can combine multiple packages together.

Bundle the packages and choose the best/cheapest shipping to your country.

Register a Free Ship7 Account

Forward2Me | UK-only Package Forwarding Service

For websites that require an address from the UK, I recommend Forward2me.com. One of the best parts about this company is the fact that they don’t charge an annual fee, and offer cheap services for express courier services.

Forward2Me covers 180 countries and they offer door-to-door tracking services. Don’t worry about shipping large items, they cover that as well!

How Forward2Me Works

Create an account and sign up for forward2me package forwarding UK address. Order your goods from UK or EU online shops, using your forward2me UK address. Forward2me receives your parcel, checks the contents, and sends an email confirming delivery. Sign onto your account, selected your preferred courier, and pay for shipping, using PayPal, a bank transfer account, or a credit card. They then ship your parcel to your home address Parcel arrives within 1 to 4 business days, based on what you select.

Visit Forward2Me Website

Other Recommended Parcel Forwarding Companies

There are plenty of other options to choose from when it comes to good international package forwarding companies. Here are two more to consider as you’re doing your research (although the ones I’ve listed above are the ones I most recommend).

1. PlanetExpress | International Forwarding

PlanetExpress is unique in that they not only offer international package forwarding for those who live outside the U.S., they also fulfillment services for e-commerce businesses.

I love that the pricing for PlanetExpress is simple and it took me all of 5 minutes to get set up with an address on their platform. Give it a try to see for yourself.

Visit PlanetExpress

2. ExpressFromUS | Package Forwarding

ExpressfromUS is a packaging forwarding company that offers two free addresses, one in Pennsylvania and one in Delaware. They have free 60 days of storage, free repackaging, and free consolidation.

Even though they have a bunch of free perks, they charge for pictures of the parcel, quality check, and the use of additional packaging material – just an FYI. After the package has been consolidated, they will start charging you after 5 days.

This option is good if you’re quick to respond and get your package out fast. They accept payment via PayPal, BitCoin, major credit cards, and Money Gram. (For those who need help on buying Bitcoin in China, you can read this good article)

Visit ExpressfromUS.com

Conclusion | Best Package Forwarding Services

If you want a package shipped internationally, using a packaging forwarding company is a reliable and convenient service. Best of all, when you consolidate packages, you can save quite a bit of money as well.

Do you have any other companies that you would add to this list that you’ve used?

