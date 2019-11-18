If you’re planning to either travel to China in 2020 or move there as an expat next year, the week of Thanksgiving is a great time to take advantage of some holiday deals. In the United States, this period after the national holiday is known as Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

But it doesn’t matter if you’re from the United States or the United Kingdom. If you’re traveling to China at some point next year, these are the three things that you might as well buy now at a discount – because you’re going to have to make the purchase at some point anyway.

1. Flights / Hotels (Trip.com Deal)

Promotion: Discounts on China hotels, train tickets, car rentals, special flight fares and more.

Discounts on China hotels, train tickets, car rentals, special flight fares and more. Time Period: November 25 – December 1, 2019

Everybody has to buy flights and hotels for China. If you already know your travel dates, you could save 10% or more on your reservations.

The coupon deals are limited, but they release new coupons each day throughout the Black Friday promotion, so make sure to check back each day to try your hand at the lucky draw.

If you’ve never heard of Trip.com before, they’re basically an Online Travel Agency (OTA) similar to Expedia or Orbitz. The only difference – and the main reason I promote them here – is that they are a Chinese-owned and operated company.

They used to be known as “Ctrip” but rebranded a couple years ago to just be “Trip.com”.

Based on my own experience, the fact that they are a Chinese company usually translates to better deals and greater selection for cheap China flights, China train tickets and China hotels. Check out their Black Friday deals for China travelers and see what you can get!

2. China Travel Handbook Sale! ($0.99)

Promotion: Buy the Kindle version for only US$0.99!

Buy the Kindle version for only US$0.99! Time Period: Nov 25 – Dec 1

If you’ve been following me at all this past year, you know that I released my new China travel handbook on Amazon. It’s available on both Kindle and as a paperback, for those who prefer to hold a physical book in their hands.

I rarely put the book on sale, but for this week, you can grab the Kindle version for only US$.99/UK£.99. Unfortunately, Amazon only allows me to run the promotion for the US and UK sites, so if you’re outside of those two stores, vent your frustration with Amazon.

3. NordVPN to Avoid China Censorship (70% off)

Black Fridayt Promotion: Get 70% off a 3-year subscription

Get 70% off a 3-year subscription Time Period: November & December 2019

Finally, pretty much every traveler or expat I talk to in China has one thing in common: they all use a VPN to get around China’s censorship.

There are plenty of good VPNs to choose from, but the one I’ve been using the most this past year is NordVPN. It’s had plenty of connection problems during the latter half of this year (as have all VPNs I use), but they’ve been reliable in the past and I know they’ll continue to be reliable in the future.

The beauty of NordVPN is how easy it is to set up and use. After you subscribe to the service, you download the app on your computer, phone or tablet and press “connect”. Less than 10 seconds later, you have free and encrypted access to the internet from within China.

Final Thoughts | Black Friday Deals for China

Obviously, every company on the planet tries to cash in on these one-day sales (11.11, Black Friday, etc.). The worst thing you can do is make an impulse purchase on something you weren’t ever planning to buy in the first place.

However, since you’re already planning a trip to China and these purchases are in the not-so-distant future, why not take advantage of the sales?

To sum up, here are the promotions that I think are worth investing in right now:

I wish you the best as you plan for your upcoming travel to China!