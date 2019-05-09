More than likely you’ve come to this review of ExpressVPN thanks to a search on Google or some other search engine. Welcome! What you’re going to find here is a mostly unbiased look at ExpressVPN: why it’s popular, how it works, and whether or not you should use this VPN to secure your online activity.

I’ve been personally using ExpressVPN – as well as over 20+ other VPNs – for quite a while now so I hope to share with you what I’ve learned in the process. In this 2019 review of ExpressVPN, I want to share with you the pros, the cons and what ExpressVPN does different than other VPN services.

You can read through the review below OR, if you’d rather, you can watch the video review of ExpressVPN which will show you how the software functions and how you install and use it.

ExpressVPN Review [Video]

Now that you’ve had a look at the 2-minute video review above, let me dive right in to the things that I like and dislike about ExpressVPN. Here you’ll see my pros vs cons list that I’ll go into further detail below:

ExpressVPN Pros: ExpressVPN Cons: Dedicated iOS, Android, Linux, Windows, Mac and Fire TV apps that are well-designed and easy to use.



Secure connection providing 256-bit encryption, OpenVPN is standard.



Availability of over 160 server locations in over 94 different countries.





30-day money back guarantee.



They accept all major credit cards, Paypal and now even Bitcoin. High value, but not the cheapest VPN option.



Speeds are fast once connected, but sometimes the connection process has been slow at startup.





Simultaneous connections limited to 3 (main computer and mobile)

ExpressVPN Review: Dedicated Apps

The primary difference between ExpressVPN and a number of other VPNs is the fact that ExpressVPN offers a host of dedicated apps not only for Mac, Windows, iOS, Android (which is standard across most VPN services) but they also offer apps/extensions for wireless routers, internet browsers and even media streaming devices so you can install a VPN on Amazon Fire TV Stick.

What this means is that instead of manually setting up the VPN on your devices – something that takes a fair bit of know-how – all you have to be able to do is download the app and everything connects automatically. For me that was perfect because all I wanted to do was connect quickly in order to watch Netflix in China.

An added bonus is that these dedicated apps aren’t difficult-to-use pieces of software. They are beautiful, user-friendly and highly functional. Take a look at the Windows app, iOS app and Android apps below as examples:

The simple ExpressVPN for desktop.

The ExpressVPN app for iOS mobile.

ExpressVPN Review | Security & Servers

Although there are VPN services that offer a larger array of available servers, your choices with ExpressVPN are, in my opinion, more than you’ll ever need. ExpressVPN has server connections all over the world and each of them are secured using 256-bit encryption. You do have the option to change encryption protocols but the default will keep you most secure.

Switching servers is simple and can be done an unlimited number of times.

ExpressVPN Review | Pricing and Payment

Finally, you’ll notice if you do your research that ExpressVPN is a premium VPN service. In other words, you can get dirt cheap VPNs, but in my experience, you get what you pay for.

If you value simplicity and the ability to just download an app and make a reliable VPN connection, you’ll find that the price of ExpressVPN is worth the value they provide.

ExpressVPN accepts all major credit cards and Paypal, but if you truly want to stay anonymous you can pay with Bitcoin as well.

Final Thoughts | ExpressVPN Review & Discount

When I bought a VPN for my wife, I went with ExpressVPN. Why? For the simple reason that she’s not extremely tech-savvy. She just wanted to see a button that says “connect” and then know that she’s connected. Period. I don’t have to answer questions or spend time setting it up, which is time saved for me (or time saved connecting with Support for you!)

And now that you’ve heard my take on ExpressVPN, check out the video I produced walking through the setup process on both a desktop and mobile device.

Do you already use ExpressVPN? Add your own review below and let everybody know what your experience has been like.

