Perhaps you’ve come across this 12VPN review thanks to a Google search or maybe you’ve been browsing many of the other VPN reviews I’ve done on this site. Either way, I’m happy to share with you my personal experience using 12VPN and why I still use this VPN on a daily basis in 2019.

I’ve spent the past few months personally testing out quite a few China VPNs and although I don’t claim to be an expert, I do have a unique perspective of having used many different great services so I can tell you what’s different and even what’s missing.

In the review below I will give you a visual 12VPN review followed by a few of my personal thoughts on the service. Finally, if you can scroll down to the bottom to get an exclusive discount code that will save you 10% off your 12VPN service!

These are my unbiased thoughts here – I live in China where a VPN is not a luxury, it’s a necessity! Although the links here to 12VPN are affiliate links, which at no extra cost will help support the work I’ve done to put this together, the thoughts expressed below are my honest opinions. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me directly.

12VPN Review | Desktop Apps

While it is possible to use 12VPN with an open source program like OpenVPN, the 12VPN program is small to download and simple to use. It’s not a flashy piece of software, but it gets the job done.

Pros: It’s a small program that just works.

Cons: I do wish that the program had a few more advanced settings other than the ability to switch between all the various encryption modes. In addition, I don’t like the fact that I have to input my username and password with each mode. Sure, I only have to do it once per mode but I feel like I should only have to do it once for the program as a whole.

12VPN Review | Mobile Apps

While 12VPN doesn’t boast the dedicated mobile apps that other great VPN services offer, I’m still happy with their mobile device setup. Here’s why: frankly speaking, most VPN mobile apps serve absolutely no purpose. Most of the time they are just there to help you install the appropriate settings but you still have to go into your settings file to turn on the VPN, not the app.

I like the way 12VPN does mobile devices as opposed to other VPN services – all you have to do is download a simple file on your phone or tablet and it will automatically install the appropriate settings. Other services make you manually set it all up, which I find annoying. This is a much better options and very fast.

Is 12VPN Secure?

One of the most important aspects of any VPN is its security. Everybody wants to know two things: how is their encryption and do they log user activity?

In terms of encryption, they have some great options that other VPNs don’t have. In addition to “fast” settings that offer low encryption in exchange for faster speeds, there is also the “Stealth” and “Hidden” VPN modes that are great for places like China where crackdown on VPNs is a constant cat-and-mouse game.

Being in China, however, my favorite mode is the Hybrid mode, which only activates the VPN only when accessing certain blocked websites like Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, etc (read more in the article How to Access Facebook in China). In this way you’re getting the fastest speed possible on all other websites by not routing them through the VPN and only using the VPN server when absolutely necessary.

As far as logging goes, 12VPN claims that they do not keep logs that can match user activity with any specific account. While you have to take their word for it (as you do with every VPN), you can make your activity even more anonymous by using Bitcoin to pay for the service.

About Paying for 12VPN

As I just mentioned, using Bitcoin is one option to pay for 12VPN and is certainly the most private way to do so. It’s a great option that not every VPN service offers, believe it or not.

Thankfully for those of us who have not yet jumped onto the Bitcoin bandwagon there is also the option to pay with Paypal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and even Alipay for those users in China.

Final Thoughts | 12VPN Review

I’ve tested out quite a few VPNs this past year yet for some reason 12VPN remains my daily workhorse. I think it’s just because it’s decently priced and has worked without any problems this entire time. They also offer free Smart DNS, which is incredibly useful if you want to use your Apple TV or xBox with a VPN in China.

Also, I’ve been impressed by the communication I’ve received from 12VPN. I remember one year there was a submarine cable that got damaged and affected the internet speeds for anybody here in Asia. Of the all the VPNs I’m subscribed to, only 12VPN sent out an email explaining what had happened, giving me updates on when it would be fixed and how to work around the problem in the short-term.

12VPN Discount Code – Get 10% off!

Finally, for those of you who have gotten this far and are truly interested to give 12VPN a try, I’ve negotiated a special discount code that will get you 10% off the regular VPN service price (in addition to any discounts they give on annual plans!)

Click on the button below to access the website (the link is even China-friendly) and once you get to the checkout page use the promo code “fwc10” to get 10% off.

Enjoy and leave your own review below if you’ve been using 12VPN. Thanks!

