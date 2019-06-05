Can travelers apply for a China visa without flight tickets or hotel reservations? People consistently ask me if they really need to have a China visa itinerary that includes round-trip tickets and hotels booked before applying for the visa. It seems ridiculous, but there are times when it’s required. Here’s what you need to know – and how to get around this odd Chinese policy.
Here’s the bottom line: Unless you have an invitation letter for a China visa from a tourist group, company, educational institution, or person within China, you need to fulfill the Chinese regulation that requires showing a return flight ticket and confirmed hotel reservation for your China visa application.
While this sounds like it can complicate your travel itinerary, you do not need to let this requirement ruin your travel plans.
Allow me explain a bit more about this China visa itinerary policy.
China Visa Itinerary w/o Flight or Hotel Reservations
As with any country, there are laws and regulations in China that just don’t make sense. This is one of them. The fact that the China visa application process requires an itinerary with confirmed flights and hotels is a bit antiquated.
What if you want cross a land border from Vietnam into China? What if you plan on taking the Trans-Siberian train into or out of China? What if you plan on camping in China or sleeping somewhere other than a hotel?
These are all valid questions and represent a number of reasons why this China visa itinerary policy is ridiculous. But ridiculous or not, you still have to abide by the rules of China if you want to visit China.
The short answer to this question is that in order to apply for a China visa, many travelers have no choice but to purchase refundable flights and hotel tickets. Once you’ve applied for your China visa, you get a refund on your reservations.
You might have a few more questions, which I’ll try to answer below.
FAQ: China Visa Itinerary Requirements
Below are the most commonly asked questions in regards to needing flight and hotel reservations in order to apply for a Chinese visa. I also recommend you read my complete guide to getting a Chinese visa.
As I said above, the primary way to satisfy the Chinese visa regulations and maintain a flexible itinerary is to book a refundable flight ticket and hotel.
Will I get in trouble for not following my submitted itinerary?
No. Once you have your Chinese visa, you have the freedom to go wherever you want within the country (except to those few places that are restricted in China). To my knowledge, there hasn’t been a single modern traveler to China that has been asked about their China visa itinerary.
Even if you refund your hotel reservations and go elsewhere, police won’t be following you around asking what you’re doing.
How to I book a refundable flight for my China visa itinerary application?
Airlines such as Delta, United, and American offer refundable tickets that you can cancel after using them for your China visa itinerary. However, refundable fares tend to be much more expensive than non-refundable tickets.
If you require a flexible travel itinerary for your trip to China and choose to buy a refundable ticket, be sure to review the terms and conditions with your preferred airline to get up to speed on how refunds are issued and how long they take to process.
To purchase a refundable ticket, visit your preferred airline’s website and select ‘refundable ticket’ when entering your itinerary under the advanced search.
Bonus: Want to know how I get the cheapest China flights? Click here to read my 5-step process to find cheap China flights.
Can I book refundable flight tickets on a third party website?
In most cases, it is probably best to purchase a refundable ticket directly with the airline.
The reason for this is that although I highly recommend comparing pricing on sites like Kayak (international) or Trip.com (domestic), getting a refund issued through these third-party websites usually requires more effort and takes more time.
It’s also worth noting that you probably shouldn’t try to book a refundable flight using your rewards points. Be sure to inquire with the airline on whether tickets purchased with points can be refunded. Each airline miles program has different terms and conditions.
Usually, an airline will not allow you to refund your points unless a certain circumstance prevents you from flying (e.g. inclement weather or illness). They may allow you to modify the itinerary.
How can I book a refundable hotel room?
When booking hotels, I would apply the same principles as above. Book directly with a hotel and not a third party as hotels may charge penalties even though websites like Expedia advertise no cancellation fees. If you’re looking for the best pricing and don’t care about refunds, in my experience China-based Trip.com offers the best rates on China hotels.
Be sure to also review the timelines of cancelation for hotels and how soon after making a reservation that you can cancel without any penalties.
Finally, it’s worth noting that an Airbnb or other home-stay option likely won’t count as a “hotel reservation” for the purposes of a China visa application.
How much does it cost to change the date of your flight?
If you do not want to purchase a refundable ticket, you can also book a round-trip ticket and pay the fee to change the date of your return flight if you need to down the road.
Change fees for international flights vary across airlines and can range up even to $500. Inquire with each airline that flies to your destination to determine how much you are liable for should you choose to change your flight. Here are a few of the major airline change fee pages:
- Delta Change Fees
- American Airlines Change Fees
- United Airlines Change Fees
- British Airways Change Fees
To avoid or minimize these fees, you can also look into purchasing travel insurance (read these 9 reasons why you need travel insurance for China). Some of the more extensive plans allow you to cancel or change your trip for any reason, though you should thoroughly review every policy’s coverage and claims process before purchasing.
Is purchasing a one-way ticket cheaper than buying a round-trip ticket?
Travelers wishing to travel to other countries after visiting China or exiting the country by land may be more inclined to purchase a one-way ticket for more flexibility.
However, you still need to book a returning flight to your home country to satisfy the Chinese visa requirements. Additionally, one-way tickets can cost as much or even more than roundtrip fares.
In most cases, it is cheaper to purchase a roundtrip ticket and pay the change fee should you want to save that flight for another time. Most airlines offer credit for another flight that can be used with the same airline within one year from the date of cancellation.
Will I have to buy a round-trip ticket and book a hotel even after I have my tourist visa?
If your visa to China is still valid or if you have a new 10-year China visa, you do not need to book a round-trip ticket or hotel. In fact, you don’t even need to worry about your China visa at all since it should still be valid! There’s no requirement to “register” your next visit on a valid visa.
The only thing you’ll need to do is make sure your passport has 6 months of validity and everything else should be smooth as you go through customs.
Final Thoughts | China Visa Itinerary Policy
After booking a flight and a hotel you will be ready to submit your paperwork for your Chinese tourist visa. If you live near the Chinese consulate, you can submit your paperwork in person.
RELATED: How to Apply for a China Visa as a US Citizen
If you do not live near a consulate or if you but want professional visa assistance, I recommend using a visa service like Passport Visas Express (get 10% off when you use the code TCC10). These services help you know what paperwork to prepare and will submit it on your behalf.
Comments
Angela Wilson saysJanuary 27, 2018 at 6:19 am
Unfortunately not
Josh Summers saysJanuary 31, 2018 at 2:57 am
Well, it is possible…but you need an invitation letter.
Gupta saysApril 21, 2018 at 1:57 pm
Hello ,i am indian and i got china business visa for 15 days,
1. can i stay the whole 15 days in china??
2. The china invitee is giving me an apartment to stay.so how to show the proof to immigration officer in china that i am gonna stay at that client apartment ,and it wont create any problem in the exit and entry point??
Josh Summers saysMay 17, 2018 at 7:20 pm
Great…congrats, Gupta! Yes, you can stay the whole 15 days (but not a day longer!) and you won’t need to provide proof of the apartment if you already have the visa. You might be asked for the address, but that’s all.
Anonymous saysMay 18, 2018 at 6:20 am
Thank you so much summer for the information.
S k goyal saysMay 25, 2018 at 10:43 am
Hi Summers, I have got an traveling fellowship in china. For that i have got inVitation letter, Round trip aIr ticket and hotel bookiNg. My wife also wants to accompany me. For that i have booked air tickets. Do i need separate hotel booking for her for visa purpose??
Josh Summers saysMay 26, 2018 at 12:08 pm
No, you can use the same hotel booking that you used for your visa application.
Bhavna saysJune 4, 2018 at 11:00 pm
Hello
I have a tourist visa valid for 3 months for china and it allows a single entry. Can i book a single ticket? Will there be any issues boarding the flight with a single ticket instead of a round trip ticket?
Josh Summers saysJune 5, 2018 at 9:02 pm
If you already have the visa, it won’t matter at all. Enjoy the trip!
chacko saysSeptember 2, 2018 at 12:00 pm
i am saudi national holding a business visa for one year, it is necessary to cary a return ticket or not.
Josh Summers saysSeptember 3, 2018 at 12:05 pm
If you already have your visa, you don’t need to worry about a return ticket. They won’t ask for it.
ShannOn saysOctober 13, 2018 at 10:38 pm
Hello!
Ive learned so much alrea just reading your site. ThaNk you! I have a question though. My FAMILY and i will be traveling into beijing then going to hong kong, vietnam, and ThAiland. Then back to beijing for our flight home. What is the best visa to apply for as we will be entering twice?
Anything to be concerend about as the second entry will be from thailanD rather than the us?
Thanks!
Josh Summers saysOctober 14, 2018 at 12:16 pm
Hey Shannon! So glad to hear it’s been helpful. You want to apply for a multi-entry tourist visa (preferably the 10-year visa if available). If it’s multi-entry, it doesn’t matter when or from where you enter. I’ve come from Thailand many times and it’s never been a problem.
Victor veLazquez saysOctober 20, 2018 at 2:42 am
Hi josh!
I am interested in obtaining a 10yr chinese visa but I found a great and cheap non-stOp itinerary from home (lax) to honG kong. My plan is to cross into MaiNland china tWice (first at shenzhEn, then back to hong kOng, and Then from Macau again into zhuhai). I will book hotels at both shenzhen and zhuhai. Do you think that i will have any issues in getting the 10yr chinese visa if my flight iTinerary is a round trip ticket from lax to hong kong instead of flying direCTly into and from mainland china?
Josh Summers saysOctober 29, 2018 at 4:52 pm
No, although it’s possible that you might have to book “dummy flights” that are refundable just for the sake of your visa application. You’ll want to go through a China visa service and ask them what they think.
Dominic Baahd saysNovember 17, 2018 at 8:21 pm
Am planning to travel China soon
Josh Summers saysNovember 18, 2018 at 10:08 pm
Great! I hope it goes well, Dominic.
Malcolm saysDecember 2, 2018 at 11:49 pm
Thanks for the post. I have 3 questions about visas.
1) I booked 2 SEPARATE one way tickets (outbound was points and return was cash), I also have a 2 day layover in tokyo on the way back. Is it going to be an issue when I apply for a vise since I don’t have a round trip ticket, although i do have a ticket to get me back to my home country?
2) on my hotel reservation I was not able to add my wife’s name to the reservation. is that going to be an issue? will she need her own “dummy” reservation? the hotel sent me a SEPARATE confirmation with her name on it, but that one omits me. SHould I try making two totally SEPARATE reservations so there are no questions?
3) Is my wife able to apply for the visas in person without me, if i already signed the application?
Thanks so much.
Josh Summers saysDecember 3, 2018 at 10:36 am
RT ticket isn’t the issue…you just need to show proof of departure, which you have. So you’re fine there.
If the last name is the same, it should be fine. If you’re applying for a visa together, that’s even better.
Nobody has to be there in person to drop off a signed application. You could even have a visa service do it for you (for a fee, obviously).
MARK saysFebruary 10, 2019 at 8:55 pm
we are going to china for 30 days. we have round trip flights. do we need to show hotel bookings for all 30 days? we plan to arrive in shanghai stay a week or so then make arrangements to visit other places once inside china.
Josh Summers saysFebruary 11, 2019 at 9:58 am
In many cases, yes – they require proof of residence for the duration of your stay. If that’s the case, it works to just book a single, refundable hotel for the entire time. It’s stupid, but that’s what a stupid regulation requires.
Lisa saysFebruary 18, 2019 at 8:02 am
Thanks for all the great info! My son will be traveling to Shanghai to visit our daughter who is doing a semester abroad. He’ll be staying with her in her student apartment. I’ve read that you can use a letter instead of a hotel reservation to satisfy the proof of accomodations for the visa application. Can our daughter write a letter? Or do I have to book a dummy reservation at a hotel? If so, I feel for the poor hotels dealing with all these reservations and cancellations!
Josh Summers saysFebruary 19, 2019 at 8:09 am
Yes, you can. But she going to need to not only send you a letter of invitation (that includes your full name and passport number) but also send along a scan of her passport front page and visa.
Paul Holmes saysMarch 12, 2019 at 6:06 am
Hi Josh, great resource. My plan was/is to enter via Shenzhen from HOng kong by train. I have a hotel booked in Shenzhen and in the places I plan to visit for 30 days. My ticket out is booked so here is the problem: I don’t have any round trip ticket just a single flight out. Will I still get be able to get a visa from Hong Kong? Thanks.
callum saysMarch 13, 2019 at 11:49 am
great article and looks like you have a lot of knowledge on visas, maybe you can help me.
i am planning to go to china, land in beijing travel across china and finish yangshuo, then onto hong kong and finALLY LEAVING TO INDIA.
i HAVE RECORDS of all of this and my flight and train bookings ect… however as it is not back to my home country will this be a problem???
Josh Summers saysMarch 16, 2019 at 7:34 pm
It doesn’t matter where you’re flying to as long as you have record of departing China.
Russ Smith saysApril 17, 2019 at 9:12 am
Hi Josh,
Im Russ from Canada.
So if I want a china visa so i can travel overland , from hong kong to hanoi , i have to have a plane ticket from Nanning to hanoi, (as this would be the last city in china i would be in, because i would actually travel by train from nanning to hanoi). Also i would need to book a hotel in hanoi to satisFy the visa req. also? It Seems really a hassle just to be able to take a train from hong kong to hanoi over a day or two right?
My sole purpose is to fly Canada to hong kong, overland from hong kong to hanoi one way and just carry on after hanoi.
Any help is appreciated!
Russ
Gilles simon saysApril 27, 2019 at 7:32 am
Hi Josh
Thanks for great info.
I am travelling with a tour and got my 10 year visa using
Itinerary provided by tour co. I have my visa in my passport
Now. But mY itinerary has now chanGed (hotels, flights, airline, departure
City). Will this be a problem? Will they crossreference application to what is now happening? I am getting nervous.
Thank you
Jim
Josh Summers saysApril 27, 2019 at 2:58 pm
Once you have your visa in hand, it doesn’t matter how you change your itinerary. It’s all up to you and where you want to go!
Jazmine saysApril 29, 2019 at 6:48 am
Hi Josh,
If i apply for a 10 year tourist visa and for example im granted 30 or 60 days. Would i just leave every 30 or 60 days and go to Hong kong for example and can return right away for another 30 or 60 days since its a 10 year visa ?
Josh Summers saysApril 29, 2019 at 11:34 am
Yes, that is correct. 30-60 days is the amount of time that you can spend in country all at once. You can leave to do a “visa run” and reset that calendar clock.
Shreyas saysMay 11, 2019 at 6:59 am
Hello Josh!
I plan on entering china from hanoi via land. However, I will be flying out from beijing!
Would i have to book a flight to china as well for the visa?
or can i just show my train ticket from hekou (china border) to kunming (china) and my flight ticket out of beijing?
Love your blog btw!
cheers
Josh Summers saysMay 11, 2019 at 8:46 am
Hi Shreyas, you can try to apply for the visa using your train ticket, but for some odd reason, they usually only accept flight tickets for an itinerary.