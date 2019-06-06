Flying in China is exactly like flying in any other country in the world, right? WRONG. Sure, there’s a lot that’s the same, but there’s plenty about China flights that will leave you shaking your head in confusion. Here are five expert tips that will make flying in China easier (and better overall!).

For the most part, flying in and out of China is pretty simple. It’s the standard flying routine that you’re probably used to no matter what country you come from.

Airports will feel familiar even if everything is in another language. Security lines are still long and the flight attendants will still walk through safety procedures before liftoff. Even something as routine as buying cheap flights to China will seem somewhat familiar.

But there are a few things differences and a few secrets to flying that will make your experience so much better. Let’s dive in.

1. Check the China Luggage Weight Limit

Most people forget the fact that the luggage weight limit in China is different until they’re faced with paying a overweight charge. Not fun.

It’s easy to get confused. The weight limit for most international flights is different than domestic routes here in China. For most airlines in China, domestic flights only allow you 20kg per piece of luggage.

Translated for Americans that’s about 44 lbs, a good 6 lbs less than what you’re used to. Take note and don’t be caught unaware!

It’s also worth noting that carry-ons are usually limited to 5 kg (~11 lbs). Most airports don’t enforce this limit, but I have been into one Chinese airport where carry-ons were weighed prior to going through security. Beware!

2. Expect Delays with China Flights – and Prepare for Them

Flight delays are still a huge problem here in China. I’ve been caught numerous times overnight during travel here in China and although most airlines have been good to put me up in a hotel, it’s still a big pain in the butt.

Over the years I’ve learned that it’s best to prepare at least one change of clothes on my carry-on just in case this happens. (see tips on how to pack like a China travel expert)

Also, take it as an adventure! Such delays have the tendency to ruin an entire trip unless you expect them and try to make the best of it.

3. Avoid the Food on China Flights

You’ll notice when you fly in China that almost every single flight over two hours in length serves a meal. This practice may not continue forever, but for now it remains true.

If you’re smart, you’ll avoid it. Or, at most, you’ll only eat the bread and fruit.

This tip is true of pretty much any country you fly. Airline meals just aren’t worth the calories – or the risk of diarrhea. If you must, bring your own food. My favorite is to find a Subway in the airport prior to leaving – but that’s just my preference.

This is one of many thoughts I have about what to expect with Chinese airlines. Read the linked article to learn more.

4. Phone Regulations on Chinese Airlines Are Changing

It used to be that mobile phones in China were required to be turned off during the entire flight. Not on “airplane mode”…the phone had to be completely powered down. It was an absolutely annoying policy that made no sense whatsoever.

Thankfully, as of January 1, 2018, many Chinese airlines finally lifted the cell phone ban.

At this point, you’ll probably be able to use your mobile phone on a flight, just be prepared if a flight attendant asks you to turn it off. Other devices like tablets and laptops are fine, but those pesky mobile phones are for some reason banned on some airlines.

I’d also like to point out that when it comes to WiFi in the airport, most airports in China are very restrictive with their Wi-fi and many still don’t have it at all. Of those that do offer Wi-fi, it often requires text message verification (which means you need to have a Chinese SIM card to be able to get text messages in China).

Finally, once you do get on the internet – even at an international airport – be aware that China heavily censors its internet traffic. You can’t access YouTube in China as well as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Gmail and many other sites without a VPN. I recommend downloading ExpressVPN before you go, or you can check out the best China VPNs here.

5. Be Smart About Buying Chinese Flight Tickets

Most travelers tend to purchase their domestic China flights ticket through sites like Orbitz, Kayak, Expedia and others. While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, you may not be getting the best price for your ticket.

Expats who live here in China have quickly learned that using local sites to buy domestic flights works best. Often the prices will be cheaper. Also, flight tickets in China are usually at their cheapest between 1-2 months prior to departure.

If you’re looking for the best local sites to buy China domestic flight tickets, most expats use Trip (formerly Ctrip), although if you really want a good deal, check out this 5 Step Process to Finding Amazing Deals on China Airfare.

Final Thoughts | Tips for Flying in China

As you can see, flying in China is slightly different than what you’ll find in other countries. China flights are delayed more often, luggage weight limits are lower, phone restrictions are worse and the food is…well, it’s still terrible like anywhere else.

The key is to know and prepare for each of these problems. Pack your checked bag to 20kg, have an extra set of clothes on your carry-on, and bring your own food.

By doing this and everything else mentioned in this article, you’re much more likely to have a positive experience flying in China.

Would you add anything else to this list? Leave a comment below to let me know!